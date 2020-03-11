Occidental Petroleum: A High-Risk, High-Reward Play For Both Bulls And Bears

The movement to the upside or the opposite could be significant but which way shares would go depend on one single variable.

Vicki Hollub, the CEO, is confident that the company will make its ends meet with WTI at $33 per barrel but trusting her requires courage.

Occidental Petroleum was in the news for the majority of the last 12 months, but for all the wrong reasons.

If Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) did one thing correct in the last 12 months, it was to constantly make the headlines. But, unfortunately, for all the wrong reasons. From dividend cuts, bidding wars, to earnings misses, Occidental had it all in store for investors. The latest of them all, the dividend cut, calls for special attention as this could materially change the outlook for the company in the next couple of years. The oil price war is well and truly underway between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which is not welcome news for energy investors. However, what is more important is to gauge a measure of the long-term outlook for oil prices and assess which companies, if any, would be able to weather this storm and stay relevant if a crude oil barrel continues to trade as low as the mid-30s. The recent dividend cut and the planned reduction in capital expenditure tilts the odds in favor of Occidental to survive these trying times. I'm starting to be more optimistic about the company's prospects now that the management has made a bold decision that is not so popular among investors. Dividend cuts never really are, for that matter. However, there is an equal probability that I'm wrong in concluding that oil prices will likely bottom out in high-twenties or low-thirties. This makes a further collapse in OXY a possibility as well.

This is more than just a 'cut'

Occidental has a rich history of distributing wealth to its shareholders. Before they announced the dividend cut, the company had hiked its dividend per share in each of the last 18 years. The financial crisis and the oil price crash in 2014 could not stop the company from doing so. The reduction of the company's quarterly dividend from $0.79 to just $0.11 effective July 2020 is a massive hit to income investors and is more than just a cut to their return expectations.

The company CEO Vicki Hollub said:

Due to the sharp decline in global commodity prices, we are taking actions that will strengthen our balance sheet and continue to reduce debt. These actions lower our cash flow breakeven level to the low $30s WTI, excluding the benefit of our hedges, positioning us to succeed in a low commodity price environment.

Analysts are already at it again to accuse the company of not keeping its promises. Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov wrote in a note yesterday:

This is genuinely frustrating and disappointing to see, especially after the repeatedly, consistently stated commitment to the dividend from management.

Yes, there was definitely a commitment by the management and they honored this in the last 20 years. However, trying times call for bold decisions and ensuring the company operates as a going concern should, at all times, be the priority of the management. One should never forget that in April of 2019, Occidental, in a presentation prepared to outline the synergies of the Anadarko acquisition, confirmed that the current level of dividends can be sustained if WTI barrel remains above a threshold of $40. It's certainly frustrating that CEO Vicki Hollub confirmed of Occidental's commitment to hiking the dividend in the future and even boasted of the consecutive dividend-paying streak in the fourth-quarter earnings conference call. However, it would now be better to move on from this and determine whether or not Occidental is an attractive investment at present.

In addition to the dividend cut, Occidental announced a reduction in capital spending to the range of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion from $5.2-$5.4 billion. The idea is to save at least a billion and a half dollars in fiscal 2020 from this decision.

A major hit to earnings is on the cards

Occidental cut its dividend and capital spending plans in a bid to realign both these uses of cash in line with the expected operating cash flow. Looking at the recent numbers, it seems like the company could have done this a couple of years back as well. Even though a dividend cut is not at all embraced by investors, such an action might secure the sustainability of a company in the long run.

Source: Company filings and Seeking Alpha

With the proposed dividend cut, the company would be saving over $2 billion in cash with 809 million shares outstanding.

KeyBanc analyst Leo Mariani wrote in a note on Tuesday:

Slashing the dividend will help tremendously with balance sheet management. However, OXY still has a lot of debt and won't have free cash flow at $33/b WTI, so additional asset sales will still be critical to reduce its debt burden over time.

