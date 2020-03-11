StoneCo: A Compelling Margin Expansion Story

StoneCo's (NASDAQ:STNE) business model provides it with a strong platform to gain market share in the rapidly evolving and competitive Brazilian payments industry. Growth is well-balanced between its client base, revenue per client, margins, and cash flow generation. It is derived from a well-focused strategy which blends a fixation on cutting edge technology with a robust local presence and detailed customer service offering. Add to this StoneCo's evolution from a merchant acquirer to a complete financial platform provider, and the stage is set for continued strong revenue growth and margin expansion, in my view.

4Q Results Bear Testament to StoneCo's Swift Scalability

Following significant growth-related investments in 2Q and 3Q, StoneCo reported a decline in total operating costs and expenses relative to total revenues in 4Q to 39.6% (44.1% in 4Q18). This fed through to give the company an annual increase in adjusted net margin to 33.3% (21.7% in 2018), providing an excellent indication of the operating leverage inherent within the business at this stage of its evolution.

Furthermore, we look set for more of the same for 2020, as StoneCo prepares for a robust investment push in the company's client acquisition, banking, and credit initiatives in the first half with similar profitability expected for the full year. Chart 1 shows StoneCo's quarterly top-line and margin evolution over the last two years.

Chart 1: Quarterly evolution of Adjusted Net Income and Margin, 4Q17 to 4Q19

Source: Company Filings

New Initiatives Gain Traction While Net Transactions Surge Ahead

StoneCo successfully managed to further its push into banking and credit across its software platform over the fourth quarter. It reported a loan portfolio of R$166m, a huge 75% increase on the previous quarter, with client numbers on the credit side of the business rising to 24,200. This spectacular growth was re-enforced in January, with the equivalent figures rising to R$199m and 28,600 clients.

Importantly, delinquencies remained under tight control and only increased by mid-single digits over the quarter. Of further comfort in this respect is that this credit expansion is mostly funded by third parties, enabling StoneCo to have limited credit risk while broadening its product range.

Bank accounts also increased significantly to 62,000 in 4Q19 (triple the 3Q19 number) and 79,000 by the end of January, while software clients increased by 35% between 3Q and 4Q as well to 135,000. Notably, the latter now only represent 22% of payment clients using the company's software offering, which gives a good indication of further cross-selling opportunities in this area.

StoneCo achieved net transaction revenue growth of 12% in 4Q19 compared to 3Q19 (32% versus 4Q18). This was driven by a 51% annual increase (23% q-o-q, Chart 2) in total payment volumes (TPV), though somewhat offset by a lower take rate from transaction activities.

Chart 2: Quarterly Evolution of Total Payment Volume (TPV), 2017 - 2019

Source: Company Filings

Despite a Take Rate Contraction in 4Q19…

The decline in take rate to 1.81% in 4Q from 1.91% in 3Q was largely due to weak fourth-quarter seasonality. In essence, this was a combination of a stronger showing of key accounts with lower prices (integrated partners and digital), a higher debit mix in TPV, lower subscription take rates and incentives during the holiday season.

…Both Take Rate and Net Margins Expected to be Stable in 2020

The take rate is guided to remain stable in 2020 (around 1.85%) as core SMB client growth offsets the lower yields from key accounts evidenced at the end of last year. As far as net margins are concerned, continued robust TPV growth should ensure net margins come in at a similar level to 2019, according to management. As already mentioned, growth investment is likely to be skewed to the first half of the year and directed towards further expansion of the hub network, hiring and training employees, and enhancing the financial platform. All this will lead to some margin compression, though this should unwind in the second half.

Customer Acquisition Cost Key to the Success of Micro Merchant Rollout

Also noteworthy this quarter was the successful launch of the Micro Merchant business offering. Branded as 'Ton,' which sees the company replicate its successful suite of SMB products to the micro-business owner. It has launched this venture jointly with Grupo Globo, chiefly, it must be assumed, to keep a tight lid on customer acquisitions, which would undoubtedly spiral were they to go it alone and prevent such a move.

Although it seems like a natural step to leverage on their cutting-edge systems, and it makes sense in terms of building potential long-term relationships as the businesses they supply grow, I remain slightly cautious about the financial impact of this new initiative. Certainly, in the short term, at least, marketing expenses linked to this move will weigh on the company's results, in advance of any meaningful contribution to the bottom line.

Recent Dip Paves the Way for Valuation Upside

My price target for StoneCo shares lies at $47 on the back of these results, implying a further ~30% potential upside. StoneCo is on the right track in my view, and thus, I expect gains in market share, sturdy revenue growth, and continued EPS expansion over the next two years, at least.

The $47 price target is equivalent to 44x our FY20E EPS numbers, which, in the context of the 45% year-on-year EPS growth (PEG of 1x), is fair, in my view. My belief in StoneCo's ability to deliver such earnings growth is founded on its best-in-class service levels, increasingly broad product range, ability to cross-sell within its rapidly increasing client base, and to service clients that have historically been underserved and overpriced.

I would also note potential risks to this view, including changes to the current regulatory environment, which may impact the firm's ability to acquire new business efficiently. Also, as StoneCo continues to make inroads into an incumbent marketplace, it is likely that it will face fiercer competition from rivals in the hunt for increasing or maintaining market share. This might serve to diminish its capacity for high recurring earnings growth from the continual development of new solutions and services.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.