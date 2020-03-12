It's Time To Party Like It's 2008

Remember 2008?

I'm sure many of you would rather forget it since your portfolios probably plummeted.

Nobody wanted to be in the markets during or after that.

Most people remember Sept. 29 as the official opening of the financial crisis - or at least the day they realized there was a financial crisis. That's when the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 777 points. And the other stock indexes followed suit, percentage wise.

It also was when Congress rejected the bank bailout bill. Though, as The Balance points out, "the stresses that led to the crash had been building for a long time."

That's true of both the unsustainable housing market and financial situation, which had been building up for years. Moreover, the markets had known something was up for months.

Back to the Dow specifically, it had already slid significantly from its pre-recession high of 14,164.53 on Oct. 9, 2007. On Jan. 2, 2008, it was down to 13,261 at its open and 13,043.96 at its close.

By the end of December, it was down to 8,668. And it didn't bottom out until March 9, 2009, at 6,547, thereby losing more than 50% from its peak just a year and a half before.

That fall from grace led to the investing equivalent of PTSD, leaving many with the constant concern that the next overwhelming crash was right around the corner.

Which leads us right into the situation we're faced with today.

Photo Source

It's Time to Party Like It's 2020!

Fast forward to the here and now, and 800-point drops suddenly look like nothing. Who were we kidding thinking that was the worst it could get?

So far, 2020 has involved 1,000-point drops and worse, which Yahoo Finance commented about on March 9:

"The markets endured their worst day of trading of this young year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2,000 points to close at 23,850.79 - a 7.79% decline. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 624.94 to close at 7,950.68. And losses to the S&P 500 triggered a temporary halt on trading in the early morning hours. The S&P itself closed down 225.81 at 2,746.56, a 7.6% loss on the day."

Those indexes then couldn't figure out right away whether to rebound strong or not on Tuesday, March 10. And they accepted far too much doom and gloom during the next trading session as well (i.e., yesterday).

That's why I'm guessing there could be more short-term pain ahead before the bears cry "uncle!"

Even so, rest assured, this is not 2008. And it's definitely not 2008 in terms of real estate investment trusts.

Back then, most REITs were forced to cut their dividends to counter the worst financial collapse since the Great Depression. Prominent banks and money-makings businesses bit the dust, including Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns.

Others had to accept ridiculously low acquisition offers in order to survive. Or, in the case of Citigroup and AIG, they come so close to failing that many people wrote them off altogether.

With all that turmoil going on, REITs had far fewer places to turn - a situation they didn't handle very well since they hadn't prepared for it very well.

Fortunately, the sector knew it never wanted to be in that unprofitable position again, promising to party responsibly going forward.

No, Really… Let's Party

Since 2008, REITs have become much more risk averse. The policies they've put into practice have caused their leverage ratios to decline on both a book-value and market-value basis.

REITs also have:

Issued primarily long-term, fixed-rate debt Extended their average debt maturities outstanding to more than six years, compared to five years from a decade ago. Locked in both low interest rates and low interest expenses into the 2030s.

In short, their balance sheets are strong, their financing costs are minimized, and their positions are solid against most financial market shocks, both now and in the future.

So you shouldn't be too scared right now. You should feel much more opportunistic using these temporary trouncings to really review your watchlists.

We want to take advantage of the lower entry points out there to enhance our near-term and long-term returns. That's not to ignore the coronavirus (more precisely known as COVID-19).

We're only saying it will pass, and probably sooner than later.

We can't tell you exactly when the markets will start behaving logically again. But we can almost guarantee that they will sooner than later.

Right there you have our reasoning for why we're not playing around with market timing. That's for gamblers, which we shouldn't be.

Instead, we should be soundly backed by historical data that shows how people who remain in the markets with well-diversified, well-rationalized portfolios come out ahead.

It's true that certain property sectors are seeing more short-term volatility than others. Lodging and gaming REITs, for instance, probably aren't going to perform that well this year when people keep canceling on them out of coronavirus concerns.