In fact, Occidental has been doing this over the last couple of years. For instance, in the fourth quarter of 2019, the company divested some of its South African assets totaling $1.5 billion and the company has a plan to divest $15 billion of assets in a bid to support debt repayments to improve the balance sheet quality. The company might struggle to obtain attractive prices for its assets if industry conditions tighten further but the plan remains the same; to sell non-core assets to generate cash.

In 2019, Occidental brought in $21.4 billion in total revenue. Approximately 65% of this revenue came from oil. The WTI crude oil barrel averaged $57.03 in 2019 for Occidental, according to their latest filings. Now that oil is trading around $33.50 per barrel, it's safe to assume that the company's revenue from oil will be hit by around 40% or around $5.5 billion in annual revenue. There is no guarantee that oil will stay at these levels and there's every possibility of a further decline as well. It would be conservative to assume that Occidental revenue will be hit by around $7-10 billion if the pressure on energy prices continues throughout this year. This is not good news at all for investors.

When oil prices crashed in mid-2014, Occidental revenue fell from around $20 billion in 2014 to $12.4 billion in 2015. However, the company still made a positive operating cash flow of $3.3 billion in the same year. In 2020, asset sales will likely help the company offset a portion of negative income but to what extent is yet to be seen.

The Anadarko acquisition: the other side

When Occidental paid a staggering $57 billion to acquire Anadarko Petroleum last August, there were many critics, including Carl Icahn who claimed that Warren Buffett is the real winner of this transaction as the $10 billion funding that came from Berkshire would earn 8% per annum in preferred dividends. So far, the focus has been on the huge debt burden of the company, which stood at $39 billion at the end of 2019. From just 0.5, the debt-to-equity ratio deteriorated to 1.55 right after the deal was completed due to the more than $21 billion of debt assumed by Occidental to facilitate this transaction. This was not welcome news to investors at the time, including Icahn, who told CNBC:

The deal to acquire Anadarko is one of the worst I've ever seen and I've seen a lot over of stuff over the many years we've been involved.

If an investor lets this negativity surrounding the pricing and funding mechanism of the Anadarko deal cloud his mind, he might as well miss the fact that this acquisition is already proving to be value accretive. Even though there's a long way to go to recover the costs of this deal, the company has already started realizing the expected synergies and is on track to exceed them, according to the management.

Source: Fourth-quarter earnings call presentation

Not to forget, Anadarko has a global portfolio of assets that would likely help Occidental grow in the future.

Source: Investor presentation

The company plans to reduce its debt burden and position itself to benefit from these synergies. However, this needs time. However, time could become a serious constraint if oil prices remain under pressure for a prolonged time.

It's still a 3% yield and is safer than it was

Before income investors lose hope, the quarterly dividend of $0.11 translates into a yield of just over 3.2% at the pre-market price of $13.7 at the time of writing this article. In comparison to the above-25% yield just a couple of days back, the current yield might look like pennies. However, this is still a good return for investors. In any case, the dividend is much safer now as the company only has to allocate approximately $360 million per annum to honor dividend distributions to common shareholders as opposed to more than $2.5 billion under the previous rate of dividend per share. Combined with a lower capital spending of around $3.7 billion, Occidental is looking at operating cash flows of around $4.1 billion to break-even (without considering debt repayments), which is a more realistic target under the current state of depressed oil prices.

The million-dollar question

There's virtually no doubt that Occidental's first-quarter earnings are going to be impacted with low oil prices. There's also no doubt that a single quarter like this would not push the company to bankruptcy. The question is, will oil prices drop any further to a level that would push Occidental into bankruptcy? If the company survives this onslaught, however, I have no doubt that double-digit returns are on the cards.

