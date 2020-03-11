Parex Resources Inc.'s (PARXF) CEO Dave Taylor on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCPK:PARXF)

Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call

March 11, 2020, 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Taylor - President and CEO

Ken Pinsky - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Al Stanton - RBC

Presentation

Operator

All participants please stand by, your meeting is ready to begin. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Parex Resources Fourth Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast. Yesterday Parex released its audited financial and operating results for the quarter and year end December 31, 2019. Like all Parex disclosure documents, the complete financial statements and related MD&A are available on the company's website and at www.parexresources.com and on SEDAR.

Before turning the meeting over to Mr. Dave Taylor, President and