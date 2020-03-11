Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc (RCKXF) CEO Garrett Ganden on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc (OTCPK:RCKXF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Garrett Ganden - President and Chief Executive Officer

Cherilyn Radbourne - TD Securities

Jacob Bout - CIBC

Thank you, Sharine. And thank you to everyone for participating in our call today. Sitting with me today is our Chief Sales and Operations Officer, Jim Wood; and Chief Financial Officer, Jerry Schiefelbein. I would like to welcome Jerry to the RME team and remind listeners that we announced Jerry's appointment on December 13, 2019. And his first date with us was January 6, 2020. Please note that while talking about our results and answering questions, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, and future results may differ materially.

We will also be discussing non-IFRS financial measures in today's call, including adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and operating SG&A. For more information about these topics, please review the sections of RME's management discussion and analysis for this quarter entitled caution regarding forward-looking information and statements, risks and uncertainties and non-IFRS measures.

Listeners should also review the Risk Factors section of our most recent Annual Information Form. These documents can be found on our website as well as the SEDAR website. Dollar amounts discussed in today's call are expressed in Canadian dollars and are generally rounded.

There is no doubt 2019 was a difficult year. In the fourth quarter, RME continued to respond swiftly and directly to the challenging and ongoing macroeconomic conditions. Throughout 2019, we focused on business factors within our control and that meant making difficult decisions. We took direct measures to rationalize costs across the entire RME network which resulted in an SG&A reduction of $8.4 million over the full year 2018. Most of the savings of $5.7 million was realized in the fourth quarter. And we expect these cost reductions to benefit full year 2020 costs.

On the sales side, the ongoing canola trade restrictions with China, Canada's largest canola trading partner impacted sentiment, reduced growth American equipment demand to 15-year lows. RME saw share of this fall-off in a 26.3% reduction in reported sales from $1,050 million in 2018 to $775 million in 2019. As a result of the sales mix shift towards the higher margin parts and service business in 2019, we realized an increase in gross margin from 13.5% in 2018 to 14.3% in 2019. The China trade impasse weighed on the entire industry. In response to losing a single largest canola trade partner, Canadian export brokers were able to produce new markets elsewhere in the world, somewhat mitigating the negative China trade impact.

In 2019, Canada increased exports of canola to the EU, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates. While these increased exports elsewhere were encouraging, there is no denying the demand declined from China weighed on Canadian farm incomes and sentiment. A trend benefiting our customers is the decoupling of crop prices since peaking in 2012. Canadian agriculture benefits from crop diversity and the strong foreign currency exchange rate relative to the US dollar. This should help our customers better navigate the macroeconomic headwinds currently being faced. What made the decision by the Chinese government to stop buying Canadian canola most difficult was the timing early March. Typically by this time Canadian farmers have already purchased seed and in some regions were already planting. So their ability to switch crops in 2019 was not an option. Those who had purchased and planted canola were committed knowing only that there was likely to be significant lower demand for their crop in the fall.

In 2020 with little change in the immediate future with respect to the unresolved trade disputes between China and Canada, we anticipate there will be less canola acreage planted in 2020 with customers opting to plant other crops. That option remains a characteristic unique to our Canadian customers and to the extent that farmers can switch crops with greater certainty around end markets could improve farmer sentiment. For the fourth quarter of 2019, gross profit margin was 12.6% versus 13.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $6.6 million compared with $13.6 million for the same period in 2018. The waterfall chart on the screen illustrates the components of year-over-year change in adjusted EBITDA. We saw a $10.5 million decrease in gross profit and lower sales volume, a $3 million increase in gross profit on sales price variance; $1.6 million increase in gross profit on sales mix; and $6.8 million decrease in OEM incentives on lower sales volumes. A $6.6 million decrease in operating SG&A reflects reduced sales commissions as well as other operating cost reductions. And a $924,000 increase in short-term financing costs associated with the floor plan facilities as inventory originally expanded and then was down throughout the year.

For the full year 2019 gross profit margin increased to 14.3% versus the 13.5% in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $18.4 million compared with $43.1 million for the same period in 2018. Walking through the waterfall chart on your screen, this adjusted EBITDA change was due to a $37.3 million decrease in gross profit on lower sales volumes. $5.6 million increase in gross profit on sales price variance. $12 million increase in gross profit on sales mix and $11.3 million decrease in OEM incentives on lower sales volumes. $10.8 dollar decrease in operating SG&A reflecting reduced sales commissions, as well as other operating cost reductions and $4.5 million increase in short-term financing costs associated with RME floor plan facilities.

The industry wide contraction continued in the fourth quarter of 2019 as illustrated here by the agriculture equipment deliveries reported by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers for all of Canada. At 5,491 units, 2019 experienced the lowest level of equipment deliveries in Canada since 2004 which saw deliveries of 5,734 units. So in another words, the Canadian ag equipment market is now 4% behind where it was 15 years ago. RME was able to reduce new equipment inventories in 2019. New equipment inventory was $127 million representing a decrease of approximately $3.8 million or 3% compared with the inventory levels of the end of 2018.

We had ordered new equipment early in 2019 expecting a typical year which changed dramatically mid-March once China announced it was restricting canola trade with two of Canada's leading export brokers. With 4 to 6 month lead time on pre-orders, it took the majority of 2019 to reduce this book. As a result of the significant macroeconomic headwinds and subsequent weak equipment demand in the first half of 2019, used inventory were up in the year. Used equipment inventory was approximately $397 million representing an increase of approximately $8.8 million or 2.3% compared to levels at the end of 2018. Combined we brought total equipment inventories back in line with year-end 2019 to $524 million after peaking at record levels of over $560 million in the second quarter of the year.

