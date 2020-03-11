Cytokinetics: Multiple Growth Catalysts Ahead In 2020

Today, we will see why Cytokinetics (CYTK) can be an attractive pick in 2020.

Company overview

Cytokinetics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatment options targeting cardiovascular and neuromuscular diseases caused due to impaired muscle function. The company is targeting indications such as heart failure, HCM (hypertrophic cardiomyopathies), ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), and SMA (spinal muscular atrophy). Cytokinetics is focusing on crucial proteins such as myosins and troponins within muscle cells which regulate its ability to contract and relax. Using this principle, the company is developing cardiac muscle activators and inhibitors and skeletal muscle activators to treat conditions caused due to impaired muscle function.

Milestone payments from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and potential royalties from Royalty Pharma will be key revenue drivers for Cytokinetics.

Why HF is a segment with huge unmet demand?

The global prevalence of HF (heart failure) is estimated to be 26 million, with the disease contributing to more annual hospitalizations in the U.S. than all cancers combined. The prevalence of HF in the U.S. is further expected to grow by 46% from 5.7 million in 2012 to around 8.3 million by 2030.

According to Cytokinetics, "Heart failure is a progressive condition in which the heart becomes enlarged, thickened or rigid, causing it to become too weak or stiff to fill and pump blood throughout the body. Heart failure is the consequence of dysfunction within the sarcomere, a complex mechanism of interacting proteins driving heart contraction."

The survival rates in HF are currently lower than many cancers, despite the huge economic burden on the healthcare system. Currently, HF accounts for almost $123 billion in total annual costs, which is 33% of the total Medicare budget. The inpatient admission rates for HF patients are almost 6 times larger than that seen for non-HF patients. Currently, acute HF is the most frequent cause of hospitalizations for people over 65 years of age. One of every two hospitalized HF patients is also readmitted in six months.

In the backdrop of increasing disease prevalence and a high burden of disease, there is a continued demand for more effective and safe treatment options.

We should also note that the recently approved HF therapy, Entresto, managed to report 2019 sales exceeding $1.5 billion. Analysts now expect Entresto's peak annual sales to be in the range of $3.0 billion - $5.0 billion. These estimates highlight the huge market potential available in HF space.

How Omecamtiv Mecarbil is working in HF indication?

The driving principle of Cytokinetics and Amgen's omecamtiv mecarbil is the modulation of sarcomere dysfunction which is responsible for impaired heart muscle contraction. The companies are focusing on improving cardiac muscle contractility.

Omecamtiv mecarbil is a selective cardiac myosin activator being studied as a potential treatment option for HFrEF (heart failure with reduced ejection fraction). Developed under a collaboration between Amgen and Cytokinetics with funding and strategic support from Servier, Omecamtiv mecarbil is focusing on stimulating cardiac myosin, a protein responsible for contractions of the heart. The drug aims to improve cardiac muscle performance, which in turn can help preserve cardiac function and quality of life, avoid hospitalizations, and decrease the risk of death due to heart failure.

Omecamtiv mecarbil has demonstrated encouraging results in clinical settings

Amgen and Cytokinetics have studied pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic characteristics of Omecamtiv mecarbil in 11 Phase 1 studies, across 324 patients. The investigational therapy has also been studied in 7 Phase 2 trials.

In Phase 2 COSMIC-HF (Chronic Oral Study of Myosin Activation to Increase Contractility in Heart Failure) trial, Omecamtiv mecarbil has demonstrated statistically significant improvement in measures of cardiac function. The drug showed dose-dependent increases in cardiac performance measured by metrics such as SET (systolic ejection time), stroke volume, LVFS (Left ventricular fractional shortening), and LVEF (left ventricular ejection fraction) at week 20. Omecamtiv mecarbil also demonstrated reductions in heart volume, oxygen demand, and wall stress in the COSMIC-HF trial. This was measured through improvement in LVESD (left ventricular end-systolic diameter), LVEDD (left ventricular end-diastolic diameter), heart rate and NT-proBNP (N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide) which is a biomarker associated with the severity of heart failure at week 20. These metrics translate into reduced cardiac risk. Studies have demonstrated correlations between significant reductions in NT-proBNP and improved cardiovascular outcomes.

