Cocoa Corrects - Another Chance To Buy A Dip

During risk-off periods in markets, the prices of all products tend to move lower. When price carnage hits markets, rationality takes a holiday. Fears over Coronavirus have led to quarantines, hoarding, and wholesale selling in markets across all asset classes.

Cocoa beans are the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products. Cocoa plants thrive in equatorial climates. Over 60% of the world's annual supplies come from the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Scientists and medical professionals around the globe are working tirelessly in pursuit of a vaccine and treatments, but fear is rising with each new fatality and case. Over 100,000 people have come down with the virus, and experts expect the number to climb, perhaps exponentially. Africa is a part of the world that is likely to suffer significantly from the illness as conditions are far worse than in other parts of the world. The mortality rate in Africa could turn out to be devastating as the virus has the potential to spread like wildfire across the African continent. Even though risk-off conditions are sending the price of cocoa lower from the recent high, the potential for supply disruptions because of Coronavirus is high. In the Ivory Coast and Ghana, the cocoa business is the leading employer and accounts for a significant percentage of revenue in the countries. The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) moves higher and lower with the price of the soft commodity that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange.

A bullish trading pattern in the soft commodity

The price of cocoa futures on the Intercontinental Exchange has been in a bullish trading pattern since reaching a low of $1769 per ton in June 2017.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price has mostly made higher lows and higher highs since 2017. The first peak came quickly, during the first half of 2018 when cocoa traded to a peak of $2914 per ton. After probing below the $2000 level in late 2018 and early 2019, the price moved rallied and reached a higher high at $2998 in mid-February 2020.

After reaching a price that was just shy of $3000 per ton, the highest price since August 2016, the price of cocoa futures corrected. The risk-off conditions over the past weeks did not help matters as cocoa was trading at the $2633 per ton level on the nearby May futures contract on March 11 with the continuous contract at the $2718 level.

Oversold readings on short-term metrics

The latest correction took the price of May ICE cocoa futures from a high of $2935 to $2509 or over 14.5% in one month. May reached a lower high than the expired March futures contract as term structure in the cocoa market was in backwardation.

Source: ICE/RMB

As the forward curve indicates, the prices for nearby delivery are higher than for deferred delivery in the cocoa futures market. Backwardation is a sign of supply tightness in a commodities market.

Source: CQG

The over 14.5% decline drove price momentum and relative strength indicators into oversold territory on the daily chart. The bounce from the low caused the metrics to cross higher after March 9.

Open interest declines with the price

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights that open interest declined from 365,293 contracts on February 6 when the price of cocoa was on its way to the high to 303,958 contracts on March 10, a drop of 16.8%. A decrease in open interest when the price moves to the downside is not typically a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market.

Demographics say higher, a surcharge is supportive, and demand is inelastic

One of the most potent forces in the cocoa market and most agricultural commodities is the rise in the number of people in the world. At the turn of this century, there were approximately six billion people on the planet.

Source: Population Clock

As the chart from the US Census Bureau shows, at 7.636 billion, the number of people in the world has grown by 27.3%. More people in the world require more food products, which underpins the price of agricultural commodities that are the primary ingredients for nutrition. When it comes to cocoa, the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products and other foods, the addressable consumer market has grown dramatically over the past two decades. The growing number of chocoholics around the world are not likely to stop eating the treat. Chocolate consumption will continue to rise as a function of the population. Therefore, the price of cocoa beans is not as elastic as other products.

Since over 60% of the world's annual supplies come from West Africa, the Ivory Coast and Ghana are the two nations that are the 800-pound gorillas in the cocoa market. Aside from the potential risk of falling output because of the spread of Coronavirus to West Africa, which is ill-prepared for a global medical emergency, the weather conditions always dictate the annual crop. Moreover, the IC and Ghana have worked together with the leading chocolate manufacturers in the world to establish a $400 surcharge for their beans. The surcharge will improve sustainability while also helping to address the child labor issue in Africa.

A continuation of the correction in the price of cocoa over the coming days and weeks would likely create another buying opportunity in the soft commodity. Since 2017, each price correction has led to higher prices in the cocoa market.

NIB is the cocoa ETF product

The most direct route for a risk position in cocoa is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product provides an alternative for those who wish to participate in the cocoa market without venturing into the futures arena. The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return. Source: Yahoo Finance

NIB has net assets of $17.74 million, trades an average of 118,755 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio. The most recent rally in the May cocoa futures contract took the price of $2404 on December 23 to a high of $2935 per ton on February 7 or 22%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, NIB moved from $27.44 to $34.96 per share or 27.4%. NIB outperformed the May futures because of the backwardation in term structure that caused the March futures contract to rise to a high of $2998 per ton in February.

The universal love of chocolate could make the price action in the cocoa futures market a lot less sensitive to the current risk-off environment. The current price correction could be another buying opportunity for the soft commodity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.