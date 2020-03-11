Fiserv Acquires MerchantPro Express For Merchant Onboarding And Service

Given the downdraft in business activity as a result of the coronavirus, my bias on the stock is NEUTRAL at its current level.

MerchantPro has developed merchant onboarding and service options for payment processing applications.

Fiserv has acquired MerchantPro Express for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Fiserv (FISV) has announced the acquisition of MerchantPro Express for an undisclosed amount.

MerchantPro has developed a payment processing distribution business in New York state.

Target Company

Melville, New York-based MerchantPro was founded to provide merchant payment processing and related products and services for merchants of all sizes.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Chris Briller, who has been with the firm since 2009 and was previously VP Sales at TransFirst and Vice President at First Data Corporation.

Below is an overview video of MerchantPro's Clover system:

Source: MPX Tickets MerchantPro Express

MerchantPro’s primary offerings include:

Terminals

Clover System

Payeezy

Merchant Cash Advance

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report, the market for payment processing solutions is expected to exceed $62 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9.9% from 2020 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing reliance on e-commerce activity among businesses and wider adoption of electronic financial services by populations worldwide.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

First Data

Global Payments

Square

Wirecare

Naspers

Paysafe

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Fiserv didn’t disclose the acquisition price and terms and didn’t file a form 8-K, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

Management also didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019, Fiserv had $893 million in cash and equivalents and $42.7 billion in total liabilities of which $21.5 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.67 billion.

In the past 12 months, Fiserv’s stock price has risen 16.2% vs. the U.S. IT industry’s rise of 6.8% and the U.S. overall market index’s fall of 3.2%, as the FISV chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in eight of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $72,680,000,000 Enterprise Value $96,310,000,000 Price / Sales 5.38 Enterprise Value / Sales 9.45 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 27.24 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $1,100,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate 74.94% Earnings Per Share $1.71

Source: Company Financials

Commentary

FISV has acquired MerchantPro to expand its merchant services and grow its partner-based distribution system by bringing MerchantPro in-house.

As Fiserv Senior Group President of Global Business Solutions Devin McGranahan stated in the deal announcement,

"MerchantPro Express has been a key Fiserv distribution partner since 2009. By combining our solutions and expertise under one roof we will be able to expand and speed the delivery of new and innovative solutions."

Since the two companies have been partners for some time, integration risk should be minimal to non-existent.

It’s an interesting move for Fiserv, since it appears management is allocating more resources to building out its merchant services capabilities, especially in the areas of merchant onboarding and ongoing servicing that MerchantPro focuses on.

While it won’t move the needle for FISV, it does provide a window into where management thinks it needs to shore up its business in order to maximize its ability to generate growth.

The deal makes strategic sense as Fiserv continues to fill in the blanks after its acquisition of First Data.

As to where FISV's stock goes from here after the recent sell-off, it’s anyone’s guess.

With the currently unknown extent of the negative effects on business activity from the coronavirus outbreak, management’s more recent guidance for 2020 is likely no longer relevant.

Accordingly, my bias on the stock is NEUTRAL.

