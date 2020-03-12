Coffee Has Been Immune To Risk-Off

On Monday, March 9, when markets across all asset classes were melting down, the price of coffee futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange closed higher. Since the selling in crude oil, stocks, and a host of other markets began falling on Sunday night, March 8, and the volatility continued throughout the day on March 9. Traders and investors likely had a sleepless night, and coffee consumption was undoubtedly higher than usual.

In 2018, the price of coffee futures on the Intercontinental Exchange fell below the $1 per pound level for the first time in a dozen years when the price traded to a low of 92 cents. After a rebound to $1.2550 late in 2018, the price descended to a lower low of 86.35 cents per pound in April 2018, which was the lowest price since 2005. The volatile coffee market recovered, and by December 2019, the price rose to $1.3840, the highest since 2017. As risk-off price action across all markets began in late February, the price of coffee fell from just over the $1.20 level. However, as other markets were plunging on March 9, Arabica coffee futures were hovering at just below the $1.10 per pound level. On March 10, coffee moved higher.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) follows the price of coffee futures on ICE higher and lower.

Coffee futures fail at the recent lower high, but holds

The most recent high in the coffee futures market came on March 3 when the price of nearby May futures on the Intercontinental Exchange reached a peak of $1.2245 per pound.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights the correction that took the price of the soft commodity from $1.2245 on March 3 to a low of $1.0255 on March 9. At the end of the session, when other assets were reeling on the downside, coffee closed higher on the session. With the price at above the $1.14 level on March 11, both price momentum and relative strength indicators were sitting at neutral readings. Daily historical volatility continues to climb, as it rose from a low of under 19% in late January to 53.50% as of March 11. Daily trading ranges in the coffee futures arena have expanded since late February.

When it comes to open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the coffee futures market reached its recent peak at 317,712 contracts on February 5 as coffee was heading to the low of 99.55 on February 6. The metric fell to 268,806 as of March 10. Declining open interest and rising price is not typically a validation of a bullish trend in a futures contract. The bearish price action in the coffee futures market had attracted speculative and trend-following shorts that increased positions as the price declined. Price rebounds are likely causing short covering, which lowers the open interest metric.

Risk-off gets ugly across all asset classes

Markets are experiencing some of the worst risk-off conditions since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract shows the sharp and brutal correction in the stock market on the back of Coronavirus.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of NYMEX crude oil futures shows that the energy commodity fell off the edge of a cliff over recent sessions to the lowest price since February 2016. While the virus weighs on the demand side of the fundamental equation for oil, a production war between the Saudis and Russians is flooding the world with the energy commodity. Falling demand and rising supplies created price carnage in the oil market over the past sessions.

Many other markets reflect the current risk-off conditions. US interest rates fell dramatically as a flight to quality buying took US government bonds to all-time highs. Based on the price action in markets across most asset classes, the coffee futures arena has been tame. The move higher on March 9 and 10 could have been caused by short covering as market participants move to the sidelines in all markets.

The Brazilian real continues to fall, sending production costs lower

Emerging markets have suffered during the risk-off period, and Brazil is no exception. The value of the Brazilian real has been hitting new lows against the US dollar after breaking below the 2015 low in late February.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency pair shows that the most recent low occurred on March 9 at $0.20815. Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of Arabica coffee beans to the world. Therefore, local production costs in Brazilian currency terms have declined as the value of the currency falls against the US dollar.

The coffee market remained around the $1.14-$1.15 per pound level on March 10 and 11 despite continued weakness in the Brazilian currency and markets that have become falling knives.

The levels to watch in the coffee futures market

The longer-term monthly chart of ICE coffee futures shows that the soft commodity is at a crossroads at the $1.14 per pound level.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that coffee is sitting at neutral readings on price momentum and relative strength, with volatility creeping higher since 2018. The $1 level remains a psychological price for coffee futures, but long-term technical support stands at the 2019 low of 86.35 per pound. On the upside, the recent high of $1.384 on the continuous contract is technical resistance. On the May contract, the prices to watch on the upside are at $1.2245, the March 3 peak, and $1.4445, the high from December 17. I continue to favor coffee on the upside, but the risk-off behavior in markets has curbed my enthusiasm in the current environment.

JO is the coffee ETN product

The most direct route for a risk position in the Arabica coffee market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product provides an alternative for those that do not venture into the futures arena. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

JO has net assets of $73.74 million, trades an average of 125,568 shares each day, and charge a 0.45% expense ratio. The most recent rally in May coffee futures took the price from $1.0255 on March 9 to a high of $1.1615 on March 10 or 13.3%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the JO ETN product rose from $33.10 to $36.62 per share or 10.6%. The JO product only trades during the hours when the US stock market is open for business, while coffee futures trade during off-hours, which could create deviance in the results of the futures versus the ETN. However, JO does an excellent job tracking the price of coffee over time.

So far, coffee has had immunity to Coronavirus as risk-off behavior has not crushed the price of the soft commodity. The price action in the coffee market has been constructive since the 2019 low, and I continue to believe that price weakness over the coming weeks would create buying opportunities in the soft commodity.

