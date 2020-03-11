Ralph Lauren's Strong Financials Lend Strength During These Trying Times

Under our base case scenario, our fair value estimate for shares of RL stands at $108, significantly higher than where shares are trading at as of this writing.

Image Source: Ralph Lauren Corporation – June 2018 Investor Day IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL), financially speaking, is in a better position than most to ride out the storm kicked off by the novel coronavirus (‘COVID-19’) epidemic, a Black Swan event no one saw coming. This is due to the strength of the free cash flows generated through its apparel, home, accessories, and fragrances product lines on top of its nice net cash balance at the end of its latest fiscal quarter. We can’t stress enough how important it is to have a net cash balance at times like these, as that’s a source of strength (future dividend obligations are easier to meet when carrying a pristine balance sheet) while net debt loads can represent major obstacles, especially as it relates to refinancing activities when capital markets are experiencing great volatility. Shares of RL yield ~2.9% as of this writing, and furthermore, our fair value estimate for Ralph Lauren derived through our discounted cash flow analysis sits at $108 per share.

Financial Overview

At the end of Ralph Lauren’s third quarter of fiscal 2020 (period ended December 28, 2019), the firm was sitting on $1.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents plus $0.8 billion in short-term investments. Stacked up against $0.3 billion in short-term debt and $0.4 billion in long-term debt, Ralph Lauren carried a nice $1.2 billion net cash position at the end of this period.

The company generated ~$0.75 billion in net operating cash flows during the first three quarters of its fiscal 2020 which easily covered ~$0.2 billion in capital expenditures, allowing for ~$0.55 billion in free cash flow. That fully covered ~$0.15 billion in dividend payments made during this period, however, please note ~$0.55 billion in share repurchases made during this period were partially funded by the balance sheet.

Ralph Lauren’s GAAP net revenues were up almost 2% year-over-year during the first nine months of fiscal 2020, aided by larger investments in marketing and those investments drove stronger sales in Asia and Europe specifically. Higher marketing spend didn’t prevent Ralph Lauren’s GAAP operating margins from expanding, far from it. Year-over-year, Ralph Lauren’s GAAP operating income jumped by almost 13%, and that saw its GAAP operating margin rise by ~120 basis points. Rising digital and direct-to-consumer sales played a key role here as that allowed for material GAAP gross margin expansion (up over 50 basis point years-over-year during this period) by “cutting out the middleman” in certain instances while driving greater sales.

Greater scale was also at play here as cost savings elsewhere allowed Ralph Lauren to increase its marketing spending while keeping SG&A expense (which represents the lion's share of its operating expenses) growth at just ~1% year-over-year. Ralph Lauren's GAAP net income jumped by almost 59% year-over-year during the first three quarters of fiscal 2020. Throw in a reduction in its outstanding share count (Ralph Lauren’s weighted-average common shares outstanding dropped by over 5% year-over-year during this period) and the company’s GAAP diluted EPS surged by almost 68% year-over-year.

Valuation Analysis

We view discounted cash flow analysis as the only true way to ascertain the estimated fair value or intrinsic value of an equity. That’s why Ralph Lauren’s quality free cash flow profile is so important. Spurious and ambiguous metrics like price-to-earnings or price-to-sales ratios mean little as that doesn’t provide investors with any idea as to how much future free cash flows a firm will generate into perpetuity. Discounted cash flow analysis involves using a combination of historical information, market research, macroeconomic analysis, and forward-thinking to forecast a firm’s free cash flows into perpetuity, with those future expected free cash flows then discounted at an appropriate rate (this rate is referred to as the weighted-average cost of capital).

Net debt positions are then subtracted against the sum of those discounted forecasted future free cash flows, keeping in mind expected and tangible legal, environment, pension, and other liabilities are sometimes at play here as well. Conversely, net cash positions are added to the sum of those discounted forecasted future free cash flows. Furthermore, net cash positions are a source of strength when it comes to maintaining dividend obligations and growing the payout going forward, something we’ll cover in just a moment. As you can see in the upcoming graphic down below, under our base case scenario, Ralph Lauren carries an estimated fair value of $108 per share. That’s comfortably above where shares of RL are trading at as of this writing.

Image Shown: A look at the key valuation drivers and assumptions we used in our base case discounted cash flow models covering Ralph Lauren. Image Source: Valuentum

In the upcoming graphic down below, we visually highlight why we view Ralph Lauren as carrying quality dividend coverage on a forward-looking basis. The sum of its forecasted free cash flows over the next five full fiscal years, plus its net cash position, vastly exceeds its expected dividend obligations during this period. Please note we model in double-digit per share dividend increases during this period, meaning we have already factored in payout growth on a per share basis in this calculation and yet Ralph Lauren still carries quality dividend coverage.

Image Shown: Ralph Lauren carries quality dividend coverage on a forward-looking basis, in our view. Image Source: Valuentum

COVID-19 Comment

In the short-term, Ralph Lauren will be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. However, given its strong financial position, the firm is in a better position than most to ride out the storm. Management has come out and noted that Ralph Lauren’s sales in China will take a hit, and given that the COVID-19 epidemic has spread, the company’s performance will likely temporarily deteriorate in key markets like Europe and the US as well.

With that in mind, having a net cash position makes handling this situation (as much as an epidemic can be handled from the viewpoint of a consumer discretionary company) much easier. Here’s what Ralph Lauren’s management team had to say on the issue in early-February 2020 (during the firm’s latest quarterly conference call with investors):

As I've shared before, the three principles underlying this work include, putting the consumer at the center of everything we do; elevating the brand across all consumer touch points and balancing growth and productivity. And we are doing all of this while managing through volatile industry dynamics, including the recent coronavirus outbreak, which we are actively monitoring. Our top priorities are to keep our employees and consumers safe and to heed the advice of local and international health authorities. The situation is a dynamic one and we will continue to assess the implications for our business across retail, corporate and our supply base. Our thoughts are with the many impacted by this virus.

Additionally, we sincerely hope that all our readers, their families and loved ones stay safe during this epidemic.

Concluding Thoughts

Ralph Lauren is well-positioned to ride out the storm and trades at a nice discount to its fair value estimate under our base case scenario, as of this writing. We appreciate its strong dividend growth trajectory on a per share basis as well. While Ralph Lauren's short-term performance will take a hit from the COVID-19 epidemic, please note that only ~28% of the intrinsic value of its equity is derived from its performance during the ‘Year 1 – Year 5’ period in our discounted cash flow models. That means that what matters most as it relates to Ralph Lauren’s estimated intrinsic value is how the firm performs (more specifically, how market participants think the firm will perform) during the mid-cycle and perpetuity part of the business cycle. We will continue to monitor Ralph Lauren and the COVID-19 epidemic going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.