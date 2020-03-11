Cloudera: Shares Soar, Yet 2021 Guidance Is Unimpressive

Investors should look for an opportunity to book profits on this stock and deploy capital elsewhere.

Investment Thesis

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) reports fiscal 2021 guidance that is unimpressive. I contend, as I have for a considerable amount of time, that this stock is overvalued and investors would do well to avoid it.

Unsurprising Fiscal 2021 Guidance

Cloudera's fiscal 2021 (calendar 2020) is pointing towards revenue growth rates of 10%.

Investors that had been hoping to see strong revenue growth were likely to find themselves surprised by this year-over-year drop in revenues growth grates going into fiscal 2021.

How does Cloudera go from growing at 56% year over year to just 10%? Of course, the merger with Hortonworks for $5.2 billion was critical here.

Furthermore, complicating the overall bullish thesis is that Cloudera's fiscal 2019 (calendar 2018) finished with 160 million shares outstanding, and they are now looking out into fiscal 2021 to see the total weighted-average number of shares outstanding finishing at close to 322 million.

Note, this is a weighted average, meaning that Q4 2021 is likely to see the total number of shares approximate 330 million, or slightly more than 100% increase in the total number of diluted shares compared with fiscal 2019.

Low-Quality Business Going Into Recession?

[EBITDA] all of those pesky, but very real, costs that CEOs and Wall Street sometimes urge investors to ignore. Warren Buffett's 2019 Annual Letter

Cloudera's main running cost is by far its stock-based compensation that approximates 25% of total revenue.

Put another way, while Cloudera's revenues increased by 56% from the prior year, compensation was higher by 88% in fiscal 2020.

Even if we factor in all the add-backs from increased compensation, Cloudera's outlook is pointing towards non-GAAP operating income of $90 million. Consequently, in the absolute best case Cloudera's operating income margin reaches 11% - although this realistically is highly likely to be lower.

On the other hand, given that Cloudera's ARR should stabilize at 10%, investors may believe that this will allow Cloudera to cut back on unnecessary costs, such as marketing, offering a potential uplift to its total profitability in fiscal 2022 and beyond.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

One positive aspect that is worthwhile considering is that Cloudera balance sheet is debt-free, with $380 million of cash and equivalents.

Hence, given the potential stability of its operations, it has set about to repurchase $100 million of its own shares via an open-ended program.

Having said that, I don't foresee a scenario of how repurchasing overvalued stock in a company that is likely to grow at just 10% for the foreseeable future is compelling.

In fact, I believe that, given a likely economic contraction on the horizon, the most realistic course of action for the company will be to hold onto its cash until all fears of coronavirus outbreak settle itself.

At the end of the day, this management team (like all management teams) want to manage and keep their jobs. To hold onto precious capital right now will be viewed as being prudently managed.

Again, at the top end of its guided range of $90 million of non-GAAP operating income for fiscal 2021, this stock already trades more than 24 times forward operating income. Given its top line is only expected to grow at low double digits, I find there a significant mismatch between expectations and reality.

The Bottom Line

Investors took positively its fiscal 2020 guidance. Nevertheless, I posit that this investment is overvalued and that investors should look to enter this stock once cheaper prices prevail.

