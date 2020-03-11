Stitch Fix: Great Buying Opportunity

Gross margins also continued on an upward trend, while EBITDA came in above Wall Street's expectations.

Driven by the twin macroeconomic fears of the coronavirus and a historic plunge in oil prices, the reckoning has come on Wall Street for growth stocks, and Stitch Fix (SFIX) is no exception. The innovative e-commerce company, which sends its customers with a personally-styled kit of 5 items per order, has seen its share price crumble to less than half since the end of February, a selloff that has accelerated sharply after the company reported dismal second-quarter results earlier this week.

The question for investors now: is Stitch Fix merely course-correcting to a more appropriate valuation multiple, or has the stock sunk into deep buying territory? In my view, as evidenced by the title of this article, I believe it's the latter.

The main driver dragging Stitch Fix's stock price down over the past week is concerns over its growth rates, particularly on concerns around the coronavirus - whose impacts are yet unknown, and have the potential to cripple consumer spending across the globe.

Yet despite the miss to Wall Street's growth expectations in 2Q20, I find several counterbalancing factors that lead me to believe Stitch Fix's situation isn't nearly as bad as the market thinks right now:

Despite the revenue miss, revenue growth and active client growth remained on pace to last quarter's growth rates, suggesting that the company is still growing its brand and not suffering any abnormal shocks.

If anything, the stay-at-home mandates that have been necessitated by the coronavirus will give a boost to online shopping companies, especially in regions where brick-and-mortar retailers have closed and/or people are too afraid to go into densely populated areas to shop

Continued operational improvements have driven up Stitch Fix's gross margins, while EBITDA also came in above expectations

The bottom line on Stitch Fix: I remain encouraged by Stitch Fix's continued penetration into the e-commerce vertical, as the company continues to expand its offerings across new categories like Men's and Kids (to date, its Women's department still makes up the bulk of its orders, though new categories have been performing well). The stock's ~50% correction is a heavy overreaction to a mild growth miss in a single quarter.

In addition, though Stitch Fix has modestly lowered its estimates in FY20 due to coronavirus uncertainty (growth range of 17-19% now versus 23-25% in prior guidance, both against a 52-week prior compare), we like the fact that the company is still projecting above-breakeven adjusted EBITDA for 2020. Amid a risk-off appetite in the markets, it's important that growth stocks like Stitch Fix can emphasize their profitability potential.

Figure 1. Stitch Fix FY20 guidance update Source: Stitch Fix 2Q20 shareholder letter

Stay long here and buy the dip.

The growth picture isn't catastrophic

If you look purely at Stitch Fix's ~30% correction since its earnings release without any further context, you'd likely think that its growth fell off a cliff or that something catastrophic happened that caused the company to deeply discount its guidance. In reality, none of these things happened.

Figur 2. Stitch Fix growth metrics Source: Stitch Fix 2Q20 earnings deck

As seen in the chart above, Stitch Fix's revenue grew 22% y/y to $451.8 million, slightly missing Wall Street's mark of $452.6 million (the magnitude of this miss, however, is a mere 20bps).

That being said, the company's revised guidance came alongside several mild warnings that contributed to the miss in revenues. First, Stitch Fix believed that it was running up against deep discounting offers across its competitors in the retail channel across the holiday period, pressuring Stitch Fix's performance. This trend led to lower average order values per Fix, and the company is reflecting this trend in its updated revenue guidance for 2020. Additionally, the company cited additional uncertainties with regards to both the coronavirus and the U.K., a market that Stitch Fix has recently entered and is experiencing Brexit-related macroeconomic pressures.

With this being said, however, Stitch Fix's management remains laser-focused on growing new categories and muscling past the short-term growth concerns. In particular, the company is focused on driving Plus-size growth in the Women's category, while continuing to invest in Men's. Per CEO Katrina Lake's commentary on the most recent earnings call:

Over the years, we’ve demonstrated our ability to expand into new categories, geographies, price points, and even form factors, enabling us to better serve the needs of clients across our large addressable market. [...] We continue to see opportunities to drive further growth in women’s. One area in particular is Plus, which comprised less than 10% of our U.S. women’s revenue last year, but which we believe represents a total U.S. market opportunity of approximately $20 billion. We see potential to better serve Plus clients by expanding our assortment across end uses and price points, creating additional avenues for engagement through more relevant marketing campaigns and leveraging our data feedback loops with clients and vendors to better address clients’ fit needs [...] At just over three years old, we believe our men’s category is still in the early stages of growth, but it has already achieved significant margin scale in a short period of time With new categories, we use a launch and learn approach, making smaller early inventory buys, concentrating inventory at fewer distribution centers, and taking risks and experimenting to learn quickly about client preferences."

Lake further commented that Stitch Fix's Exclusive Brands are finding huge success in the Men's vertical, representing nearly half of Men's revenue and driving much higher margins.

And despite the growth warnings, we find the fact that Stitch Fix's active clients grew 17% y/y in Q2 (on pace with Q1's growth rate) provides solid evidence that the company's brand is still resonating with a broad base of customers. And despite macro pressures, Stitch Fix's net revenue per active client is still up 8%.

Profitability is holding up

Further counterbalancing the reductions in growth is Stitch Fix's success on the profitability front, which I'd argue is more important amid a market meltdown. Investors continue to closely monitor Stitch Fix's gross margin, which jumped 70bps this quarter to 44.88%, driven both by the company's internal operational improvements as well as the success of higher-margin Exclusive Brands:

Figure 3. Stitch Fix gross margin trends Source: Stitch Fix 2Q20 shareholder letter

We note as well that while adjusted EBITDA fell to $14.3 million, Stitch Fix still performed well above consensus EBITDA expectations of $13.2 million:

Figure 4. Stitch Fix adjusted EBITDA trends Source: Stitch Fix 2Q20 shareholder letter

Stitch Fix also announced plans to cut back on marketing spend in 2020, in recognition of an uncertain macro picture. Per Lake's commentary:

Next, while we expect our customer acquisition cost in the second-half of FY 2020 to be approximately flat year-over-year, we’ve seen costs rise in some key digital channels. We’re working on both product innovation, as well as experimenting into new and emerging channels to offset this, but we are applying more conservatism in the way we are thinking about our marketing spend in the second-half of the year."

In effect, though Stitch Fix is peeling back its growth forecast, it's partially (if not mostly) driven by a cutback in marketing, which can be re-accelerated once the macro picture improves.

Key takeaways

While it's clear that Stitch Fix reported less-than-perfect results in Q2, it's safe to say that the company's ~30% stock pullback is a large overreaction for a company that sliced only a few points off its growth forecast, especially when we consider that a planned reduction in marketing is a major driver behind that forecast cut. We remain encouraged by Stitch Fix's steady active client growth as well as its continued success in expanding to new categories (Plus, Men's, and Kids), and its continued margin improvements should help the company drive toward its long-term adjusted EBITDA margin targets in the low-teens. Stay long here and buy the dip.

