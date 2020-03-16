2 High-Yield Investments That Retirees Will Love

Not any REIT will do. We present two of our favorite picks for retirees.

Real estate is however quite work intensive. You do not want to replace one job with another. REITs allow you to gain passive exposure to diversified real estate investments.

In today's yieldless world, real estate is the best alternative for retirees to generate steady and growing income.

In a world of lower than 1% yielding 10-year Treasuries, retirees are rushing to real estate to generate high income from rent checks.

The big question for retirees is:

Would you rather earn a safe and growing 8% dividend yield from a diversified portfolio of undervalued REITs? Or would you rather be a traditional landlord and have to deal with tenants, toilets, and trash to most likely earn inferior returns in the long run?

I have done both - and if I had to pick one - I would go with the first option 10 times out of 10.

REITs are passive, diversified, liquid, and can be bought at below fair value.

Rentals are work intensive, concentrated, illiquid, and a legal liability.

Moreover, because REITs enjoy significant economies of scale and higher growth, they have historically generated up to 6% annual returns than private landlords:

source

So essentially you can go with REITs and earn higher returns from a passive and liquid investment. Or you can decide to go with rentals and work your rear-end off to likely earn inferior returns in the long run. Which one should you pick?

Well, I don't think that the decision is very difficult. I used to be a private equity real estate investor working for a $150 million fund - but as I learned more about REITs - I realized that this is a much better way of investing in real estate.

This is especially true for retirees who may not have the time or interest to deal with tenants and other issues in retirements. REITs are the ideal investments for retirees because they are management free. While traditional landlords need to deal with the ugly 3 Ts: Tenants, toilets, and trash, REIT investors can sit back and let the management team do all of the work for them. REITs truly allow you to enjoy retirement.

But... you need to be selective!

Of course, not any REIT will do. As we explain in a recent article, it's especially important to invest in recession-resistant REITs at this stage in the cycle. At High Yield Landlord, we are very selective and only invest in one REIT out of 10 analyzed investments on average:

Most importantly, retirees should learn how to avoid:

Overleveraged REITs

Poorly-managed REITs

Overpriced REITs

Poor balance sheets, conflicted management teams, and/or unsustainable valuations are the three leading causes for losses in the REIT field.

We aim to generate an ~8% average dividend yield from undervalued REITs with solid balance sheets and strong management teams. Naturally, this is very difficult because most high-quality REITs trade at rather expensive valuations and low dividend yields.

Below we discuss two of these unique REIT opportunities that we currently hold in our Core Portfolio. They pay 6%-9% dividend yields that are well covered, growing, and backed by strong fundamentals.

Investment No. 1 – EPR Properties (EPR)

There are retiree-friendly REIT investments that we expect to strongly outperform in the coming years. In the meantime, while you wait for appreciation, this income can be used to live, save or reinvest.

EPR Properties is commonly perceived as a “higher-risk” REIT because it owns entertainment-related properties, such as movie theaters, golf complexes, and ski areas.

Investors fear that EPR must be very vulnerable to recessions since it relies on consumer discretionary spending. The logic is that as we go into a recession, people will spend less on AMC (AMC) movie theater tickets and more on Netflix (NFLX). The coronavirus outbreak makes this even worse.

In reality, it's the opposite: EPR is among the safer REITs because it earns steady rent checks from triple net leases:

Triple net leases are very long in nature, 13 years in this case, and rents are pre-set for the entire duration. Moreover, all property expenses are the responsibility of the tenant which protects EPR against inflation. The leases also include automatic rent increases of 1.5-2% per year. Finally, the tenants enjoy strong rent coverage, nearly 2x, and so even if they temporarily suffer in a recession, they are unlikely to default on their leases.

Therefore, even if we go into a recession tomorrow, it would not have a great impact EPR’s cash flow which is highly predictable and consistent.

The defensive cash flow makes EPR an ideal retirement investment because it allows to fund generous dividend payments. Right now, EPR pays a 9.5% dividend yield that is safely covered at an 82% payout ratio. Historically, it has managed to grow this dividend at a 6% annual growth rate:

Even better, the dividend is paid on a monthly basis, which makes it ideal for retirees who live off the income.

Right now is a good time to invest as EPR is trading at a discounted valuation relative to its own historical average. At just 10x FFO, it offers good margin of safety and appreciation potential:

Source: Tikr.com

Bottom Line: EPR is an ideal retirement investment because it generates steady and predictable cash flow. It's historically discounted. And it pays a generous 9.5% dividend yield that's set for further growth. The income is paid on a monthly basis and expected to remain sustainable in the coming recession.

INVESTMENT #2 – Brixmor Property (BRX)

Today, retail REITs are feared because of the growth of Amazon (AMZN) and other e-commerce companies that are disrupting the brick and mortar retail market.

Macy’s (M), J.C Penney (JCP), Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) and other department store retailers have greatly suffered over the past years.

Most retail investments are risky and unsuitable for retirees who are looking to generate steady income in retirement.

One exception exists: Grocery-store anchored strip centers. And this is exactly what Brixmor Property (BRX) is buying:

Source

Grocery store-anchored centers are defensive property investments that enjoy steady traffic throughout the entire economic cycles. This is simply because people need to eat. In fact, Walmart (WMT) was one of the best performers during the great recession.

Walmart, Sprouts (SFM), Publix (OTC:PUSH), Aldi and most other major grocery retailers lease space from BRX. The other tenants are mostly service and / or value oriented which protects them from the e-commerce.

Now the big difference for retirees is that while Walmart pays a 1.8% dividend yield, BRX pays 6.7% and this yield is growing steadily at ~5% per year:

BRX’s payout ratio is just 59% which leaves room for further dividend hikes going forward. It also speaks highly for the safety of the dividend in a recession.

Bottom Line: BRX offers defensive cash flow that's backed by a grocery-store oriented portfolio. It pays a steadily rising 6.7% dividend yield that is safely covered and sustainable in a recession. It makes it an ideal REIT for retirees.

Closing Note

EPR and BRX offer a path to strong total returns with:

6-9% dividend yield

5% annual growth

~5% annual return from repricing to higher multiple

In total, both REITs have the potential to generate ~15% annual total returns, while you wait you earn a 6%-9% dividend yield that's safely covered and growing.

It's by targeting this type of defensive, yet undervalued REITs that we aim to beat the market.

Members of High Yield Landlord have exclusive access to our Core Portfolio and all our Top Holdings.

High Yield Landlord is the largest community of real estate investors on Seeking Alpha with 1,500 members on board. We recently started a Limited Time Sale - offering 50 spots at our lowest-rate-ever offered. If you are still sitting on the sidelines, now is your time to act! Start your 2-Week Free Trial and Save 20% ($100 value). Join us on an Annual Plan and Save an Additional 28% ($158 value). Almost Sold Out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR; BRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.