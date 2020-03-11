CONSOL Coal: The 25% Yield Is Risky

Thesis

In this article, we will evaluate CONSOL Coal's (CCR) FY 2019 performance and analyze the company's outlook in terms of guidance for FY 2020 revenues and earnings. The discussion will analyze how certain macroeconomic factors (including the prices and demand for coal) are likely to inhibit a notable recovery in CCR's share prices from the current levels. The situation is likely to deteriorate amid the coronavirus outbreak that has triggered fears of a global economic slowdown and implies that CCR's yield may suffer on account of dividend cuts (despite the expected fall in prices). As such, I think it's best to avoid initiating a position in the company until there's some notable recovery in coal prices. Let's get into the details.

Sustainability of CCR's current yield is challenged

CCR owns a 25% undivided ownership interest in the PMC (read: Pennsylvania Mining Complex) that comprises of three underground mines that produce high-Btu 'Northern Appalachian' coal. The stock is currently trading at the lower end of its 52-week range (Figure-2) and has maintained a quarterly payout of $0.5125/share for the past 17 quarters. With falling stock prices and a consistent quarterly payout, CCR's TTM dividend yield currently exceeds 25%. However, the important thing to consider is; could CCR sustain these dividends, going forward?

During Q4 2019, CCR announced a distribution of $0.5125/unit (in line with its past track record) thereby maintaining a consistent payout for more than 4 years now (Figure-3). CCR's income yield has since been on the rise; not because of higher dividends but due to falling unit prices (Figure-4).

FY 2019 review and FY 2020 outlook

CCR's FY 2019 revenues of $322 MM saw a sharp decline from $341 MM last year, and also had a marked impact on its operating cash flows (which declined from $125 MM to $81 MM, y/y). Consequently, the diluted annual EPS (or 'Net Income per Limited Partner Unit) shrunk from $2.38 to $1.62, y/y. The FY 2019 EPS surely does not match the annualized distribution of $2.05 (0.5125 x 4) and raises questions about CCR's ability to continue such payments in future.

[Note: I would take CCR's 'distribution coverage ratio (or DCR)' as a starting point. For a selected period, the ratio compares an MLP's (read: Master Limited Partnership) distributable cash flow against its total cash distributions. A prolonged decline in the ratio below 1.0x raises concerns about the stock's dividend safety.]

CCR's DCR has fallen from 1.3x in FY 2018 to 1.0x in FY 2019 (on average), and had reduced to 0.9x during Q4 2019. In my view, this signals a tentative decline in payout, going forward. The tentative decline is also explained in terms of the company's EPS projections. Beginning from Q2 2019, CCR's EPS had missed consensus estimates consecutively during 3 quarters (Q2, Q3, Q4 2019). As we move into FY 2020, quarterly EPS is expected to witness a massive decline (Figure-5) from the prior-year results.

Although FY 2019 revenues have also slumped y/y, the table below shows that revenue expectations for the ongoing 3-year window aren't encouraging either.

Fiscal Year Revenues ($ MM) FY 2018 (actual) 341 MM FY 2019 (actual) 322 MM FY 2020 (estimate) 291 MM FY 2021 (estimate) 284 MM FY 2022 (estimate) 279 MM

These forecast numbers may correctly be construed as the result of an industry-wide downtrend, however, they are also indicative of CCR's competitive disadvantage. While CCR's revenues and earnings estimates reveal a tentative significant downside from the current levels, the numbers for a competitor namely, Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) aren't that bad. For instance, ARLP's quarterly EPS marginally missed the consensus estimates during FY 2019, however, both EPS and revenues are set to gradually improve from FY 2021 onward. Have a look at Figure-6.

Plus, ARLP's TTM payout (at $2.01) is also at par with CCR's TTM payout (of $2.05). My point is; although declining coal demand/prices are hurting the game for coal miners, CCR's performance has been sub-par with peers.

On the operational front, CCR produced 6.8 MT (read: million tons) of coal during 2019 at a CCPT (read: cash cost per ton) of $30.97, which increased from $29.29 (in 2018). The only improvement in y/y cost performance was observed during Q4 2019 (from $30.54 to $30.38). CCR's FY 2020 guidance reveals an expected decline in sales volumes, coal pricing, CCPT, and cash margins. Have a look at the following table which shows that except for the 'per-ton cash cost', all key operational performance metrics are expected to decline during FY 2020.

