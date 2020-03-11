Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) CEO Sharon Price John on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call

March 11, 2020 09:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Allison Malkin - Investor Relations, Partner at ICR, Inc.

Sharon Price John - Director, President, Chief Executive Officer

Voin Todorovic - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Beder - SCC Research

Ashley Helgans - Jefferies LLC

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial Inc.

Presentation

Operator

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Allison Malkin