Inflation Rose 0.1% In February; Deflation Is New Risk

I Bond investors can expect a lower variable rate coming at the May 1 reset. My recommendation: Buy I Bonds, up to the purchase cap, before May 1.

Investors are pricing in extremely low inflation over the next 10 years. Is this an overreaction to short-term news? Yes, I think so.

The inflation numbers came in close to the consensus, but year-over-year core inflation came in slightly high at 2.4%.

U.S. inflation continued in the "moderate zone" in February, but rising turmoil in the stock and commodity markets could bring a short-term swing to deflation in coming months.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose 0.1% in February on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, "headline" inflation increased 2.3%.

These numbers matched consensus estimates, with inflation over the last year holding solidly above 2%. The BLS reported that core inflation - which removes food and energy - rose 0.2% in February and 2.4% year over year, slightly higher than the consensus estimate of 2.3%.

Energy prices were again a key force holding down overall U.S. inflation, with the price of gasoline falling 3.4% in February. This trend is highly likely to continue in coming months, with the price of WTI Crude falling to about $33.17 today, a drop of about 38% from the February 20 price of $53.88.

But falling energy prices in February were partially offset by a surprising 0.4% increase in food prices, which until February had been remarkably stable. Food prices are now up 1.8% year over year.

Two other "staples" of life - shelter and medical care services - have also been seeing relatively strong increases in prices. Shelter costs increased 0.3% in February and are up 3.3% year over year. The price of medical care services was also up 0.3% in February and up 5.3% year of year.

In addition, apparel prices rose 0.4% in February, but are down 0.9% over the last 12 months. This trend of rising prices could continue in the near term because of virus-related production declines in China.

Here are the trends for both "headline" and core inflation over the last 12 months, showing that core inflation is following a stable track well above 2.0%, the definition of "moderate" inflation:

The market is predicting deflation

How is the market pricing in the expected drop in gasoline prices and possible economic turmoil created by COVID-19? Let's take a look at the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, which is determined by subtracting the yield of a 10-year TIPS from the yield of a nominal 10-year Treasury.

A year ago, on March 11, 2019 (a time known as "ancient history"):

A 10-year Treasury was yielding 2.64%.

A 10-year TIPS was yielding 0.82%.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate was 1.72%.

A month ago, on February 11:

A 10-year Treasury was yielding 1.59%.

A 10-year TIPS was yielding -0.06%.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate was 1.65%.

At the close Wednesday:

A 10-year Treasury was yielding 0.76%.

A 10-year TIPS was yielding -0.24%.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate was 1.00%.

Keep in mind that the inflation-breakeven rate isn't necessarily an accurate forecast of future inflation, but it is a very accurate estimate of investor sentiment about future inflation. And the market is telling us that investors expect inflation to average 1% over the next 10 years. (The lowest annual inflation has ever averaged for any 10-year period since 1970 was 1.8%.)

The market is pricing in pretty hefty deflation in the short term. I think some deflation is likely because of the out-sized effect of energy prices on overall inflation. But the market's prediction of 1% inflation over 10 years seems to be pointing toward a recession.

Here's what inflation writer Michael Ashton posted this morning:

Headline inflation in the near term is going to drop HARD because of energy, but to sell 10-year inflation at 1% you have to believe in more than an energy effect. Oil can't fall 30% every month.

What this means for TIPS and I Bonds

Investors in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and U.S. Series I Bonds are also interested in non-seasonally adjusted inflation, which is used to adjust principal balances of TIPS and set future interest rates for I Bonds. For February, the BLS set the inflation index at 258.678, an increase of 0.27% over the January number.

For TIPS. The February inflation report means that TIPS principal balances will be adjusting 0.27% higher in April, after a 0.39% increase in March. This looks a bit better than it actually is, because differences in seasonal versus non-seasonal inflation average out over a year. TIPS balances in April will be 2.3% higher year-over-year because of the inflation adjustment.

Here are the new April Inflation Indexes for all TIPS.

For I Bonds. The February inflation report is the fifth in a series of six that will determine the I Bond's new inflation-adjusted variable rate, which will be reset on May 1 for all I Bonds. At this point, with one month to go, inflation has increased 0.75%, which would create a variable rate of 1.50%, down from the current rate of 2.02%.

Here are the numbers:

If gasoline prices drag down inflation in March, you can expect the I Bond variable rate to drop on May 1 from the current rate of 2.02%. Even more significant, I expect the Treasury to reset the I Bond's permanent fixed rate to 0.0% on May 1, down from the current 0.2%.

I am encouraging I Bond investors to purchase before May 1, up to the full limit of $10,000 per person per year.

What this means for future interest rates

Today's inflation report is insignificant compared to the market turmoil created by the COVID-19 virus. The Federal Reserve has already abandoned its "hold steady" approach to interest rates, cutting its Federal Funds Rate by 50 basis points on March 3, in an emergency move. The rate now is in the range of 1.00% to 1.25%, but another rate cut of 50 basis points is possible next week.

The Bank of England moved today to cut its key short-term rate to 0.25%, a drop of 50 basis points. This opens the door for the Federal Reserve to act next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.