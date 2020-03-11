Alphabet: Taking Advantage Of The Bounce

Given its extended valuation, and the broader economic risks associated with the coronavirus, I show ways cautious GOOG bulls can take advantage of the market bounce to hedge their shares.

GOOG shares, along with the rest of the FANG stocks, got one of the bigger bounces on Tuesday, after Monday's market collapse.

One thing I've tried to do during this coronavirus crash is highlight opportunities for investors to hedge on the bounces.

Taking Advantage Of The (Dead Cat?) Bounce

One thing I've tried to do during this coronavirus crash is to highlight opportunities for investors to add protection on bounces when it's less expensive to do so (ideally, investors would have hedged before the crash, as I suggested here, but that's water over the dam). The bounce in FANG stocks on Tuesday gives investors in Google parent Alphabet (GOOG), (GOOGL) another chance to hedge. Below, I'll show a couple of ways of doing that, but first, let me anticipate an objection: why hedge one of the most dominant companies in the world?

It's true that Google, alongside Facebook (FB), comprises roughly half of the duopoly in internet advertising. And, as I've written before, the only threats to the FANG oligopolies over the foreseeable future are antitrust action or a broad market downturn. The coronavirus crash looks to be that broad market downturn. Although Google gets a "Very Bullish" Quant Rating from Seeking Alpha essentials, its valuation is a bit extended here, as indicated by the D+ grade it gets for value.

The overall "Very Bullish" Quant rating doesn't take into account the broader economic risks of the COVID-19 coronavirus. As I wrote recently ("Time To Immunize Your Portfolio"), the economic risks of the virus may not be fully appreciated yet. Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Nevins, CFA attempted to quantify those risks ("Straightforward Calculations On COVID-19 Risks"), and concluded that given likely global diffusion rates, a moderate to severe global recession is possible. Given those risks, and Alphabet's current, extended valuation, I'll show a couple of ways cautious Alphabet bulls can take advantage of the FANG bounce to stay long while strictly limiting their risk.

Adding Downside Protection To Alphabet

For these examples, I'll assume you own 100 shares of Alphabet and can tolerate a decline of as much as 20% over the next ten months, but not one longer than that. I'm using 20% here to strike a balance between not taking too much risk and not costing too much to hedge, but of course, if you hedge, you should pick a decline threshold that's in line with your risk tolerance.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Tuesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to protect 100 shares of Alphabet against a greater-than-20% decline by mid-January.

Here, you can see the cost was $7,420, or 5.8% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (remember that, in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask). That worked out to an annualized cost of 6.82% of position value.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 15% by mid-January, this was the optimal collar to protect you against the same, greater-than-20% decline over the same time frame.

The cost this time was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $740, or 0.58% of position value, when opening this collar, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads. That worked out to an annualized cost of -0.68% of position value.

Wrapping Up: A Different Way To Lower Hedging Costs

For both of the hedges above, I looked for expiration dates approximately ten months out. You may be able to get less expensive optimal hedges at different expiration dates. For example, if you were willing to keep the same parameters otherwise, extending your expiration date from January to June of 2021 would have lowered your annualized cost on both hedges. That's an approach to consider if you think the risks we touched on above are likely to extend further into next year. On the other hand, if you think we'll be through the worst of the COVID-19 headwinds in a few months, you could scan for optimal put options expiring this June instead. Those will be less expensive in cost as a percentage of position value than the first hedge shown above.

