Citizens Financial: Great Yield, Great Bank

Investors can get paid to wait with a dividend yield that is likely to continue to rise.

Source

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) is a regional bank that has only been available to investors on the public market for about 6 years. It was spun out of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and has since performed mildly. However, investors have a chance to own a piece of a bank that has performed operationally well and continues to return cash to shareholders in the form of a growing dividend. Additionally, its strong position in the North East makes it a potential acquisition target for other large regional banks. As interest rates seem to be stuck, only banks with multiple product offerings can continue to grow earnings. The larger the bank the larger the opportunity to offer more products and solutions such as wealth management and trading. While the shares have seen a 50% decline rather rapidly, I believe the sell off is over done. Yes, earnings will be pressured by a newly announced fed rate cut and a decline in rates in general. However, the bank had a relatively low payout ratio of only 35%. This should leave the dividend in a secure spot.

Overview

Citizens Financial continues to rank among the largest banks in the country. Ranked #12 among U.S. banks for number of branch locations, the bank should be on the radar of more investors. The slide below is not the most up to date but does give an idea of foot print.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has a strong market share position in the North East, particularly the New England area, where it ranks #2 in deposit market share. The markets it serves have a particular clientele that is attractive to banking institutions for a number of reasons. These customers spend more, earn more, and are likely to retain employment more during an economic recession.

The company maintains a diversified portfolio of assets well split between consumer and commercial loans.

Source: Earnings Slides

The company has a strong history of growing commercial loans, which is what is particularly attractive at this time. This strong loan and deposit base also helps make it an attractive target for the acquirer. There are several banks based in the North East such as M&T Bank (MTB), PNC Bank (PNC), KeyCorp (KEY) and others that could benefit from adding a company like CFG to their network. Recently, we have seen BB&T (BBT), a large regional bank based in the South East acquire another large regional SunTrust (STI). The key for regional banks right now continues to be to grow their portfolio to better compete with the national banks.

The more offerings the better, as consumers have shifted towards who has the most representation and best offers. These are easily found via the internet of course so scale is becoming increasingly important to grow earnings. Additionally, with borrowing costs being so low, an acquirer could see a pretty large ROI by acquiring a bank with such strong earnings and a low valuation. The key of course is the right bank finding the assets fitting for its existing portfolio.

Generally, many commercial clients will also have personal accounts with the same bank. Additionally, commercial banking is more attractive due to the higher rates that get charged to businesses. As the company continues to grow this base of deposits and loans, it should continue to drive net interest income and can continue to also drive earnings.

Source: Investor Presentation

This is driven by the offerings the bank has grown to have. With access to capital markets, foreign exchange solutions, and an M&A division, the company can continue to cross-sell commercial customers. This also maintains wins over large national banks and is once again what becomes particularly attractive to competitors in the case of an acquisition.

By not being over-allocated to any particular sector out of the ordinary, the company does not see non-performing loans rise when trouble arises in a particular sector.

In the most recently reported quarter, Citizens Financial beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company saw revenue rise at quite an attractive rate for a regional bank despite lower net interest margins.

Source: Earnings Presentation

It also saw deposits and interest-earning assets rise not only sequentially but year over year which is a positive. However, net interest income did decline from the 3rd quarter to the fourth. This is something investors should keep an eye on. The company continues to see improvement in its efficiency ratio as well, which is another positive. Additionally, non-performing loans continue to drop, reflective of the strong lending standards and economic environment in which the company operates.

Lastly, the company reported an increase in earnings to $0.92 per share and saw tangible book value rise to $32.08 which is close to 40% above where shares currently trade. The company continued to return cash to shareholders by repurchasing 10.9 million shares in the quarter. For the year the company repurchased over $1.2 billion in shares. This reduced shares outstanding by about 10.6%.

The company remains financially stable as well. This should give investors confidence in the ability to pay out a dividend, repurchase shares, and maintain flexibility.

Source: Earnings Presentation

Additionally, investors should be happy the company is repurchasing shares which offers an immediate return on investment due to the decreased dividend liability. At the moment the company can repurchase shares for a 7% return on investment and at levels below tangible book.

Valuation

Taking a look at the historical valuation, we can get an idea if the company is offering value compared to its own history.

Source: Morningstar

We can see that based on almost all metrics it trades at relatively attractive levels compared to its own history. It trades well below its P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B, and forward P/E ratios.

The company has not been public long enough to do so. Taking a look at the dividend history and we can quickly see the company has been raising it twice per year, which is interesting.

Source: Seeking Alpha

It seems as if instead of returning all the capital at once like most banks do after CCAR results, the company instead offers half of it as soon as it can and the other half later. Why I find this interesting is because it gives the bank time to utilize more cash towards repurchases first. By preserving the capital for another 6 months or 2 quarters, the company can make better use of its low share price in my opinion.

Looking at the historical average yield we can gain insight into what may be an above average dividend for the shares.

Source: Yieldchart

The shares are currently yielding 6.85%. The average yield for shares is 2.32%. This means investors can get a safe yield that is almost 300% higher than average. It is so rare it has not been recorded as a yield that has been offered before.

Compared to peers, we can also see where the shares may offer value.

Data by YCharts

We can see that on almost every metric, the company trades at a better value. Let's not forget a coming increase is upon us and the company raises twice a year. However, the raise could come in below its typical amount due to recent pressures on net interest margins.

Conclusion

For investors looking for a regional banking play with the potential to be acquired, Citizens Financial may fit the bill. The company offers a compelling yield and a valuation that is below peers. This combined with its strong commercial offerings should help it reduce risk related to lower interest rates. The upcoming dividend hike should help propel the yield over 4% which is quite attractive for a bank improving its fundamentals on almost every level. The coming quarter should be indicative of what the bank can do as rates fall, as we have not seen that in quite some time. Investors should keep in mind the bank trades only slightly above its tangible book value and could be quite attractive for a peer to integrate into their company. I will look to add shares in the coming months to my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CFG, BAC, MS, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.