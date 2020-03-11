A Coronavirus Buy Suggestion - Shell PLC

The question is, will it maintain the dividend? There's a good argument that it will, yes.

But the yield on Shell PLC hit 9% overnight which is, in this low yield world, a very tempting purchase.

The middle of a market correction produces bargains, of course it does. The middle of an oil price war might not indicate that oil majors are such.

The basic calculation here

How long are the twin problems of coronavirus and the oil price war going to last? How long, compared to Shell PLC's (RDS.A) ability to maintain its dividend? Or, even, its desire to maintain that dividend?

My reading of both downsides is that they'll be shorter than that ability/desire. Making the recent price drops a useful time to buy into a significant dividend stream.

The counter to this is that the estimates of time on either side are wrong. Well, that's the risk and taking it or not depends upon the belief or not in those estimates.

If, and I repeat if, coronavirus is a short even if sharp intervention into the global economy then the demand for oil will rise, with growth, soon enough.

If the oil price war is a short lived phenomenon - again, if - then prices will rise soon enough in its absence.

Shell isn't going to go bust whatever here. So, the question is whether they decide to maintain their dividend through that time period. I think they will.

9% or so as a yield on a solid stock is pretty good and that's what it was overnight as I write. The recommendation is to buy at those sorts of prices.

Coronavirus

There's no doubt that coronavirus is spreading and we may well see a full blown pandemic. The question therefore isn't whether, it's "how long". That is, we know, absolutely, that there are going to be economic disruptions and that they'll be significant. What we need to know though is how long will they last?

We can try to work from first principles. We know, for example, that influenza style viruses have a difficulty in spreading during summer. It's not that people are more worn down in winter that makes the 'flu endemic at that time - it's that the virus finds it easier to spread. We can see this same point right now, outbreaks of the coronavirus in tropical countries just aren't happening.

So, given that the Northern Hemisphere is heading into spring - and most of the world economy is north of the Equator - we know that current problems won't last more than a couple of months at most.

We've also empirical evidence from China. Yes, of course, the outbreak there, plus of course the measures used to contain it, has been significant. There's thus been equally significant disruption to the economy. But as best we know that's also been short. As I noted before we're seeing the Chinese economy roar back into life. So, coronavirus effects, sure, they exist. They're sharp and damaging too. But above all they are short.

The oil price war.

As a result of lower demand oil prices are weak. At which point Opec decides that some output cuts to support that price would be a good idea. Russia decides not to play along. The assumption is that they think this would be a good time to try to kill off the US fracking industry. Get prices right down for a bit and it will indeed damage - at least - the finances of some to many fracking companies. That is, let's use a bit of predatory pricing at this time of already weak prices to knock out some of the competition.

This does work in the sense that it's possible to take out competing companies. But it doesn't work in the other sense, removing that supply permanently from the market as I explain here. We will still know how to frack, the rocks will still be there. Prices recover, so will production even if inside new corporate shells.

Saudi Arabia has decided that if Russia's going to do that then they will price cut too. Perhaps to punish Russia for not remaining in the cartel, perhaps to punish fracking, who knows.

The question becomes how long will this last? For while the tactic can indeed constrain fracked production while it continues how long is that going to be for? As Craig Pirrong points out, it's a hugely costly tactic for Russian and S Arabia. A cost of perhaps some $500 million a day. Even for governments that's a lot.

And, of course, the more effective it is at knocking out fracked production the less long it's going to last. Because as soon as that production does leave he market then prices recover. Which brings back new fracked production.

So, either way, I say that the oil price war isn't going to last.

The joint effect on oil prices

If both the coronavirus and the price war are short term effects - say, a few months each at most - then we'd see the oil price recovering quickly enough.

Shell and its dividend.

Shell will want to, if it can, maintain its dividend. Mostly just because that's just the sort of thing a company likes to do. The question is, well, can it? It has a significant share repurchase scheme approved. It's easy enough for them to suspend this if cashflow does become tight. And just given that preference for maintaining dividend rates that's what I'd expect them to do if they have to.

So, Shell's finances can support the extant dividend for longer than I think the coronavirus and the price war are going to depress oil prices.

My view

Sure and that's my view of the situation. But it does mean that - at the time I write - the yield on Shell is 9%. Which is a yield well worth having. For whatever Greta keeps telling us oil isn't going away in the next couple of decades.

The recommendation thus being to keep an eye on Shell PLC. If you've money looking for a long term home then this is a good buy for the yield. Timing is difficult, as we all know, but any slips in the stock price would indicate good times to pick up this yield.

The investor view

The analysis depends upon three different estimates of time. How long will oil demand be depressed by coronavirus, how long will Russia and S Arabia be willing to sustain extensive losses from that low oil price and how long can Shell maintain its dividend? I think the last is longer than the first two - thus the dividend will be maintained.

9% simply isn't a yield to be sniffed at. Thus the current difficulties are an opportunity to buy into a good dividend stream at attractive prices.

There is still, of course, risk. The major one being that my estimations of the various time spans are wrong. That the low oil price will last long enough for Shell to cut its dividend. I don't think so but that is the risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.