I have combined the February Model Portfolio with my own portfolio and plan to use it as a target portfolio.

The February Vanguard Model Portfolio is updated with the recent data from turbulent markets to see how it has held up.

Introduction

Monday was an enlightening day with the S&P 500 falling 7.6%, real estate falling 4% to 5%, corporate bonds falling 0.8% to 2%, and gold was not much protection. Tuesday was a choppy day with the S&P 500 rising 4.9%. As I conclude this article, Wednesday stock futures appear set to continue the roller-coaster ride. Granted, coronavirus and oil price wars are serious matters, but in my opinion, high frequency trading is a major contributor to the recent volatility.

Last month, I wrote, Developing A Low-Risk Vanguard Portfolio For This High-Risk Environment which built a lower-risk model portfolio containing roughly 40% stocks. Vanguard advocates a globally diversified portfolio. Their philosophy is:

Although the asset allocation decision is one of the cornerstones for achieving an objective, it only works if the allocation is adhered to over time and through varying market environments.

Investment Model

I vary my allocation according to the business cycle as shown in Chart #1. The model is built using over 30 main indicators which show slowing orders, production, and shipping. The current allocation (dark blue line) to stocks is near my minimum of 20%. Most data from the impacts of the coronavirus are not yet available. My base case is that there will be a slow down in the economy for a couple of quarters, but then the global economy will resume its path of recovery. I remain conservative until the direction is more firmly established. A recession is possible, but with global low interest rates and fiscal stimulus, it may be enough to avoid a recession, depending upon the extent of the coronavirus and oil price wars.

Chart #1: Investment Model

Mutual Fund Observer

Each month, I extract about a thousand funds using Mutual Fund Observer and rank them based on Risk, Risk-Adjusted Return, Momentum, Income, and Quality (Valuation, Performance in Recessions, Bond Ratings). Below are the top 24 Vanguard Mutual Funds. In Table #1, Rank is my Ranking System. MFO Risk is the Mutual Fund rank for risk with "1" being low and "5" being high. MFO Rank is the Mutual Fund Observer rank for performance with "5" being highest. The Ulcer Index measures the depth and duration of drawdowns. Martin Ratio is the risk-adjusted return (risk-free return divided by the Ulcer Index. The two-month performance ending February is shown. It is noteworthy that the top 22 of the 24 funds are bond funds.

Table #1: Top Ranked Vanguard Funds - Two Year Period ending February

Symbol Name Rank MFO Risk MFO Rank Ulcer Index Martin Ratio YTD February VFIJX GNMA 99 1 - 0.3 10.8 1.5 VBILX Interm-Term Bond 98 2 5 0.5 14.7 4.6 VWAHX Hi-Yield Tax-Ex 96 1 4 0.4 14.2 3.7 VSGBX Short-Term Fed 97 1 - 0.1 22.1 1.7 VFICX Intrm-Trm Invst-Grd 97 2 5 0.4 15.5 3.4 VWLTX Long-Term Tax-Ex 95 1 4 0.4 13.1 3.7 VUSFX Ultra-Sh-Trm Bond 96 1 - 0.0 - 0.7 VWLTX Long-Term Tax-Ex 95 1 4 0.4 13.1 3.7 VTABX Total Intern Bond 99 1 5 0.5 9.6 2.7 VWEHX Hi-Yield Corp 83 2 5 3.6 1.1 -0.7 VWAHX Hi-Yield Tax-Ex 96 1 4 0.4 14.2 3.7 VFITX Interm-Term Treas 91 2 5 0.5 10.1 4.4 VWITX Interm-Term Tax-Ex 91 1 4 0.3 12.2 2.7 VFISX Short-Term Treas 92 1 5 0.1 16.9 1.6 VMLTX Limited-Term Tax-Ex 90 1 - 0.1 10.4 1.2 VMMXX Prime Money Market 90 1 - 0.0 - 0.3 VEMBX Em Mrkts Bond 91 2 5 0.9 8.0 1.7 VTBIX Total Bond Market 90 2 4 0.4 12.4 3.9 VMFXX Fed Money Market 89 1 - 0.0 362.0 0.3 VUSXX Treas Money Market 89 1 - 0.0 132.0 0.3 VWIAX Wellesley Inc 86 2 5 1.0 5.3 -1.2 VASIX LifeStrategy Inc 87 2 5 0.7 6.6 1.0 VWESX LT Invest-Grade 87 3 1 1.8 6.6 8.0 VWSTX Short-Term Tax-Ex 84 1 - 0.0 4.3 0.5

I changed the Bucket System to be based on Lipper Category instead of Objective to increase resolution. Table #2 contains the top-ranked Lipper Categories. Categories that have Ulcer Indexes (Risk) significantly higher than the S&P 500 are not shown. APR refers to the annualized return over the past two years and Bear refers to the performance during the 2007 Mutual Fund Observer down cycle.