The shock to oil prices came from two fronts; the reduced demand on a global scale as a result of the spreading coronavirus and the fallout of the OPEC+ alliance. The demand-side worries, however, will likely be short-lived. As empirical evidence suggests, global economic growth will likely resume sooner rather than later along with the disappearance of the virus fears. China is a classic example of this. Just a couple of weeks ago, it seemed as if the reported number of new cases daily in China would never lose its pace and will continue on for a very long time. However, this was proven wrong.

Source: Bloomberg data as of March 11

There were only 24 new cases reported yesterday and as evident from the above illustration, this number has been coming down throughout the last week. Global cases, however, are increasing at a much higher pace. But, the same way with China, this situation will likely come under control sooner than investors are factoring into their analysis.

There's no doubt that the economic impact of COVID-19 will run into billions of dollars, if not trillions. However, the second half of this year will prove to be much better and industrial activities in China will kick-start once again. This, undoubtedly, will result in a surge in demand for crude oil, which would be a welcome sign for energy investors. Even though this will not offset the massive influx of cheap oil from Saudi Arabia and Russia, the demand-side shocks will cease to exist, which should help oil avoid another free-fall. I believe this would be a catalyst for oil prices to recover.

There's another development as well. According to many analysts, U.S. shale growth will decline drastically as a result of this oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which could result in offsetting the negative impact on price partially. Many companies including Occidental, Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) have cut their CapEx budgets for 2020. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has also hinted at reviewing their plans as the company confirmed that oil price needs to be around $55 per barrel for them to fully cover CapEx and shareholder distributions.

On March 10, Commerzbank wrote in a note to investors:

Many US fracking companies already had their backs to the wall before the price slump due to high debts and financing difficulties. Drilling activity declined continuously until mid-January, and has since stagnated at a low level.

There's another school of thought as well. On Monday, Goldman Sachs claimed that oil could fall to as low as $20/barrel as the price war intensifies. An analyst at Goldman Sachs wrote:

We believe the OPEC and Russia oil price war unequivocally started this weekend. The prognosis for the oil market is even more dire than in November 2014, when such a price war last started, as it comes to a head with the significant collapse in oil demand due to the coronavirus.

There's no way to predict with any degree of precision whether oil will indeed collapse to such lows, remain at the current level, or stage a historic comeback as coronavirus fears subside or if Russia and Saudi Arabia reach some middle ground just as quick as they parted with each other. The range of possibilities is wide and investors can have varying opinions on this front.

I believe we are nearing a bottom with the expected surge in demand and this answer led me to add a few Occidental shares into my small portfolio.

Takeaway: a high-risk, high-reward play

Occidental share price collapsed at the start of the week as oil price crashed more than 25% with the failure of the OPEC+ alliance to go ahead with further supply cuts. The big picture is even worse as OXY has declined by approximately 80% in the last 12 months.

Data by YCharts

Now that the share price has declined significantly and the management has gone ahead with the dividend cut that many predicted, the only form of shock that investors would have to bear is a further decline in crude oil prices. Geopolitical developments can never be predicted with any degree of accuracy, which magnifies this risk even further.

If oil hovers around high-twenties or low-thirties, chances are that Occidental will generate sufficient cash to honor dividend distributions and capital expenditures. This, in return, will position the shares to take-off once oil price recovers as the company begins to book in the expected synergies from the Anadarko acquisition. At this point, the million-dollar question is not whether Occidental will grow if oil recovers, but rather, whether the company can survive this storm to see the end of the tunnel.

To buy or avoid depends on the answer to one question; will oil prices fall below high-twenties or not? As far as I see it, the chances of oil prices recovering from these levels are high. Even if oil prices were to hover around this level for some time, I believe Occidental can survive this challenge. This led me to buy OXY but depending on the answer to that important question, an investor could even do the exact opposite and short OXY. Both sides of the trade, however, are high-risk, high-reward strategies.

An investor might even want to consider using a long straddle options strategy to benefit from these developments as well. OXY will either make a big move up or down during the next few months. Even though I am betting it would be up, there's a very real possibility that it would turn out to be the other way around as well.