So the solid results of our efforts to aggressively reduce inventories throughout the year post the China announcement. To the turmoil of 2019, RME was able to retain balance sheet flexibility with available credit of $261.5 million compared with $286.5 million at year end of 2018.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Thanks very much and good morning. In terms of the SG&A cost control, I was wondering if you could give us some color on how much of the $6.6 million reduction in Q4 was due to what I'll call natural shock absorbers like the lower sales commissions and lower incentive comp versus deliberate cost control, it should stay with us in 2020.

Garrett Ganden

So if you actually go through break it down, I think it was about a third came from the commission reductions. And then the other two-thirds were really based on a multitude of other decisions that were made around; some of it was head count, other pieces of it were just other discretionary expenditures that we were able to control.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. I know that most of SG&A is fixed so like is $17 million - $18 million a decent quarterly run rate to think about in 2020.

Garrett Ganden

We think it's probably in that range give or take of course a little bit depending on what sales are, the commission being kind of the key fluctuating point. Remember though to part of it especially early on in the year with the CPP and EI and a number of those costs, it does actually usually start off the year a bit of a higher level than as we get into the second, third and fourth quarters.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. That's very helpful. Do you have a target for used equipment inventory reduction in 2020 that you'd be willing to share?

Garrett Ganden

Not one that we've talked about or that from a guidance perspective, Cherilyn. Our belief and our expectation as we move into 2020 is a fairly meaningful reduction in overall inventories. I wouldn't say that $40 million, $50 dollar reduction would be out of the realm of reasonable or expected. That's going to come about from the sales and that cycle but also from the fact of reduced new kind of what we saw in the latter half of 2019.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. And how are you sort of approaching 2020? Like are you going in with the assumption that this is going to be another very difficult year or do you have any level of optimism that things can improve?

Garrett Ganden

We are hoping for the best and planning for the worst, which, so for us, if you look at what impact of 2019 the largest one of course was the Chinese Canadian canola trade war. As we go into 2020, we are now dealing with coronavirus. We are dealing with a NAFTA which still has not been approved through the Canadian Parliament. We still have that embargo on China. So we are approaching the year with cautious optimism and I'll say again hoping for the best but planning for the worst.

Jacob Bout

Good morning. Yes, I want to follow on that 2020 outlook. We still have some of these trade issues, but I guess what's new here is the drop in oil price. And how should we be thinking about that with the Western Canadian farmer giving some of the rental royalty payments are likely going to get squeezed again here? And what has been the reaction in the past I guess.

The bigger issue to me is actually the problems with the blockades around the railroads and being able to get our grains actually to end markets. Jacob, that's a bigger impact. I was reading an article the other day and they were talking about the fact that there's a million bushels of grain of various products waiting to actually get to the force to be able to get shipped out. So the commodity price is really -- they are not awful. They're not great but they're reasonable, but if we can't actually get those delivered it's really hard to get the cash into the ultimate farmers' customers' hands. So that to me is a bigger concern and we'll see how fast that gets remedied.

The oil piece that's come down so much over the last since 2015. I think there'll be a little bit of an impact on the farmers, but I don't think it's going to be as profound as it had been in the past. You do have to look at it at partially to with if the price stays down like this, the input costs for a lot of the customers should come down as well. They use a lot of diesel in planting and seeding and harvesting obviously.

Jacob Bout

Okay. And then how are you thinking about supply chain disruptions from coronavirus. You are hearing anything from the OEM at all and could this mean you need to carry a bit of extra inventory.

Garrett Ganden

We are watching it very, very closely. At this point in time, we haven't noticed any direct disruption. But, Jacob, that is something that we are -- we have top of mind and are continuing to watch that. It really does depend on how fast some of the factories can get back up specifically in China where a significant amount of components are manufactured. So at this point, we haven't seen an impact but we are monitoring it very, very closely.

Jacob Bout

Okay. It may be my last question here just on covenants. When I look at your fixed charge coverage ratio 1.1 better than what the covenant is. But I guess that's supposed to increase in the third quarter of 2020.

Yes.

Jacob Bout

Do you expecting to need any relief there at all or how should we think about that?

Garrett Ganden

So we're -- the answer to that is we're continuing to work with the banks. The banks have been very good to work with throughout 2019. From everything that we've seen thus far in 2020, there's no reason to believe that they're not going to be with us as we continue to negotiate what ultimately needs to happen. It really is going to come down to what does seeding look like as we start the year right from a sentiment perspective are we able to get those grains delivered to get the money into the farmers' hands. If that's going to be a big piece we're talking with the banks very regularly, Jacob.

Jacob Bout

Okay. Maybe just one last one here. You've taken quite a bit of cost out already, but if there is another leg down here, what else can you do?

Garrett Ganden

If you go through and look what we've done over the years, there's always something that you're going to be able to do. What we've done today is we've really tried to minimize any impact on any customer facing reductions, right. So we're trying to do everything that we can from discretionary spend, those types of things. If the market really does deteriorate significantly more and there's more required, it's going to be somewhat of a customer facing impact.

Garrett Ganden

Yes. Thanks everybody. I know the markets are been very challenging over the last number of weeks. And hope everybody has a great day.

