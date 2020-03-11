You likely have not seen anything yet when it comes to what lies ahead.

“I met a devil woman

She took my heart away

She said I had it comin' to me

But I wanted it that way”

--You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet, Bachman Turner Overdrive, 1974

For many, the recent fall in stocks has been breath taking. Dramatic indeed. But given what investors may have ahead of us in the coming months, it's important to put the recent U.S. stock market correction (so far) into context.

The market devil in action. Just 15 short trading days ago and just 21 calendar days ago on Feb. 19, 2020, the U.S. stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index reached both an all-time high intraday high of 3393.52 and an all-time closing high of 3386.15. Once again, all-time highs just three weeks ago.

Now all the way back on Dec. 24, 2019, I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha entitled Stocks Are Primed For A Correction that stated the following:

How far should we expect stocks to fall once any correction arrives?Investors should be prepared for the possibility that stocks could fall as much as -9% to -12% from current levels over the coming weeks. And if stocks continue to rise in the coming weeks, the magnitude of this potential correction could increase to well above -10%. But it should be noted that any such short-term correction would not only be a garden variety pullback in historically normal market conditions, but it would not even break the uptrend in the ongoing bull market advance. Instead, any such pullback would do nothing more than bring the S&P 500 back to its 200-day to 400-day moving average, keeping the uptrend fully intact.

Stocks continued to rise in the weeks that followed that article on Dec. 24. In fact, they continued to rise for more than eight weeks through the all-time highs cited above at Feb. 19. This left us with the following set up:

By Feb. 19, investors should have been prepared for the possibility that stocks could have fallen by as much as -10% to -14%, and any such decline would amount to nothing more than mean reversion by the U.S. stock market to its ongoing long-term uptrend. What have we seen since over the last 15 trading days through March 10?

Simply, stocks have done almost precisely what we should have expected them to do to date. On a closing basis, the S&P 500 Index fell by roughly -13% over the course of a blisteringly fast seven trading days. It subsequently bounced fairly strongly for three trading days before falling back again. And through today’s close, the U.S. stock market is down just over -14% from its highs from . . . wait for it . . . just 15 trading days ago. And while the S&P 500 Index did break below its key 400-day moving average on Monday, the uptrend is still intact (at least for now). For as legendary bond king Bill Gross can remind us from his own recent past experience, a decade long bull market cannot be declared over because a trend line has been broken for a few hours. And the fact that we can still say this (once again, for now) is extraordinary given all that has taken place in recent weeks.

Let’s get more direct. “You” should have been fully ready for this possibility as part of the normal functioning of the U.S. stock market. If you aren’t fully prepared for the risk that a stock market that's trading at all-time highs and is running well ahead of its long-term trend line might subsequently pull back to its long-term trend lines, you simply should not be involved in dealing the U.S. stock market because you do not properly recognize the inherent risks associated with it.

But this is where a key problem lies for the long-term health of the stock market. For the “you” that I'm referring to in the above paragraph certainly could be investors, but it’s not. Instead, the “you” is our policy makers that have charged themselves with overseeing financial markets.

Case in point. The stock market had fallen no more than seven days and had done nothing more than mean revert and returned to levels that would have represented new all-time highs for the U.S. stock market just a few short months ago. Yet the Fed could not help itself but intervene with an emergency 50 basis point rate cut (is mean reversion an emergency?) that I would contend was completely misplaced and wasted given the underlying reasons for the decline (the system needs fiscal stimulus, not monetary stimulus – too bad we’re already running $1 trillion deficits, as this badly squandered policy flexibility sure might have been helpful right about now).

The “you” that I'm also referring to is the financial media that cannot resist the urge for a “Markets In Crisis” prime time special the moment the stock market drops for a few hours or a few days from record highs. The relentless hyperbole is arguably more breathtaking than the recent market decline itself.

The fact that I have recently heard in passing those that do not actively follow the markets fret that they are afraid to check their 401k balances in a market that once again is still trading at levels that would have represented fresh new all-time highs just a few months ago highlights the fragility of the general investor psyche today, and this fragility was created by policy makers and is exacerbated by the financial media.

Fortunately for investors, we are today nothing more than back to where we arguably should have been anyway from a long-term trend perspective. This fact alone is extraordinary given all that has befallen the economic system in recent weeks.

As a result, if you feel compelled to take protective evasive action with your stock portfolio, you still have time to plot out your exit strategy. And you will likely be granted a short-term reprieve in the form of a sustained bounce sometime soon once fiscal policy makers finally get their acts together and actually do something constructive in response to the current situation.

A potentially great fall lies ahead. Unfortunately for investors, conditions for the stock market have the potential to get worse, much worse, in the intermediate term. And all of the king’s policy horses and all of the king’s policy men may not be able to put this market back together again when it’s all said and done. More on this topic in my next article.

In short, you likely have not seen anything yet when it comes to today’s stock market.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

