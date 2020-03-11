Gaming & Leisure Properties Is A Lock-In For Retirement

The latest selloffs driven first by the Coronavirus have intensified with the massive drop in oil prices, meaning that most portfolios have gone deep into the red. It's in times like these that investors are most rewarded for their discipline and willpower to keep allocating capital to opportunities both cheap and high-quality, so that when we get our eventual recovery those quality assets will revalue. We think that companies that have stable cash flows and have been sold-off should be the focus for investors, and one of these companies is Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI).

Regional Gaming

GLPI is a REIT with a portfolio of regional gaming assets located in regional markets in the US such as Ohio and Indiana. You may be considering an investment in a destination casino company like MGM Growth Properties (MGP), and although they will be more shielded than a casino operator-owner like Las Vegas Sands (LVS), which incidentally also has Macau exposures, we think that the real alpha right now is in these regional gaming assets. As shown on the slide below, regional gaming assets are more focused on gaming activity, which is the highest value service that a casino offers, rather than a mix of gaming and leisure. Furthermore, regional casinos don't have tourists as patrons, so the operators at regional casinos shouldn't be too affected now that tourism has come to somewhat of a standstill.

(Source: GLPI Investor Relations, GS Industry Primer)

What we expect is that GLPI property operators like Penn National Gaming (PENN) and Eldorado Resorts (ERI), both of which had strong quarters, should be making at least enough money to pay the rent as they're obligated to do. Even in the worst case scenario where casinos even in regional markets become shut-down, which is not very likely to happen in a unified manner across states, they both have a decent amount of cash on balance for the year and fundamentally high cash generation potential to take on more debt if necessary. Even if people become more nervous about Covid-19 in the US, given the highly sticky nature of gaming activity especially in slot-machine focused regional properties, people are still likely to be patrons.

Looking past the Coronavirus, ownership of regional gaming assets should continue to be an attractive market. Although gambling is highly regulated and taxed, there is substantial incentive for state governments to treat with casino operators and owners. In states where there are limited licenses, governments are able to draw out a lot of tax revenue from the few operators in that region. In return, the competitive dynamics from being one of few operators means even more stable cash flows and huge capacity to leverage the addictive qualities of gaming. For asset owners this means a very reliable stream of income from their well-performing operators. This status quo is unlikely to change in regional markets taking Pennsylvania as an example, where 21% of the state's tax revenue is derived from gaming operations.

(Source: GS Industry Primer)

In states where there are unlimited licenses available for gaming, there is a trade-off between greater flexibility and higher margins due to lower taxes on individual operators and higher competition. In these sorts of markets patrons are less captive, and the quality of assets becomes more important. Thankfully, GLPI has good quality assets where operators are seen making substantial investments into the properties. These assets are well positioned, always within an hour of any significant regional city.

Triple Net Leases

Another big selling point of GLPI is that they have their operators on triple net master leases. These leases are similar to what airports have with the resident FBOs, which means that it is up to tenants to deal with CAPEX, insurance, and property taxes. The idea is that the rent that the tenants pay is net of these expenditures, making the real estate ownership model very cash generative, even more so considering the tax breaks offered to companies of a REIT structure.

(Source: bisnow.com)

The triple net lease structure is extremely attractive, to the point that REITs with these kinds of leases have traded in the last 5 years at a 25% premium to NAV despite the fact that they're concentrated in retail, an industry rife with uncertainty. Another sector that is characterized by triple net leases is the healthcare sector with companies like Ventas (VTR). Ventas similarly was spun-off as a PropCo, just like what is happening in the casino space with operator-owners like MGM Resorts (MGM) splitting up from MGP. Ventas went on to massively outperform into becoming a blue-chip REIT, and it can be argued that with similar beginnings, gaming REITs are actually structurally better positioned with lower volatility of cash flows and higher barriers-to-entry.

Price Discovery and Valuation

Since the existence of PropCos in gaming is relatively new, there is still a horizon for further price discovery. In a landmark acquisition, the Bellagio was sold to Blackstone Real Estate by MGM Resorts for $4.25 billion. Similar to real estate like the GM Building in NYC, these assets go for about a 10x EV/EBITDA multiple, the difference is that the Bellagio produces about twice as much in EBITDA, indicating the massive scale that gaming assets operate on. Although there isn't anything in the GLPI portfolio that can be compared to the Bellagio which is an iconic Las Vegas destination, there is a lot of EBITDA being produced per square foot by GLPI as well, and the burgeoning interest in casino real estate is something that will eventually transition in earnest to the regional markets. With regional markets having less cash volatility and far lower cost barriers due to the low regional real estate prices relative to Las Vegas, there is a strong value proposition for larger institutional investors with billions in dollars to invest, especially with all the pension fund money driven to alt-investments in this TINA environment.

In terms of valuation, based on the Tropicana real estate acquisition of $1.2 billion from Icahn, GLPI's assets can be valued on about a 11x EV/Annual Rent basis. Just for reference, the Bellagio sold at a 17x EV/Annual Rent multiple. Although not all of GLPI's assets are like the Tropicana, and asset value can depend on the other facilities like hotel rooms and even the slot machines and tables included in the property, it gives us a rough idea of how valuable GLPI might be. Given that GLPI makes about $1 billion annually in rental income, their EV should be around $11 billion using this comp. They're closer to $13 billion right now, but we still think that there is a value case to be made.

If you consider that the lease for the Tropicana property has an initial term of 15 years, we estimate that around 65% of the valuation should be on a fixed-income basis, while the rest being on an equity basis. Considering that leases are paid by operators above the operating line, we can consider these payments to be quite close to risk free, as these operators are unlikely to be going out of business. Considering that the current 10-20 year bond yields are a joke, we could actually justify valuing these cash flows at a 3% discount rate easily, which is a risk-free rate applying a conservative 2.5% risk premium. Discounting the $1 billion of rent at this rate and then scaling it down by a 0.65 factor already far exceeds the $13 billion EV of GLPI by $7 billion even without considering the equity part. To be more conservative, we could assume that all of GLPI's leases have 5 year terms, as some of the shorter ones do. In this case we'd assume a 50:50 split between equity and bond valuation. Nonetheless we'd see the company severely undervalued, and this is even considering a 2.5% risk premium, which is arguably too high.

Risks

Although we are confident in the cash flows of a business like GLPI, there are risks in how we've valued the company. Naturally, safe haven assets have a premium right now, which includes gov't bonds, meaning that the discount rate we're using might be a bit depressed. Our valuation is generally quite sensitive to interest rates, so if we see a transition from this low-rate environment, GLPI's valuation would decline as its return would become less attractive relative to other fixed income opportunities. Finally, casinos could shut down if the Covid-19 spread becomes more rampant, maybe even for a long enough time to put the operators in distress. Although this is unlikely, it would be a way that the cash flows could suffer seriously.

Conclusion

Overall, GLPI provides a dividend yield of 7% from assets with extremely stable cash flows, to the point where they should even be valued like bonds. The regional casino markets will continue to be attractive as they are high-barrier to entry and a boon to states' coffers. Furthermore, the regional market niche seems to be growing in institutional interest, and eventually price discovery and pressure in a TINA environment will force appreciation of the asset prices, meaning that at the current GLPI valuation you can lock in both a dividend and a multiple growth opportunity. We would suggest investors to trickle into this position at these low valuations to benefit for years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.