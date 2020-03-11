Not Out Of The Woods Yet

The market expects the Fed to behave rationally in the face of a major decline in the price of oil.

Markets are still very worried, and pricing is distressed.

Markets are still very worried, and pricing is distressed. But no signs yet of a panic peak. Too many virus-related variables remain to be resolved. Here's a quick chart dump as of 10:30 PST:

Chart #1

Prices and fear are very close to their worst to date.

Chart #2

High, low, and closing price of the Vix index.

Chart #3

High, low, and closing price of the S&P 500 index.

Chart #4

Chart #4 shows that inflation expectations have plunged of late, as nominal yields have fallen while real yields are higher.

Chart #5

Chart #5 compares the real Fed funds rate (blue) with the market's expectation of what the real fund's rate is likely to average over the next 5 years (red). The red line now exceeds the blue line, which means the real yield curve is once again positively-sloped, though not by much. The market expects the Fed to behave rationally in the face of a major decline in the price of oil. In other words, short-term interest rates are likely to decline by an amount roughly equal to the decline in headline CPI for a period.

Chart #6

Chart #6 shows how big swings in oil prices (blue) correspond to big swings in inflation expectations (red).

Chart #7

Chart #7 shows how the big oil price declines of the mid-80s and mid-10s resulted in a significant, but a temporary decline in headline inflation (blue). Underlying inflation was not much affected. We can expect to see a replay of these oil price shocks over the next year or so. Note that ex-energy inflation is currently running a solid 2+%. The Fed does not need to worry about inflation being too low. But a failure to cut rates as inflation falls would increase the real Fed funds rate, which is not called for given a virus-weakened economy.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.