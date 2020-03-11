Churchill Downs: Double Whammy - Virus And Now Global Racing Scandal

Overall we see what could be a short play now held for six weeks, then an exit.

By Kentucky Derby day, May 2, we may be over the worst of the virus disaster, but we may not. Morgan says we will. I'm skeptical.

Churchill has taken a big hit on virus news and the innocent victim of negative headlines of a massive racing doping scandal that could shake the entire industry.

Investment premise: Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been overvalued before virus headwinds and now poses a short play due to the scandal effecting the entire racing industry.

During the six years we have been posting on SA, we have consistently had two conclusions on the stock of Churchill Downs. One, we believed that management was overall good at asset allocation. It had made generally wise choices in many acquisition deals it had done. And two, that due to its thin float and massive institutional following, it had been wildly overpriced, selling in a range significantly above $100 a share. Our own valuations were in the range of $88 at best based on the size of its overall footprint in the larger gaming sector. Whatever magic elixir management had poured down the gullets of big hedge fund holders who were believers did not work on me. I periodically posted that while I liked the company’s asset base and its management, it seemed to me that they were more about financial engineering than gaming operators. They were a de-facto hedge fund as you followed the patterns of their deals.

CDHN’s acquisitions were on the whole OK in the casino space. Nothing to rave about, nor anything to cause worry. But in 2014, the company made a huge dip into the pond of social media companies by acquiring Seattle based Big Fish games, hailing it as a foray into a new field for the company.

It paid $885M for Big Fish, and three years later, unloaded it for $990M to Aristocrat Technologies of Australia. There appeared to be problems of corporate culture between the tech geeks in Seattle who founded and built the company and the staid old boy network of solid corporate types who ran Churchill out of Kentucky.

If you added in the investment Churchill sunk into building the company during its brief ownership period, you’d probably be looking at a profit of considerably less than the $105M presumably made on the deal.

CHDN promptly announced it would use $500M of the proceeds to buy back stock. It was a clear case of financial engineering overtaking bad business judgment. But no matter, knowing when you’ve had enough and deciding to leave is a healthy sign in management. Let’s call it a bad day at the office when the decision was made to enter a field with a notoriously high cost of customer acquisition.

But the internal logic of the company’s share price eluded me. As it turned out I was apparently wrong and its fans right. The company produced good earnings, and made many sound overall decisions. My problem was that CHDN was too deeply committed in legacy businesses like horse racing that had terrible long-term demos. And by standards of most US regional gaming companies, it was a small player.

Its flagship Kentucky Derby event is iconic and produces robust cash flow every year. CHDN has now added a slot parlor to the track which does OK business in what's realistically a small market.

(Above: The iconic race track. Past the virus threat by May 2? Maybe, maybe not. Source of graphic: Churchill Downs)

But its interests in live racing as a daily bread business has little or no future because of its aging demo. (Below: TwinSpires: Among the best online betting platforms, but could the double whammy spook betting volume? Source: Churchill Downs).

Its other units like the TwinSpires online betting site is excellent. It should show some upside during the coronavirus crisis. Its casino business sited in eight states is a marginal regional player. The properties do OK. Our view is that as the sector consolidates, it will be a candidate for sale to one of the major players in the US casino space.

Churchill Downs Inc. in brief

2919: Revenues $1.329B. One of the smaller players in the US regional gaming space.

Operating income: $215,7M

Net income: $137.5M

Diluted net income per share/plus dividend: $3.44

So what we have in CHDN is a nice regional player in the gambling space generating nowhere near the revenue levels of major competitors, but doing just fine on the bottom line.

So the question I have been asking for several years now is this: Why is this nice company, essentially a small player with one great iconic event, selling at a price range that reached $162 a share before a few black swans suddenly swam its way? CHDN has traded well above $100 a share since last April.

A pair of black swans

Price at writing: $104. 92 (~10.2%).

Clearly the stock had taken a big hit along with the entire gaming/leisure/travel sectors related to the massive disruptions of the coronavirus. With no reliable calls from health authorities indicating a take on duration, the sectors will continue to struggle. Ordinarily one might be inclined to buy on the dip here. It makes sense for some gaming stocks that have been crushed well beyond reason. But with CHDN we also now have the sudden appearance of an immense horse doping scandal announced by the US Attorney and FBI yesterday which blemishes the possible results of as many as 1,000 races all over the world. Twenty-seven trainers, vets and suppliers participated in the scheme to cheat bettors and equally egregious, inflict multiple health problems on horses, including deaths.

On a humanitarian basis alone, the scandal wreaks of horror. Bettors in those races where entrants were doped may soon find themselves in the hands of the ever opportunistic class action bar. This could have a devastating impact on horse racing businesses, even those like CHDN, which has long enjoyed a well-deserved reputation as one of the premier class operations of the industry. And like track owners globally were clearly victims of the scheme.

Enter JPMorgan guidance

Even in the light of these headwinds, JP Morgan has put out a buy recommendation on CHDN stock buttressed by the confidence that the May 2 Kentucky Derby should go off as planned. It may well, we don’t dispute that possibility. On the other hand, it's clear to us that at this point, nobody in the health community appears to be that optimistic. One hopes that it will. It’s a great event I have attended several times. But I don’t share the optimism to the point of seeing it and a few other factors as a reason to buy CHDN now. On the basis of the JPMorgan report, the stock was up 2.5%.

As a matter of fact, my view now is that investors so inclined might not be poorly advised to see a short play here — a quick in and out shot.

My rationale: There are just too many unknowables now about the duration of the virus and whether in fact the Kentucky Derby will go off as planned. Consider the turmoil to be anticipated as the ripples effect of the doping scandal spreads beyond the betting world to animal rights activists, class action lawyers, and prosecutors in many states. Add that to what I have long believed is a stock punching way above its weight before any black swan appeared.

If you separate its business units you have a nice but middling casino business, an excellent online wagering site in TwinSpires living in a ferocious competitive sector, and the great event itself, a reliable revenue machine. But non-Derby related live racing at the racetrack properties in Kentucky, Florida and Illinois face a bad demographic future as horse racing fandom grows ever older. CHDN also has invested as a minority holder in other gaming enterprises.

A short play

It’s unswerving institutional support over many years has sprung out of good earnings production in general. And specifically a belief that its diversified footprint in casinos, racing and online betting gives it insulation from many headwinds. That's no longer the case.

In reviewing the somber headwinds facing the company over the next several months we see the possibility of the stock diving a lot closer to the valuation I have given it in the past. Based on its real world prospects exacerbated by the double whammy of headwinds, I see the stock with a possible downside bringing it into the range of $75—to $86 a share over the next 90 days.

I wouldn’t bet on going short on the shares beyond that because I believe that worse case, within three months, we should begin to get less frightening reports on the virus scare. The fallout from the doping scandals will have clarified for sector participants. And of course, the key bet here is the possibility that the Kentucky Derby, even if run, might suffer some downside in attendance and betting interest at the tail end of the virus scare. After that I do see the stock recovering into the $106 range buoyed by its many institutional fans.

The takeaway

Investors may want to do a hedged trade here looking to pick up an options position that encircles the put within a short range and goes out beyond with calls.

There's no mystical algorithm magic here. It’s a clean call for those who agree that the worst for CHDN stock is yet to come. Longer range the stock will recover.

