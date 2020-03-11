Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) Q4 2019 Results Conference Call March 11, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Katherine Hargis - SVP, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Marshall Dodson - Interim CEO and CFO

Operator

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Katherine Hargis, Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Katherine Hargis

On the call this morning is Marshall Dodson, Key's, Interim CEO and CFO. I'm now going to turn the call over to Marshall.

Marshall Dodson

Thanks Katherine, and good morning to everyone joining today's call. Before covering the fourth quarter results, I want to touch on our recently completed out of court restructuring. While a process such as this is never good or easy, I'm pleased with Key’s capital structure coming out of it and how all of our stakeholders worked constructively through the process. We have significantly reduced Key’s leverage and improved our liquidity position, and/or I believe, well situated to pursue and achieve our operational and strategic objectives as well as to navigate the uncertainty we and our industry face today.

I would like to thank the employees of Key, who stuck with us and continued to deliver great and safe service to our customers throughout both our restructuring as well as our internal realignment. I'd also like to thank our customers and vendors who've worked with us, perhaps when it was a difficult time for Key. While the industry is now facing new and difficult challenges, I believe we're well positioned both financially and with the team we have in place to take them on.

Turning to our fourth quarter results. I will say at the outset they're messy and impacted not only by the financial restructuring we were undergoing, but also our internal realignment to improve our cost structure and concentrate Key on those markets where we have the right conditions for financial success.

Our revenues for the fourth quarter came in at 85.1 million, down 21.4 million from the third quarter with about 11.4 million of that decline being due to our exit of certain markets. Revenues in the markets where we began 2020 operating in were 81.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 is compared to 91.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the impacts from our realignment, that decline in revenues was due to normal seasonal factors as well as our customers completing their budget ahead of year end or slowing their activity in response to market conditions.

Our net loss for the fourth quarter was 30.2 million as compared to a net loss of 25.5 million in the third quarter, within adjusted negative EBITDA loss of 3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represented a decline of 0.7 million from the 3.7 million of negative adjusted EBITDA generated in the third quarter.

The negative adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 is also burdened by $5 million charge taken in the quarter for ongoing litigation. While this charge resulted in negative EBITDA for the fourth quarter, ahead of it, our results benefited by the actions to reduce our cost structure and concentrate operations in markets with better conditions.

Our results in the fourth quarter on the whole also benefited from better LIBOR efficiencies compared to the third quarter and by reduction in R&M costs, some of which will be caught up on in early 2020.

For the fourth quarter, our Rig Services segment generated revenues of 53.2 million as compared to third quarter 2019 revenues of 64.5 million. Of the 11.3 million quarter-on-quarter revenue decline, 6.4 million of it was due to the closure of certain locations, with remainder of the decline being due to fourth quarter activity reductions due to seasonal factors and customers slowing or stopping programs towards year end.

Revenues from locations that we entered 2020 operating out of were 50.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 55.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. We averaged 132 rigs working in fourth quarter versus an average of 156 rigs working in the third quarter. Rig hours were approximately 115,000 hours in the fourth quarter 2019, with completion activity accounting for about 13% of those rig hours. Our 24-hour average rig count fell 2.6 to 8.4 average rigs in the fourth quarter as compared to 11 average rigs of the third quarter, with most of that 24 hour rig decline count coming from our internal realignment.

Revenue per rig hour increased 2% to $463 an hour in the fourth quarter from $454 an hour in the third quarter, largely due to geographic and job mix, as overall our pricing was stable in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating income was 2.8 million with the adjusted EBITDA of 8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to operating income of 2.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of 8.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Our results have benefited from better efficiency with labor and the exit of certain markets.

Margins also benefited by about 200 basis points, the adjusted EBITDA margin due to deferred maintenance costs. Margins will be impacted in the first quarter of 2020 by the usual unemployment tax impact of around $1.5 million or about 200 basis points of margin. And we also expect around 100 basis points of an impact from R&M as we catch up from Q4.

While January started slows as expected and February was affected by weather, activity was picking up in March. Too soon at this point to say with the impact of the recent decline in oil prices will have on the remainder of Q1 or 2020. Revenues in our fluid management services segment were 15.2 million in the fourth quarter, down from 18.2 million in the third quarter, with a little over half that decline coming from our internal realignment. Our truck hours show up to 116,900 hours from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating income was 0.5 million and adjusted EBITDA was 2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to an operating loss of 0.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of 1.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The quarter-over-quarter improvement was due largely due to the internal realignment and the deferral of certain repair and maintenance activities from the seasonally slowed fourth quarter instead of first quarter.

