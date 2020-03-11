The Coronavirus Crash Will Get Worse

There's no real way to stimulate out of this, all we can hope for is mitigation and a return to normalcy soon.

I had targeted 2200-2400 on S&P 500 as range to start buying, I think 1700ish is now in play.

I have been warning on coronavirus running into high valuations for more than a month. It's worse than I thought.

I'm in my fifth major city in a month and the difference from a month ago to today is startling. A flight that normally would be full from Milwaukee to Phoenix was one-sixth empty. You might think that's not a big deal, but, we're leaving from Milwaukee to go to Spring Training to avoid a wet cold spring.

Think about that. What if the economy loses one-sixth of its production? That will not happen of course as travel is more impacted than other parts of the economy.

Economic activity already is slowing. Velocity of money is nonexistent. Employment numbers are likely to fall off a cliff in March. All indications are that we're already in recession.

The definition of a recession isn't the two quarters of negative GDP you hear about. As described by the BLS recession is:

A general slowdown in economic activity, a downturn in the business cycle, a reduction in the amount of goods and services produced and sold...

We're certainly getting a general slowdown.

Recessions usually coincide with a stock market crash. So far, we have seen a correction that's flirting with a bear market. Folks, things are likely to get worse quickly in the stock market. Stop buying the dips for a while.

Stop Buying The Dips

Investors have been trained for 11 years to buy the dip in the stock market. In a bull market that's the right thing to do. We are no longer in a bull market. The bear market I have warned about repeatedly is here.

Coronavirus Is A Match That Lit The Overvaluation Tinder

Expect Major Stock Market Challenges In 2020

2020 Outlook: Euphoria To Despair

The short story is that the stock market was due for a major correction for a number of reasons:

The rally in Q4 2019 into January left the stock market at historically overvalued levels.

Tax breaks are wearing off.

The Federal Reserve is running into diminishing marginal returns on easy money.

Institutions are perpetual net sellers due to pensions needing to be liquid for Baby Boomer pension checks.

Foreign investment has dried up.

GDP has not sped up as needed to justify investor optimism from Q4 2019.

That was all on top of the "slow growth forever" global economy that I have been talking about for five years now. "Slow growth forever" is the secular structural demographics and debt-driven headwinds we will face for decades:

What we are seeing right now is a cyclical slowdown on top of the already structurally weak secular trend. As we are likely in recession now and the underlying market was weak but overbought and overvalued to being with, the resulting bear market could be very severe.

How Low Can The Stock Market Go?

I was targeting 2200 to 2400 on the S&P 500 (SPY) (VOO) to start scaling back into our top growth and dividends stocks, as well as, ETFs like the Invesco QQQ (QQQ).

I know that fair value on the S&P 500 is closer to 2000. It would not be unusual historically if we overshot that a bit. Folks need to grasp that the last decade of up, up, up stock market is not normal.

I also know that major support for the S&P 500 is around 1600-1700, the double tops of 2000 and 2007 that have went from resistance to support. We could very possibly see an S&P 500 near 1700 soon. I put this chart up about two years ago when I called that volatility event and made good money with members on a VIX trade with the iPath VIX Short-term Futures ETN (VXX) call trade.

That first arrow is just above where the Q4 2018 correction landed. That is my baseline expectation now. I'm watching technical indicators closely as we break through minor support levels.

When To Buy Back In

Members of MoSI raised a lot of cash in December and January. We were largely ready for a correction. That's good.

I have been targeting the 2200-2400 range on the S&P 500 to really start buying back into stocks. I warned that 1700ish also was a possibility. I think that's much more in play today than I thought it was before.

Our bottom-fishing prices are still quite away below current prices. We need to not get itchy click fingers. We need to wait for the day that there's a whoosh panic sell-off. That has not happened yet.

In recent webinars I warned we would open "limit down" sometime soon. That happened Monday. But Tuesday was a 1000 points up on the Dow recovering over half of the lost points. Wednesday the market is giving it back. That's a very bearish signal.

I suspect we see a very bad week soon, likely this month or in April. I'm talking about 15%-20% down in one week. That will be the week that the beady little red eyes of the algos start to look for reversals back up. That's when we will need to look to become buyers as well.

When it's time to buy, MoSI has identified our Top 10 Growth Stocks, Top 10 Dividend Stocks and 12 Must Own Stocks to focus on. Corrections are time to go as high quality as you can. We also have five ETF favorites to focus on. Those buy levels are fluid right now, but I expect to buy QQQ somewhere between $130 and $150.