Fiscal Year Production Coal Prices CCPT Cash Margin 2019 (actual) 6.8 MT $47.17/T $30.97/T $16.20/T 2020* (expected) 6.35 MT $44/T $30.75/T $13.25/T

[*numbers show the mid-point value of guidance range]

Furthermore, CCR's balance sheet shows long-term debt went from $163 MM to $182.5 MM, thereby providing for a D/E multiple of ~0.87x ($182.5 MM LTD / $211.86 MM Partner's Capital). In my view, a D/E multiple at or exceeding 0.5x is generally a risky number and the severity increases when the target company is struggling with profitability. Even though the debt maturities have been extended from February 2023 previously to December 2024, CCR boasts a weak liquidity profile in relation to the high debt. On that note, the company reported cash balances of $0.54 MM at the end of FY 2019, and generated operating cash flows of $81 MM during the year (2018: $125 MM).

Depressed coal prices will hurt CCR's revenues and margins

Finally, let's have a look at how macroeconomic factors are affecting CCR's performance outlook. In my view, coal prices are the most significant catalyst that could trigger momentum (both positive or negative) in the share price. As noted in the above table, average coal prices for FY 2020 are likely to decline from $47.17/T (in 2019) to ~$44/T which would cut CCR's existing cash margins by ~$3/T. The current coal market scenario is actually much worse than management's expectations. The w/w (read: week-over-week) prices for Northern Appalachian (or NA-type) coal have recorded greater losses than other types of coal (Figure-7). While other types of coal have shred by hardly $1/T in the preceding one month, 'NA-type' coal has actually lost by more than $6/T.

It's worth noting here that ~66% of CCR's revenues are derived from domestic coal shipments, that are largely made to power producers. The remaining 33% revenues are derived from exports, a large majority of which are attributable to Asia. Through customer contracts, CCR is 95% covered for FY 2020 sales volumes (at mid-point of annual guidance range) and 43% covered for FY 2021. CCR has made multi-year sales contracts with a majority of its domestic power plant customers. The company states in its 10-K (emphasis added by the author),

The most important factors on which we compete are coal price, coal quality and characteristics, transportation costs and reliability of supply. Demand for coal and the prices that we will be able to obtain for our coal are closely linked to coal consumption patterns of the domestic electric generation industry and foreign coal consumers. These coal consumption patterns are influenced by many factors that are beyond our control, including demand for electricity, which is significantly dependent upon economic activity and summer and winter temperatures in the United States, government regulation, technological developments and the location, quality, price and availability of competing sources of fuel. Price reopener provisions are present in several of our multi-year sales contracts. These price reopener provisions may automatically set a new price prospectively based on prevailing market price or, in some instances, require the parties to agree on a new price, sometimes within a specified range of prices.

The hefty decline in w/w prices for NA-type coal (refer to Figure-7) denotes that CCR's projected average prices for FY 2020 (at ~$44/T) have already been reached. According to EIA sources, domestic coal inventories in the US stood at 124 million tons in November 2019 (up 18% y/y). The decline in coal prices was partially caused by rising inventories that forced suppliers to cut output, as well as lower natural gas prices. Very recently, oil prices have witnessed a significant drop as Saudi Arabia and Russia tend to begin a price war. This situation might trigger a further decline in coal prices as oil-based power production becomes more lucrative. For CCR, this could imply a revision in base prices, which would hurt its operating margins that are already under pressure compared with last year.

Investor Takeaway

The preceding discussion reveals that even though CCR is largely covered for its FY 2020 sales through multi-year contracts, however, the recent macroeconomic developments have impacted coal prices and consequently threaten CCR's revenues and margins for FY 2020. The situation calls for a consideration of whether the company's current 25% yield is sustainable. In my view, the current dividend yield isn't actually attractive and both the dividends as well as the share price might witness downside (stemming largely from factors beyond the control of CCR) in the current year.