Revenue per truck hours $130 per hour in the fourth quarter, compared to $125 an hour in the third quarter. Revenues in our Fishing & Rental segment were 11 million, as compared to third quarter 2019 revenues of 14.1 million. Lower completion activity in our central marketplace and in the Permian Basin made up most of the quarter-on-quarter revenue decline. The operating loss increased to 2.8 million as compared to the operating loss of 1.7 million in the third quarter, largely a result of losses on asset sales. However adjusted EBITDA of 1.4 million in the fourth quarter was pretty flat as compared to adjusted EBITDA of 1.6 million in the third quarter 2019, due to a reduction in labor costs and R&M spending. Our Fishing and Rental footprint was largely unchanged with the operational realignment that we have undertook in the fourth quarter.

Our Coiled Tubing Services segment generated revenues of 5.8 million as compared to 9.7 million in the third quarter. Our average numbers working large units fell to 0.9 from 2.5 average units in the third quarter, as we realigned our business as well as the overall softness in completion activity in the fourth quarter.

Operating income improved to 1.3 million in the fourth quarter, with adjusted EBITDA of 0.8 million as compared to an operating loss 1.5 million and negative adjusted EBITDA of 0.3 million as a result of the reduction in labor costs and improve labor efficiency due to the operational realignment.

G&A for the third quarter of 2019 was 25.3 million as compared to 21.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. G&A for the fourth quarter of 2019 included a gain of 2.7 million on the reversal of equity based compensation, 3.5 million in severance costs, and 4 million in cost associated with the company's restructuring efforts.

G&A for the fourth quarter also includes a charge of 5 million associated with ongoing litigation. Excluding these items, G&A for the fourth quarter was 15.5 million. G&A for the third quarter of 2019 was 21.4 million and included 1.2 million of equity base compensation. Our G&A run rate today is around 16 million a quarter.

Depreciation expense was 13.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to 14.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. We expect depreciation expense to be around 10 million a quarter in 2020. Interest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 9.4 million as compared to the 8.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.

As we announced on October 31st, we did not make our scheduled $7.8 million October interest payments to our team loan vendors, and also did not make the $9.1 million interest payment due January. With the completion of our restructuring, the company's term loan debt was reduced from 243.1 million to 51.2 million today, with an interest rate of LIBOR plus 10.25, if we elect to pay in kind over the first two years of the loan, our interest cost is LIBOR plus 12.25. Given the uncertainty in the market today, I expect that we'll elect to pick the interest for 2020.

Cash flow used in operations was 12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 29 million for the full year of 2019. Capital expenditures were 1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 18.3 million for the full year of 2019. We also had 6.2 million of proceeds from asset sales in the fourth quarter and 14.6 million over the full year of 2019.

Our capital expenditures net of asset sales was 3.7 million for the full year of 2019. We also entered into financing leases of 1.8 million for light-duty vehicles in 2019. Our capital spending for 2020 is still under review, I expect that we'll seek to minimize our CapEx and keep it as minimal as possible.

As of December 31, 2019, Key had unrestricted cash of 14.4 million. This compares to the total liquidity at September 30, 2019 of 38.5 million, consisting of 22.6 million in unrestricted cash and 15.9 million of borrowing capacity at that time under the ABL facility. On March 6, 2020 at the close of our restructuring transactions, we had unrestricted cash of 31.6 million with availability under the company's ABL facility of 13.6 million for total liquidity of 45.2 million. In connection with the restructuring, we reduced the size of our ABL facility down to $70 million. Our new term loan contains one financial maintenance covenant, requiring that we maintain a minimum liquidity of $10 million.

With our restructuring behind us, as well as our internal realignment, I believe that we are well positioned to navigate what will be a more challenging market in the months to come. Today, the outlook for oil demand, prices and spending by our customers as more unknowns than in all, but a handful of times in the past.

Too early now to say what all the impacts will be, but with our restructured balance sheet, experienced leaders and our team of great employees working hard to deliver safe and equipped service to our customers, we're ready to meet and overcome the challenges ahead.

Operator, this concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you.