In November 2019, Amgen and Cytokinetics announced new results from the COSMIC-HF trial at AHA (American Heart Association's) Scientific Sessions 2019 in Philadelphia. In addition to improvement in cardiac contractility measures which involve systolic function, or pumping action of the heart, Omecamtiv mecarbil did not cause changes in measures of the heart's diastolic function or ability to relax between heartbeats as compared to placebo. In fact, there were cases when the drug-administered patients reported improvement in diastolic function as compared to placebo. Improving the heart's pumping function without adversely affecting how the heart relaxes, seems to be indicative of Omecamtiv mecarbil's potential in HF indication.

Topline results from the GALACTIC-HF trial are expected in the fourth quarter of 2020

Amgen and Cytokinetics are currently studying Omecamtiv mecarbil in 8,256 patients across 1000 sites in 35 countries in the registrational Phase 3 trial, GALACTIC-HF. The primary endpoint is a composite of time to CV (cardiovascular) death or first heart failure event, whichever occurs first.

Subsequent to the second and final planned interim analysis of GALACTIC-HF, the DMC (data monitoring committee) recommended the Phase III GALACTIC-HF trial to continue without changes to its conduct. The second interim analysis was triggered after two-third of the 1,590 cardiovascular deaths stipulated by the trial's protocol had occurred in GALACTIC-HF. The second interim analysis included futility analysis which would have permitted the companies to stop the trial earlier if there was a low likelihood of the trial demonstrating a clinically meaningful and statistically significant benefit on the primary endpoint at the end of the trial. The second interim analysis also included a superiority analysis that allows DMC to consider stopping the trial early if both the primary composite endpoint and the first secondary endpoint of CV death were highly statistically significant. Although the numerical superiority boundaries were met in the planned analysis of GALACTIC-HF, other considerations may have required DMC to ask the companies to continue with the trial.

Cytokinetics now expects topline results from the GALACTIC-HF trial in the fourth quarter of 2020. The company expects to complete enrollment in the METEORIC-HF trial evaluating omecamtiv mecarbil in HF indication in 2020. However, the readout from the METEORIC-HF trial is expected after the readout from GALACTIC-HF or even after the companies file a regulatory application for omecamtiv mecarbil. Hence, the regulatory filing of omecamtiv mecarbil will be based on results from GALACTIC-HF and not on the METEORIC-HF trial.

CK-274 can emerge as a game-changer in HCM indication

HCM (Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy) is an inherited cardiovascular disorder, affecting approximately 1 in 500 individuals globally and 1 in 3,200 people in the U.S.

According to Cytokinetics, HCM is a "disease in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick or enlarged. The thickening of cardiac muscle leads to the inside of the left ventricle becoming smaller and stiffer, and it becomes less able to relax and fill with blood. This ultimately limits the heart's pumping function, resulting in symptoms including chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, or fainting during physical activity. Some patients with HCM are at high risk of progressive disease which can lead to atrial fibrillation, stroke, and death due to arrhythmias."

HCM is caused due to protein myosin working too hard to grab or pull on actin, another protein within the sarcomere in the cardiac muscle. This results in hypercontractility. Cytokinetics' investigational small molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor, CK-274, aims to reduce this hypercontractility associated with HCM. CK-274 works by blocking some myosins from pulling, resulting in less contraction in the cardiac muscles.

In September 2019, the company announced favorable data from Phase 1 study evaluating safety and tolerability of single and multiple oral doses of CK-274, PK/PD characteristics of CK-274, and the PK/PD relationship with regards to cardiac function. The demonstrated pharmacodynamic effect and exposure-response relationship reaching steady-state within 14 days validate a dose titration regimen at 2-week intervals.

Cytokinetics initiated Phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled, double-blind, dose-finding Phase II clinical trial, REDWOOD-HCM, evaluating safety and tolerability of CK-274 in patients with symptomatic oHCM (obstructive HCM) in the fourth quarter. REDWOOD-HCM is designed to evaluate a flexible-dose optimization schedule with CK-274. The first data readout from the trial is expected in the second half of 2020.

The overlap between HF and HCM centers can offer a solid cross-selling opportunity to Cytokinetics for omecamtiv mecarbil and CK-274.