Overall though, real estate in general and REITs more specifically are rooted in long-term appreciation. And that makes a major difference.

There's Good News Already In

This is something I touched on earlier this week that's worth repeating:

"To be sure, since REITs are publicly-traded stocks, there can be a disconnect between perception and reality. For instance: The disconnect that the world is ending vs. the reality that it's not. And here's some more food for thought while we're talking about facts versus fiction… "The primary reason to invest in income-producing real estate (i.e., REITs) is to benefit from their rental payments, which can them produce the power of compounding. Moreover, those rental payments come from supply chains that aren't easily broken, coronavirus or not. "Even if and when we do enter into a mild recession - whether now or years down the road - most REITs should be well prepared to handle the situation."

They certainly haven't stopped profiting yet apart from their current irrational stock-price movements. On Tuesday, NAREIT sent around an email noting that:

"Earnings for all U.S. equity REITs rose to a record high of $16.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, an 8.5% increase over the third quarter and 6.6% higher than the fourth quarter of 2018, according to the Nareit Total REIT Industry Tracker Series (T-Tracker®) report released today. Total earnings, represented as funds from operations (FFO), were $64.6 billion for the year as a whole, an increase of 1.1% from 2018 and a record high."

And it added that their balance sheets, leverage ratios, occupancy rates, and debt levels are all still solid too.

"'While COVID-19 has created near-term economic uncertainty, the REIT industry's strong earnings… and high occupancy rates demonstrate that they are entering this situation well positioned to handle a potential economic slowdown,' said Nareit President and CEO Steven A Wechsler."

That's the rational picture we're moving forward with. Because, again, 2020 is not a repeat of 2008.

1 of 3 Quality REITs We're Willing to Party With

Recognizing that the coronavirus is temporary, we're taking advantage of Mr. Market's irrational behavior to put money to work - with average dividend yields of just more than 7.1% for the three REITs we're buying today.

Take Omega Healthcare Investor (OHI), a skilled nursing REIT we recently upgraded to a Buy. In a lengthy Marketplace research report, we explained that we have around 2.2% exposure to it through our iREIT on Alpha Durable Income Portfolio.

"And we believe that it could be a good time to add more…"

Shares have pulled back by double-digits over the last five or so days, but that's fine with us. We've been carefully watching them, waiting for a proper margin of safety to unfold.

OHI had a terrific year in 2019, with funds from operations (FFO) of $3.07 per share - the high end of its revised full-year guidance.

Then, for 2020, it's provided initial adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) guidance of $3.12-$3.20. CEO Taylor Picket calls that "a meaningful increase in 2020 funds available for distribution" that's 4%-6% higher than in 2019.

This means a safer dividend payout ratio, strongly indicating that the company will continue its 17-year streak of dividend increases.

With the latest pullback, the dividend yield is now 7.6%. And its latest valuation puts it at an 11.3x P/FFO. Plus, there are catalysts coming up that support multiple expansion and total return prospects.

Recognizing those celebration-worthy facts, we've upgraded OHI to a Strong Buy. Our new target total return forecast is between 25% and 30% over the next 12 months.

Source: FAST Graphs

2 of 3 Quality REITs We're Willing to Party With

Our next beaten-down pick for the week is Store Capital (STOR), a net lease REIT. We recently wrote a detailed article on it too, explaining how, last year, it posted an impressive 8.2% AFFO growth rate.

Fueling that is the company's "industry-leading average lease term of more than 14 years."

Store expects to see 2020 AFFO in the $2.05-$2.09 range. At the mid-point, this represents 4% growth over 2019, which would admittedly be a bit lower than years past.

Other less-than-stellar news about it concerns Art Van Furniture, a Michigan-based furniture chain the filed for bankruptcy.

STOR has around 2.5% exposure to this middle-market tenant through 23 locations scattered across Michigan and Illinois. Assuming all those stores closed, our REIT here would see FFO reduced by around 3.5%.

