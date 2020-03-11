BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) CEO Mitch Lewis on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)
Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call
March 11, 2020, 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Mitch Lewis - President and CEO
Susan O’Farrell - CFO
Mary Moll - Director, IR
Conference Call Participants
Alex Rygiel - B. Riley FBR
