Top Reasons To Not Invest In REITs

We try to debunk the most notorious REIT misconceptions.

It's no secret that I'm a huge proponent of REIT (VNQ) investing. It combines all the benefits of stocks and real estate into one beautiful investment vehicle that provides:

High income

Strong total returns

And all of this, with only moderate risk

I believe that it's the best asset class in the world – beating traditional stocks and bonds by a long shot. These are not just empty words. I invest today up to 50% of my portfolio into REITs and REIT-equivalent vehicles.

Yet, I often hear the counter-arguments from bears who claim that REITs are poor investments. Most commonly they claim three different things:

REITs are only income investments REITs are overpriced REITs are overleveraged REITs do poorly in times of rising interest rates

Below I attempt to debunk these popular misconceptions that scare investors away from REITs.

Misconception #1: REITs are Income Investments

REIT investors love a big fat dividend. Still in today’s yieldless world, most REITs pay upward of 4%-6% in dividends to their shareholders.

And as a result, they have often been portrayed as “income investments” that are ideal for retirees. However, if you are a younger investor with a long investment horizon, you are supposedly better off with growth stocks.

This would be correct if and only if REITs enjoyed no growth and delivered little beyond their dividends. This has not been the case.

Over long time periods, REITs have generated almost 2x greater annual total returns than growth investments:

That's 14% per year for REITs vs. just 7.5% for the S&P 500 (SPY).

Clearly REITs are not “just” income investments. They are “total return” investments with consistent growth that supplements the income.

In fact, REITs commonly grow just as fast (if not faster) than regular stocks. Most importantly, this growth is much consistent and resilient:

(Note that 2017 and 2018 were exceptions as stocks benefited from tax cuts.)

When you already generate a 5% yield, all you need is another 5% of growth to achieve double-digit annual returns. REITs have managed to deliver such returns over the past many decades and everything indicates that they can keep up with it in the future.

Therefore, REITs are ideal investments for income and growth investors. Whether you are a retiree or a young investor, REITs have a lot to offer as they tend to outperform in the long run – while paying higher income at the same time.

Misconception #2: REITs Are Overpriced

Many retail investors make the mistake of looking at the share price of mainstream large-cap companies such as Realty Income (O), American Tower (AMT), Digital Realty (DLR), and they then conclude that REITs have become overpriced.

Sure these REITs are richly valued today. But they ignore that for each large cap, there exists three smaller and lesser-known REITs that trade at deep discounts on average:

Smaller REITs trade at ~13x FFO and ~20% discounts to NAV on average. This is cheap – no matter how you spin it. In a world of 0.5% yielding Treasuries, it's incredible to still find high-quality REITs paying more than 6% with consistent growth.

Just like in any other sector, some REITs are overpriced, some are fairly valued, but a large portion of the smaller and lesser known REITs are underpriced right now.

Misconception #3: REITs Are Overleveraged

Finally, many investors are still reluctant to investing in real estate because of their memories of the great financial crisis.

Back then, banking regulation was much looser and lending requirements were almost non existent. Banks would lend money left and right to whoever wanted to fill in a loan application. This eventually led to overleverage, a subprime crisis, and a real estate crash.

REITs suffered because refinancing became much more difficult in the mid of the banking crisis. To prevent refinancing issues, many cut their dividends to the bare minimum and some even raised new equity – diluting current shareholders in the process.

What happened more than 10 years ago does not apply today anymore.

First off, new stricter banking regulations have put an end to subprime lending. Today, to get a loan, borrowers have to show income, assets, and history. Credit scores are much stronger so we are unlikely to be hit with another subprime crisis.

Moreover, REITs learned their lesson and have spent the past 10 years deleveraging their balance sheets. Today, the REIT sector is on stronger financing footing than ever before:

source

Loan to values are down to 30%-40% which is conservative for real estate investments. Interest coverage also has materially expanded, and debt maturities are now better staggered.

In other words, balance sheets are the strongest they have ever been. REITs are arguably “under” leveraged according to the standards of most private equity real estate investors.

Misconception #4: REITs Do Poorly With Rising Interest Rates

Adding to the previous misconception, investors also believe that REITs are highly sensitive to interest rates.

To be clear, REITs are sensitive to interest rates, just like any other stock or bond. However, the misconception here is that REITs are supposedly more affected than other vehicles.

History says otherwise. REITs have actually outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) more often than not during time periods of rising interest rates.

This also makes a lot of sense. Rising interest rates are generally the result of a strong economy. And a strong economy means that demand for real estate is growing – allowing REITs to increase rents and occupancy rates. The cash flow growth more than outweighs the increase in interest expense, and as a result, REITs do quite well in periods of rising interest rates.

Bottom Line

REITs continue to suffer from many misconceptions to this day. Most commonly, you will hear claims that REITs are “just” income investments that are overpriced, overleveraged and highly sensitive to interest rates:

In reality:

REITs have generated market-beating total returns over many decades.

REIT valuations are deeply discounted relative to stocks and bonds.

REIT balance sheets are stronger than ever before.

REITs historically outperform in periods of rising interest rates.

At High Yield Landlord, we invest heavily in REITs because we believe that they offer the best mix of value, growth, yield and margin of safety at this point in the cycle.