However, it does appear that seven are likely to be transitioned, leaving only 13 or so others that have to be leased or sold.

On the recent earnings call, STOR CEO Chris Volk explained:

"… this is a chain that is one of the largest employers in Michigan. It has amazing brand equity, and it has prospered for 60 years, including not even having a blip through the great recession. And so they've had issues that are kind of distinctly their own, and hopefully, we'll be able to work through those. But time will tell. And the fact that it's tethered a little bit elevates some of the risk and elevates some of the outcome possibilities."

Still, there are market concerns about its larger middle-market customer base: A collection of medium-sized franchise credits. By focusing there, STOR has built its business model on unit store sales and profitable underlying real estate. Yet analysts worry about a recession's effects on such companies.

We, on the other hand, have confidence in STOR's management team. Plus, it appears that tax relief is coming soon, which could provide some of its customers with a Band-Aid to navigate the coronavirus cycle.

As a result of the pullback, we've upgraded STOR to a Strong Buy. This REIT offers enhanced opportunity for multiple expansion on top of its attractive current dividend yield of 4.6%.

Source: FAST Graphs

3 of 3 Quality REITs We're Willing to Party With

Our final pick is KKR Real Estate (KREF), a lesser-known player in the commercial mortgage REIT. We've covered it since its stock-market inception in 2017, led by its external manager, KKR (KKR).

Since the IPO, KREF has focused on its primary investment strategy of originating floating-rate senior transitional loans collateralized by high-quality commercial real estate - with less than 1% being construction loans - and office and multifamily loans.

It also concentrates on the most liquid markets with strong underlying fundamentals. Of its customers, 77% are in the top 10 metropolitan statistical areas and 90% are in the top 30.

KREF further differentiates itself by seeking opportunities to source, underwrite and execute advantages through KKR's:

Brand

Industry knowledge

Relationships

Deep bench of investment professionals.

For the record, KKR has more than $100 billion in assets under management and is a top 10 global asset manager.

Another key differentiator for KREF is its larger loans, with an average size of $173 million. Moreover, many of them have LIBOR-based floors to protect against spreads as interest rates fall.

Approximately 50% is subject to a LIBOR floor of at least 2.0%. And 99.9% of its portfolio is indexed to one-month USD LIBOR.

KREF paid a Q4 2019 dividend of $0.43 per share, equating to a 9.1% annualized dividend yield today. We also like its strong alignment of interests with KKR, with $400 million invested, and its shares' deep value.

Given the recent pullback (-11% in 30 days), we consider it to be a great REIT that's well positioned to manage the current cycle.

We're upgrading it to a Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Closing Thoughts…

In this type of market turbulence, it's important to have a strategy based on discipline. We need to drown out the market noise and screen for stocks that offer compelling risk-adjusted returns.

Accordingly, we're able to respond to market conditions and quickly determine our best course of action.

When I look back in time to 2008 - before I was a writer here on Seeking Alpha - I remember wishing I had the knowledge, experience, and capital to invest in REITs. And, while I know "should've," "could've" and "would've" are pointless pieces of vocabulary…

If I had invested $100,000 into Realty Income (O) in 2008, the shares would be worth $430,690 today. I don't want to miss that kind of opportunity twice.

Source: FAST Graphs

With that said, we all know a recession is looming. So now is not the time to get too cute. That's why we've downgraded lodging, gaming and billboards to Spec Buys only.

We'll continue to focus our efforts on 1) quality and 2) value - in that order - providing our readers with thoughtful and intelligent picks predicated on fundamental research.

Remember that a market downturn is the true test of an investment philosophy. Whenever Mr. Market fails to fully incorporate fundamental values into prices, an investor's margin of safety is automatically higher.

Ben Graham once said, "You are neither right nor wrong because the crowd disagrees with you. You are right because the data and reasoning are right."

With that mantra in mind, let's party like its 2008!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR, O, KREF, OHI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.