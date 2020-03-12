Oil Shock For Boeing

For the year, deliveries are pretty much locked in. Walking away from orders is tough at this point unless an airline actually goes out of business.

On the 9th of March, oil prices imploded as Saudi Arabia announced it would be reducing oil prices and increasing oil production. The move follows after Russia refused to lower oil production and can be seen as a move by Saudi Arabia to show its dominant position on the supply side of the market and force lower oil production. The most recent collapse is not one that truly reflects worsening economic growth, but oil prices have been sliding as COVID-19 impacted production in China and subsequently demand for oil. That's why Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members were looking for a cut in production.

Source: Aerotime

In a previous report, we had a look at what the consequences are for airlines and we concluded that with oil prices and production as an indicator of economic activity and GDP growth, an oil price collapse would be a net negative. In this report, we look at the consequences of low oil prices for Boeing (NYSE:BA). It also holds as much for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF).

Delayed growth

As said, the recent plunge is not so much related to a reduction in economic activity or concerns about such reduction, but the slide in oil prices that started earlier this year is.

As can be seen, revenue-passenger-kilometers have been following a 5% growth rate though this has accelerated in recent years. The move is supported by the world GDP and easily shows why low oil prices, when considered a reflection of demand for oil and economic activity, is not a particularly bright thing for the aerospace industry as it could result in lower growth rates for the airline industry. That's something that also will trickle down in the demand profile for aircraft.

Figure 2: Division growth and replacement driven deliveries (Source: Boeing)

Out of all 44,040 deliveries expected in the coming 20 years, 56% will be there to propel capacity growth. With concerns about the economy that doesn’t bode well. Does it mean that Boeing or Airbus will be halting production? Not really. On average there's demand for 1,100 aircraft per manufacturer in the coming 20 years. The concern, however, is that 485 aircraft would be there to support replacement on an average annual scale. That's not a lot given that Airbus, by itself, will be producing 860 aircraft in 2019. In 2018, 77% of the deliveries filled by Airbus and Boeing were there to fuel growth. So, a significant economic slowdown most certainly would remove some support for absorbing new aircraft.

Delayed replacement

Apart from the delayed growth element, there's also the possibility of delaying replacement or simply retiring aircraft without replacement. Low oil prices lower the value proposition of new aircraft. The reason is simple: Looking at new aircraft developments from the Airbus A320neo to the Boeing 737 MAX in the single aisle segment to the Boeing 787, Boeing 777X and Airbus A350, Airbus A33neo in the wide body segment, all had lower fuel consumption as their prime selling point or advantage vs. the previous generation aircraft. There haven’t been many other strong selling points for new aircraft, such as shorter travel times. Lower maintenance costs provide the strongest support for continued fleet renewal.

Figure 3: Maintenance life cycle (Source: SGI Aviation)

What holds is that oil prices are just one factor in the fleet replacement puzzle. Due to the maturity effect on aircraft, you can’t delay replacing your aircraft indefinitely as there's some point at which the costs savings on a less-costly, less-efficient aircraft vs. a more costly, more efficient aircraft are offset by increased maintenance costs. A brand-new aircraft has 40% lower maintenance costs compared to the point where the aircraft’s newness phase ends and compared to that point the a 20-year old aircraft has 60% higher maintenance costs. So, lower fuel prices could invite to defer deliveries but it's not something you can keep doing as an airline.

Currently, there's no less-efficient, less-costly new aircraft that airlines can purchase. The Boeing 737 Next Generation and Airbus A320ceo are going out of production, so as an airline you don’t have the choice to buy these aircraft brand new instead of the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo. That, in combination with the aging effect of aircraft, provides some support for the pricing of the fuel-efficient aircraft.

A quick calculation

I won’t do a full analysis on a new vs. older aircraft in this piece. It might be something interesting to research for a future report, but we already can consider a few broad strokes.

Looking at the Boeing 737-800 vs. the Boeing 737 MAX:

A Boeing 737-800 during its prime days cost roughly $47 million vs. $50 million for a Boeing 737 MAX.

An engine restoration costs $4.5 million.

At a depreciation rate of 5% and insurance costs of 2%, the Boeing 737 MAX has 7.5% higher annual deprecation and insurance costs.

At a gallon price of $1.00, the Boeing 737 MAX still reduced the fuel bill by roughly $0.6 million to $0.85 million per year.

Looking at some of the major cost components, the bottom line would be that a Boeing 737 MAX would return $0.35 million per annum more in value than a Boeing 737 Next Generation and even more on a cash basis. Low oil prices weaken the business case for new fuel-efficient jets in the sense that it will roughly take eight years to make up for the pricing difference. However, once you have to perform an engine performance restoration and possibly need to renew cabins, the advantage tilts toward the new jets and timing becomes a prime element in the equation where you would like to delay renewal until the point that big costs need to be made to keep the aircraft flying. That's the way airlines such as Delta (DAL) and KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) have been timing the gradual exit of the Boeing 747-400 after keeping the aircraft longer in the fleet as oil prices fell in 2014. I wouldn’t say there were no adverse impacts on the schedules for the replacement aircraft, but we didn’t see production rates for the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 implode. So, yes airlines will be looking to optimize cash by rebalancing their delivery schedules, but an implosion in production rates due to low oil prices is unlikely.

Long-term nature of the business

No matter what way you look at it, low oil prices are hardly beneficial for jet makers. However, it's also not the case that with oil prices crashing today, production stops tomorrow. Fleet renewal and growth is something with a long-term vision, meaning that even if there's a lasting impact, growth profiles will be adapted followed by fleet renewal profiles. One thing that also should be considered is that one year before a delivery is scheduled to take place, it's very hard to cancel or even defer. So, let’s say that based on the recent oil price developments airlines do decide to defer. That shouldn’t hit jet makers until 2021. In that time, Boeing and Airbus could set up special teams to see where they can pull forward deliveries for some customers while pushing back deliveries for others.

Conclusion

If we look at the oil price collapse, the recent collapse is not so much an indicator of reduced economic activity but the result of Saudi Arabia flexing its muscles after Russia refused to cooperate on a reduction in oil production. For airlines, the reduction in oil prices as we have seen prior to shock from the Saudis is only marginally beneficial as lower demand for oil can be seen as a measure of reduced economic activity which supports air travel. This will trigger a reshuffle in delivery schedules with a reduced focus on growth, but as long as the customer pool is diverse, as is the case with the single aisle programs of Boeing and Airbus, some airlines could be looking to pull forward their replacements. Some airlines could be looking to delay deliveries. It’s all dependent on the fleet composition and the altered growth and replacement profiles of the companies. Boeing and Airbus were both oversold on their single aisle production programs so there's some space to reshuffle. What holds, however, is that for airlines as well as jet makers low oil prices somewhat counterintuitive is a net negative. Lower oil prices don’t lead to increased spending patterns from consumers nor does it trigger additional growth aspirations from airlines.

While considered a net negative, there's little immediate impact on Boeing and Airbus as fleet growth and renewal is based on long-term assumptions and expectations and with the way payments and contracts are structured, canceling or deferring an order can only happen to orders that should be filled in a year from now. The deliveries scheduled for this year, granted that some customers don’t actually go out of business, are pretty much locked in. Still, we will be seeing jet makers go down (or up) with the market.

However, as we are monitoring the current developments. It almost seems a given that there will be a wave of deferrals as airlines will be more focused on managing their liquidity instead of spending some aircraft to save a bit of money on fuel costs. Over time, the fuel efficient aircraft is more profitable, but at this time the time element of the money is more important as airlines don't know what the market will be looking like in six months from now, not even in 12 months from now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.