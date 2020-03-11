The Greatest Risk Isn't How Far Stocks Fall, But If The Market Is Wrong

The question on investors' minds shouldn't be what if we have a recession anymore; it should be what if we don't have a recession. The call for much of 2018 and 2019 was for a recession, or as I called it, the recession that took place in Fantasyland. It gripped the markets for months, with the potential impact the tariffs would have on the economy.

In 2020, it is not the tariffs that pose a threat but now a virus. The virus, which is very real and is affecting some of our daily activities, but in large part, those activities have not changed much from my view. The county in which I live in New York has 25 confirmed cases of the virus, and yet from my empirical observations, I have seen very little difference in terms of traffic at the mall, on the main street in which I live, in the activity at the gym, or the school in which my kids go. Maybe, it is wishful thinking I have that the virus won't impact myself or my family or my town, but to this point, I haven't seen much of an impact.

1st Quarter Growth

Perhaps that will change, maybe a team of national guardsman will come in hazmat suit and close all the border out of my county of 1.5 million, I do not know. But what I do know, is that with two weeks left in the first quarter, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow is forecasting a first quarter GDP growth rate of 3.1%. So unless the economy fell off a significant cliff in March, it is probably safe to say that the first quarter isn't going to be negative.

2nd Quarter Hit?

The most significant risk here is likely that the second quarter sees a significant economic impact, based on the thoughts that the spread of the virus could get worse. If that is the case, then perhaps the second quarter does take a hit, and even see a contraction.

Where's The Other Quarter

However, to have a recession, you need two consecutive quarters in a row of not slow growth or zero growth, but of actual contraction. However, if the virus has already peaked and even maybe started to recede, shouldn't the economy start picking up by July and August, and some of the pent up demand cause the economy to bounce back, avoiding the dread recession.

It just seems in some ways, the narrative of recession today is no different than the narrative of recession last year. The more significant fear some investors should start thinking about is what if the market has overreacted here, and once the concerns die down and the news cycle turns, the more significant risk could be the massive rebound in stocks that follows.

What Is The Greater Risk At This Point?

Some have suggested that the market even fall as low as 2,450 when it finally bottoms out, a decline of about 10% from the recent lows of 2,730 on March 10. But if there is no earnings recession or economic recession, and the damage proves to be much less than the market appears to be projecting, then a return to the highs of 3,390 is around 24%. In simple point terms, there the risk of the S&P 500 falls by another 280 points or rises by roughly 660 from its current level.

The way I tend to think about it is that, at this point yes, stocks can continue to fall. But at what point has the market overreacted, and at what point does the potential for the market being wrong on its outlook outweigh the possibility for the market being right on its outlook.

It seems to me that the market is getting closer to potentially be wrong on its current outlook, then being right. That might mean, at this point, the risk of the market rebounding from here is higher than the risk of the market falling from here.

But again, I'm just trying to use a common-sense approach, something the market doesn't always have.