Table #2: Top Ranked Lipper Categories - 24 months

Table #3 shows the top-ranked funds for the top-ranked Lipper Categories. Fidelity and Schwab include other fund families that are no load, no transaction fees with the exception of DODIX which I own through Fidelity. These funds are a good starting point for building a diversified, low-risk portfolio.

Table #3: Top Ranked Funds Per Top Ranked Lipper Categories

Bucket 1: Safety Vanguard Fidelity Schwab CEF ETF 1. U.S. Government Short VSGBX VGSH 2. GNMA VFIJX FGMNX GNMA 3. Short Investment Grade Debt PRWBX SPSB 4. Ultra-Short Obligations VUSFX FCNVX ICSH Bucket 2: 1 to 2 Years 1. U.S. Government General FGOVX AGZ 2. Short-Intmdt Investment Grade Debt FTHRX SLQD 3. Core Bond VBILX DODIX PBDIX AGG 4. Muni General & Insured Debt VWAHX OPTAX VTEB Bucket 3: 3 to 4 Years 1. Mixed-Asset Target Today VTINX FIKFX 2. Multi-Sector Income MFIOX TOTL 3. Mixed-Asset Target Alloc Consv VWIAX RBBAX BACPX AOK 4. Utility MMUFX UTF VPU Bucket 4: 4 to 5 Years 1. Telecom PRMTX FCOM 2. Science & Technology FSCSX MTCAX XLK 3. Consumer Goods FDFAX VDC 4. S&P Midcap 400 Index IJH Inflation Resistant 1. Inflation Protected Bond VIPSX FIPDX SWRSX TIPX 2. Real Return FSRRX RLY Yield 1. U.S. Mortgage FMSFX DMO LMBS 2. Municipal High Yield Debt HYMAX ORNAX HYMB 3. General Bond FPCIX DBL IUSB Global & International Bonds 1. Global High Yield VTABX FCDSX IAGG 2. Global Income AEDVX TRECX MSD VWOB 3. EM Hard Crncy Debt RPIHX PGHY Global & International Equity 1. Global Small-/Mid-Cap VMVFX JPGE 2. International Large-Cap Core FLCA 4. International Multi-Cap Core VTMGX FSGGX PRCNX IDLV Defensive 1. Alternative Event Driven MNA 2. Alt Equity Market Neutral VMNIX BTAL 3. Commodities Precious Metals PALL

Trending Funds

Table #4 shows one fund per Lipper Category (excluding leveraged) that had the high three-month trends.

Table #4: Trending Funds

Symbol Name APR%/yr MAXDD% Ulcer Index Martin Ratio PALL Palladium Shares 60.6 -11.6 5.6 10.6 ARKW Next Generation Internet 25.6 -10.7 4.9 4.8 PBW Clean Energy 22.2 -17.0 4.9 4.1 VGLT Long-Term Treasury Index 17.0 -6.9 2.5 6.1 ASHS China A-Shares Small Cap -8.9 -36.2 24.5 -0.4 VPU Utilities Index 19.5 -4.1 1.4 12.9 ARKQ Autonomous Tech & Robo 6.4 -17.2 7.7 0.6 BBN Taxable Muni Bond Trust 13.9 -3.1 1.3 9.5 MOM US Market Neutral Mom 1.1 -14.5 6.1 -0.2 ILTB Core Long-Term USD Bond 14.0 -5.1 1.8 6.6 REM Mortgage Real Estate 14.4 -7.1 2.6 4.8 GLTR Precious Metals Basket 12.6 -10.1 4.7 2.3 OPTAX AMT-Free Municipal Fd 12.9 -2.1 0.6 16.9 FCGSX Growth Company 12.1 -21.2 7.2 1.4 IEF 7-10 Year Treasury Bond 9.5 -2.3 0.8 8.9 EMEM Emerging Markets -5.0 -22.6 15.4 -0.5 FDGRX Growth Company 11.1 -21.4 7.3 1.3 ICLN Global Clean Energy 17.5 -16.7 6.3 2.5

February Model Portfolio

I built the February Model Portfolio to be a diversified, low-risk portfolio. Below is the State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) for comparison purposes. The diversified, low-risk Vanguard portfolio has made about one percent year to date (as of the end of Monday) while the S&P 500 has lost nearly 15% as of last Monday.

Table #5: S&P 500 Performance

Symbol Name MFO Risk MFO Rank Ulcer Index Martin Ratio Day Rtn 1 Wk Rtn 1 Mon Rtn YTD SPY S&P 500 4 4.3 1.02 -7.8 -11.3 -17.5 -14.8

Table #6 contains the February Model Portfolio from my article on Vanguard funds. The portfolio has made 0.8% year to date, including a loss of 3.4% on Monday.