CK-271 and AMG 594 are promising early-stage assets

Besides omecamtiv mecarbil, Amgen and Cytokinetics are also working on investigational cardiac troponin activator, AMG 594, in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction indication. The companies expect to complete SAD (single ascending dose) and MAD (multiple ascending doses) studies in late 2020. Cytokinetics also expects a second cardiac myosin inhibitor, CK-271, to enter the clinic in the first half of 2020.

Reldesemtiv is another major investigational drug candidate in Cytokinetics' pipeline

Cytokinetics and Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) are currently developing a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, reldesemtiv, to treat people living with debilitating diseases and conditions associated with muscular weakness, and/or muscle fatigue. The lead indication for reldesemtiv is ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

According to Cytokinetics, ALS is "a progressive, degenerative neuromuscular disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. These motor neurons carry messages from the brain to the spinal cord and, ultimately, to the muscles that are necessary for voluntary and involuntary movement and function. In people living with ALS, motor neurons progressively die and the brain can no longer communicate with the muscles through the spinal cord. As muscles are used less and less frequently, they can atrophy, causing people with ALS to lose the ability to perform everyday activities, such as walking, speaking, and eating. ALS also affects the diaphragm, an essential muscle responsible for breathing, so people with ALS eventually lose their ability to breathe on their own."

Reldesemtiv is designed to slow the rate of calcium release from the regulatory troponin complex of fast skeletal muscle fibers. Besides myosin, the contraction of the muscle is also regulated by other proteins including troponin and tropomyosin, which are dependent on changes in calcium. Reldesemtiv works on sensitizing the sarcomere to calcium, which in turn leads to an increase in muscle contractility.

In May 2019, Cytokinetics announced results from Phase 2 FORTITUDE-ALS trial, evaluating Reldesemtiv in ALS indication. Although the trial did not meet the primary endpoint, all patients on Reldesemtiv declined lesser than those on placebo. Cytokinetics plans to position Reldesemtiv on top of existing treatment regimens to slow disease progression in ALS.

Investors should be aware of these risks

Although Cytokinetics has multiple promising pipeline assets and stable partners, it still does not have a commercialized drug in its portfolio. This is more noticeable, considering that the company went public in May 2004. The company is loss-making and may continue to be so for the foreseeable future. This may dampen valuations.

Cytokinetics also had its share of R&D failures and may face more in the coming years. Although the market did not make much of the failed FORTITUDE-ALS trial, the stock may take a solid beating in case of any failure in the omecamtiv mecarbil and CK-274 research programs.

CK-274 may also face competition from MyoKardia's (MYOK) Mavacamten, a drug targeting oHCM and much ahead in the clinical development process.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for Cytokinetics is $22.17. On March 4, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated the "buy" rating for the stock and set the target price to $30. He believes that 2020 will be a transformational year for the company based on high visibility about the company's programs and the growing size of its research pipeline. The analyst is highly optimistic about the omecamtiv mecarbil research program and anticipates positive topline data from the Phase 3 GALACTIC study. He is positive about Cytokinetics earning $600 million as milestone payment post the positive readout and has also hinted at the possibility of further development of copromotion plan with Amgen. The analyst has also highlighted increasing investor interest in Cytokinetics' CK-274 program.

On November 1, Needham analyst Chad Messer reiterated the "Buy" rating and increased the target price from $16 to $24. On September 16, Piper Jaffray analyst Edward Tenthoff reiterated the "Overweight" rating and increased the target price from $14 to $20. On September 13, JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler reiterated "buy" rating and increased the target price from $15 to $23. On September 6, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan reiterated Overweight rating and increased price target from $14 to $20.

Although a minor YoY revenue decline is forecasted for 2020, analysts expect a revenue spike of over 60% in 2021. The company has guided for 2020 cash revenues in the range of $18 million to $22 million.

The company has ended the fourth quarter with just over $268 million worth of cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. The company has guided for net cash utilization of $105 million - $115 million for 2020. Based on this cash burn rate, the company can manage to sustain its operations until the end of 2021.

In this backdrop, I believe that the target price of $22.17 is reflective of the true potential of the stock. The company presents a relatively lesser risk investment opportunity in the high-risk biotech arena, owing to robust pipeline and collaboration with Amgen. The company is also at the cusp of transformation from being a clinical-stage company to becoming a commercial organization. Hence, I believe aggressive biotech investors with at least one-year investment horizon should consider this stock in March 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.