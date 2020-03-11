Radius Health: It Is Better To Wait And See

Investors should wait and see how 2020 unfolds for Radius Health, in terms of clinical development as well as divestiture plans.

Plans to divest elacestrant and entire oncology portfolio will add to the company's cash, but at the cost of long-term growth.

Today, we will see why we should remain in wait-and-see mode for Radius Health (RDUS) until the end of 2020.

Company overview

Radius Health is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative endocrine therapeutics. Founded in 2003, the company went public in 2014.

The company's lead asset, Tymlos (abaloparatide) injection, is approved by the FDA for the treatment of PMO (postmenopausal women with osteoporosis) at high risk for fracture. Radius Health is also studying abaloparatide injection for potential use in the treatment of men with osteoporosis and abaloparatide patch for potential use in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. The company has disclosed plans to sell off its oncology portfolio, which comprises of investigational hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer therapies, elacestrant and RAD140.

Tymlos has managed to stay abreast of the company's guidance in 2019

Tymlos is an injectable therapy administered once daily subcutaneously into the periumbilical region. This is a lab-made copy of part of the PTHrP (human parathyroid hormone-related protein). Tymlos and Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) osteoporosis drug, Forteo (teriparatide) are currently the only anabolic osteoporosis therapies in the market. Forteo is a partial copy of the parathyroid hormone. Both PTHrP and the parathyroid hormone stimulate bone cells called osteoblasts to produce new bone tissue. These drugs differ from other class of osteoporosis drugs, which prevent bone destruction by cells called osteoclasts.

In 2019, Tymlos managed to report revenues close to $173 million. The company has now guided for Tymlos fiscal 2020 revenues between $220 million - $235 million. The drug reported leading NBRx (new to brand prescription) share for PMO patients choosing anabolic therapy in the U.S. Tymlos has emerged as the market leader in PMO NBRx in U.S. anabolic space. The company is now looking ahead to becoming a leader in the overall anabolic market in the U.S. in the second half of 2020.

Radius Health has also significantly improved payer coverage for Tymlos. The drug is now covered by Aetna, Cigna (NYSE:CI), and Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Medicare Part D plans. This has increased Tymlos coverage to 83% of Medicare Part D lives.

But there can be certain hiccups in Tymlos' growth story

The key problem with Tymlos is that it cannot be given indefinitely to patients and is recommended for two years of use. Patients would also require to use bisphosphonates for many more years to maintain bone density gains after they stop taking Tymlos. Daily subcutaneous administration is also a burdensome option for osteoporosis patients.

Tymlos clinical results highlight the improvement in vertebral and non-vertebral fractures using a relative risk reduction metric. However, this metric is deceptive as it seems to overexaggerate the actual gains. Tymlos also carries label warning of osteosarcoma or bone cancer. This adverse effect was seen in animal studies for Forteo.

Finally, Forteo went off patent in 2019. This can be especially challenging for Tymlos, which may have to face significant biosimilar competition in the coming years.

There seems to be no major growth catalyst for the company in 2020

In the fourth quarter, Radius Health's revenues rose YoY (year-over-year) by 61.70% and reached $55.68 million. This is ahead of the consensus by $1.87 million. The company's fourth-quarter loss per share of $0.29 was also ahead of the consensus by $0.20. Although the performance in 2019 has been mostly solid, there are no immediate growth catalysts for the company in 2020.

Radius Health has been focusing on providing an alternative to the burdensome dosing regimen of Tymlos by developing a once-daily, five-minute daily wearable patch of the same active ingredient, abaloparatide. The company is currently studying abaloparatide-patch in Phase 3 non-inferiority study, wearABLe, and comparing it to subcutaneously administered abaloparatide in PMO patients. The company has opened more than 60 sites in the U.S. and more than 85% of sites are now enrolling patients. The trial has secured SPA (Special Protocol Assessment) from the FDA, implying that the study would be considered adequate and well-controlled in support of marketing application. The company initiated the trial in August 2019 and expected to complete patient enrollment by the end of 2019. Data readout from the trial was expected in 2020.

Both analysts and investors have been having high hopes from this trial. In case Radius Health manages to demonstrate the non-inferiority of abaloparatide-patch, Tymlos will most likely emerge as a leader not only in the anabolic osteoporosis space but also in the overall osteoporosis market.

Hence, when the company announced that the top-line data readout from this very crucial trial was being delayed to the second half of 2021, the stock took a solid beating. The company has attributed this delay to slower than expected patient enrollment due to a higher than anticipated screen failure rate. As per FDA requirements, Radius Health has been enrolling patients with BMD (bone mineral density) and fractured criteria similar to patients in Phase 3 active study for subcutaneous abaloparatide. The eligibility criteria also required patients who have not been on various osteoporosis therapies prior to entering the trial. Hence, the company is focusing mostly on the previously undiagnosed and treatment-naïve patient pool. To address this problem, the company expanded the number of sites and also included non-U.S. sites.

Although this problem does not raise any question about the efficacy of abaloparatide-patch, it gives more time for Pfenex's (NYSEMKT:PFNX) follow-on teriparatide, PF708, and potential biosimilars to penetrate into the osteoporosis market.

Radius Health also expects topline data readout from Phase 3 ATOM trial evaluating subcutaneously administered abaloparatide in men suffering from osteoporosis in the second half of 2021. Effectively, there seems to be no major growth catalyst or milestone for the company in 2020.

The sale of an oncology portfolio may affect the company's long-term growth prospects

Radius Health is currently studying elacestrant as monotherapy in second or third-line advanced/metastatic ER+ (estrogen receptor-positive), HER2- (human epidermal growth factor 2 negative) breast cancer indication in Phase 3 EMERALD study. The company expects to complete enrollment of patients in the third quarter 2020 and anticipates topline data in the second half of 2021. The company, however, is evaluating strategic options for its oncology portfolio which includes a partnership, out-licensing, or complete sale. Radius Health has now planned to focus only on bone health and targeted endocrine diseases.

While any such business development deal related to the oncology portfolio may fetch cash in the short term, it definitely involves comprising growth catalysts in the long term. Also, a deal ahead of Phase 3 readout can fetch much smaller payment from partners due to higher inherent risk.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month target price for the company is $32.50. Recommendations from Wall Street analysts have been mostly mixed. SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges reiterated the "Outperform" rating, but reduced target price from $49 to $35. The majority of other analysts have not updated their consensus target prices since the company's announcement of delayed readouts from Phase 3 wearABLe trial in third-quarter earnings results.

There are definitely pluses to the Radius Health story. The company had a cash balance of $161 million at the end of fiscal 2019. Radius Health has projected fiscal 2020 cash burn rate of less than $80 million. The company further expects to earn $220 million - $235 million in fiscal 2020, which is lower than the consensus of $250 million. However, the cash balance and robust revenue streams seem to partially resolve the immediate need for dilutive funding.

Besides, Radius Health now expects Tymlos revenues to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% from 2020 to 2022. The company has guided for positive net income in 2022.

We see that the company has its pros and cons. However, currently, there is a very high degree of uncertainty and almost no growth catalysts for the company in 2020. I believe that the stock will find it difficult to move beyond $20 at least in the first half of 2020. Hence, it will be advisable for investors to wait and see how the story unfolds for Radius Health. In case of positive news flow related to Tymlos revenue uptake or Phase 3 wearABLe data readouts, investors can choose entry in this stock in late 2020 or early 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.