Table #6: February Model Portfolio

Symbol Name Alloc % MFO Risk MFO Rank Ulcer Index Martin Ratio Day Return 1 Wk Return 1 Mon Total Return YTD VTABX Total Intrntnl Bond 10 1 5 0.5 9.6 -0.1 0.7 1.6 3.2 VBILX Intrmdt-Term Bond 15 2 5 0.5 14.7 -0.3 1.6 3.7 6.0 VWIAX Wellesley Inc 20 2 5 1.0 5.3 -3.2 1.8 -1.4 1.7 VMVFX Global Min Vol Inv 5 3 5 2.6 1.9 -6.5 1.4 -8.2 -3.9 VGWAX Global Wellington 15 3 5 2.3 1.3 -5.4 0.5 -6.2 -3.2 VGSTX STAR Inv 10 3 4 2.8 1.2 -5.2 0.0 -6.1 -1.6 VPGDX Managed Payout Inv 15 3 1 2.2 -0.2 -5.1 0.1 -5.6 -3.3 IAU Gold Trust 5 3 3 4.5 1.8 0.3 5.9 6.9 14.8 VEMAX EM Stock 5 4 4 9.9 -0.7 -7.3 -0.7 -7.7 -4.1 Portfolio 100 -3.4 1.1 -2.4 0.8

Personal Vanguard Target Portfolio

I began moving my own Vanguard Portfolio in the direction of the February Model Portfolio since writing the article. The portfolio below is the new target for my own Vanguard portfolio. I sold non-Vanguard funds, except for T. Rowe Price Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (PRSNX) and bought funds from the February Model Portfolio. I kept some of the funds that I already owned. I will simplify the portfolio over time as the direction of the economy is more established.

My target portfolio is more conservative than the February Model Portfolio having only 31% in stocks compared to 41%. The Mutual Fund Observer Portfolio Tool rates it as "Conservative." The portfolio held up well during the past turbulence.

Table #7: Author's Target Portfolio

Symbol Name Alloc % MFO Risk MFO Rank Ulcer Index Martin Ratio Day Rtn 1 Wk Rtn 1 Mon Tot Rtn YTD VFIJX GNMA 7 1 - 0.3 10.8 -0.1 0.5 1.3 2.0 VFISX Short-Term Treas 11 1 5 0.1 16.9 0.1 0.8 1.9 2.4 PRSNX Global Multi-Sector Bond 5 1 4 0.6 5.7 -0.6 0.1 -0.7 0.4 VTABX Total Intern Bond 5 1 5 0.5 9.6 -0.1 0.7 1.6 3.3 VBILX Intrmdt-Term Bond 12 2 5 0.5 14.7 -0.3 1.6 3.7 6.1 VEMBX Emerging Markets Bond 4 2 5 0.9 8.0 -3.4 1.1 0.8 2.8 VWIAX Wellesley Inc 15 2 5 1.0 5.3 -3.2 1.8 -1.4 0.6 VFICX Intrmdt-Term Invest-Grade 0 2 5 0.4 15.5 -0.8 0.6 2.1 4.0 VMVFX Global Min Vol 5 3 5 2.6 1.9 -6.5 1.4 -8.2 -5.2 VWELX Wellington 10 3 5 2.1 2.1 -5.1 1.2 -6.1 -3.9 VGSTX STAR 3 3 4 2.8 1.2 -5.2 0.0 -6.1 -3.6 VGWAX Global Wellington 5 3 5 2.3 1.3 -5.4 0.5 -6.2 -5.0 VPGDX Managed Payout 9 3 1 2.2 -0.2 -5.1 0.1 -5.6 -5.2 IAU Gold Trust 5 3 3 4.5 1.8 0.3 5.9 6.9 10.6 VEMAX EM Stock 4 4 4 9.9 -0.7 -7.3 -0.7 -7.7 -9.2 100 -2.7 1.1 -1.4 0.2

Chart #2 shows the performance of the Target Portfolio, February Model Portfolio, Vanguard Wellesley and S&P 500 since January 2018. The goal of the February and Model Portfolios is to maximize returns with less volatility than the Vanguard Wellesley Fund. The Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund is focused on large cap domestic value stocks while the portfolios are globally diversified including small/mid caps. Table #7 contains the performance metrics for this time period.

Chart #2: Comparison of Portfolios

Table #8: Portfolio Performance

Portfolio CAGR Max. Drawdown Sortino Ratio US Mkt Correlation Target Portfolio 4.9% -3.3% 1.08 0.84 February Model 4.8% -4.9% 0.78 0.89 Wellesley (VWIAX) 5.5% -6.8% 0.58 0.96 SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) 6.8% -13.5% 0.52 1.00

Chart #3: Target Portfolio - Exposures

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Fund Spotlight - Vanguard Managed Payout Fund

The Vanguard Managed Payout Fund (VPGDX) is designed to provide investors with regular monthly income of roughly a 4% distribution rate. VPGDX will be renamed the Vanguard Managed Allocation Fund around the end of May 2020. The distribution will become annual instead of monthly. The goal of the new fund will be "to seek targeted inflation-adjusted returns through long-term capital appreciation and moderate income." Fei Xu will become the new co-portfolio manager. The composition of the fund will remain the same.

Table #9: Vanguard Managed Payout Fund Composition

Source: Seeking Alpha

Closing

The Target Portfolio is positioned for slow growth, but conservative enough to do reasonably well during a recession. Rebalancing helps to sell high and buy low.

