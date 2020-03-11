The Fed Is Likely To Cut Again

The individual investor should act consistently as an investor and not as a speculator. - Ben Graham

The Federal Reserve moved in an emergency meeting, as I mentioned in the Lead-Lag Report, cutting rates by 50 bps on March 3. While it came as a surprise to many, especially with the proximity of the next Fed meeting not too far away, it was needed for a few reasons. The first is public confidence. The coronavirus that has recently spread has caused mass hysteria, with people stocking up on supplies and shortages of hand sanitizer widely reported. With this emergency cut, the first goal for the Fed was to restore some public confidence in the economy, to keep the consumer afloat.

The second goal for the Fed was to prevent financial conditions from worsening. Businesses are having trouble meeting payments, especially airlines and tourism-based companies, which will start to spill over into the economy. And the third goal for the Fed's emergency cut was to provide a soft bottom for the U.S. economy against a global growth slowdown in the months ahead. While the rate cut will help with these three main goals, it is clear to me that there will be an uptick in coronavirus cases in the U.S., and thus the Fed will likely reduce rates further to support the economy. Why do I think the cases will increase? The U.S. has not been testing enough of its citizens to be reporting a true number. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency due to the treble increase in cases, as did California. These are not going to be isolated cases, and panic is spreading.

So why do I think the Fed will continue to lower rates, even as soon as their next meeting in March? History gives us a guide. The rate cut came between their regularly scheduled meetings, which showed the urgency of a boost that was needed in the economy to avoid a recession (or at least an economic pullback). "Since 1998, the Fed has cut interest rates six other times between regularly scheduled meetings. Following each of those moves, the Fed has lowered again at its next policy meeting," according to the Wall Street Journal. That is good enough for me to assume that, unless things markedly improve over the next few weeks, we could be in for more rate cuts very soon. Consumer confidence is about to get hit, hard, and that is contagious. People will start to save instead of spending, and businesses will begin to pull back on investment and hiring shortly after that. There is such a thing as "talking ourselves into a recession." The coronavirus may have enough hysteria surrounding it to do just that. The Fed needs to respond, but so do governments around the world, and fast.

The U.S. expansion was on firm footing before this outbreak, so there is still hope that this slowdown can be contained. We saw this with the recent surge in hiring for February, with 273,000 jobs added and an unemployment rate of 3.5%. Growth, however, was slowing before this outbreak, and we were hoping to see a surge throughout the second half of 2020. That may no longer happen, or it may get delayed into 2021 when there is a better handle on the spread of the disease. IHS Markit gave us a preview of what to come with their release of the U.S. services index - a survey that measures industries like communication, finance, and transportation - that came in at 49.4 from 53.4 last month. That is a contractionary reading, and we are likely to get more of them in the next few months.

Source: Tradingeconomics

Do I think there will be a recession? As defined by two-quarters of negative growth, I think that can be avoided for now. But that is only if the Fed follows through on the emergency cut with more easing, and if U.S. economic policymakers act swiftly to boost confidence. The Great Recession showed what happens when the decision-makers take too long to respond and do not show enough conviction to get ahead of a downturn. The thing about a recession is they are like avalanches. Avalanches are easy to prevent if you make a concerted effort and get ahead of them. But once an avalanche starts, it is much, much harder to stop. A couple of dominos have fallen, and the Fed is trying to stop the next one. I hope they cut at their next meeting, and if history is any indication, they will.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.