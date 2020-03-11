G4S plc (GFSZF) CEO Ashley Almanza on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

G4S plc (OTCPK:GFSZF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2020 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Helen Parris - Director-Investor Relations

Ashley Almanza - Chief Executive Officer

Tim Weller - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robert Plant - Panmure Gordon

David Roux - Bank of America

Sylvia Barker - JPMorgan

Edward Stanley - Morgan Stanley

Steve Goulden - Deutsche Bank

Bartek Pastwa - Schroders

Paul Checketts - Barclays

Chirag Vadhia - HSBC

Operator

Thank you very much for joining. There is no follow on today but just in case I am going to read out safety announcements. In the events of incidents you will hear the key word attention on the public address system. Please listen to the instructions that follow. In the event of an evacuation please leave the auditorium by the two doors in front of you here on the left and right. And follow the green emergency exit signs to the assembly area [indiscernible] thank you very much.

Ashley Almanza

Good morning everyone. I think we have a large number of people joining mostly because of the current concerns around Corona virus. So welcome to the brave souls who came to the London Stock Exchange and welcome to everyone joining online. I am Ashley Almanza, the Chief Executive and with me today is Tim Weller, Chief Financial Officer and we also have Helen Parris, our Director of Investor Relations and Helen will be also available to take questions via email which we will then do our best to answer.

We have as usual a presentation lasting about 30 to 40 minutes this morning and then we will have plenty of time for Q&A afterwards. And we will be able to take questions not only by email but directly to the operator if you are attending through our broadcast service. So before we get started let me draw your attention to the legal disclaimer in your slide pack and ask you to pay careful attention to that disclaimer please.

Our agenda, we will kick off with highlights and the outlook. I will hand over to Tim for the financial review and then we will return to provide a strategy update, we will wrap up and as I said have plenty of time for Q&A afterwards. So going directly to the highlights for 2019, I hope now you have seen our release. We posted revenues of 7.7 billion pounds which is a growth of 4.7% or 4.2% on an organic basis. Secure solutions was 4.4%, organic growth and cash solutions came in at 2.9%. Within that cash solutions number retail cash solutions in North America continue to deliver a very strong performance.

Revenue is up 29%. And for our retail technologies as a whole which include not only our North American business but also depositor in South Africa which sales retails solutions across Africa and Asia and now starting to sell services into Europe combined with north America our retail technologies solution revenues rose by 18%.

Profit before interest and tax was 501 million which is exactly in line with the previous year and we continued in 2019 to increase our investment in both sales and marketing and also in growing our technology capability in the group which we believe will offer great opportunities to enhance both our growth and our profitability in the future.

Operating cash flow was 633 million up 9% on the previous year. Earnings came in at 263 million, slightly up on the previous year as lower interest charges which float from the refinancing program that we set up several years ago Tim, Nigel and the rest of the team I think have done a terrific job and we have lower interest charges but those have been almost entirely offset by a higher tax rate.

With a view to the outlook the board has recommended dividend of 6.11 pence per share bringing the full year dividend to 9.07 pence per share representing on an underline basis cover of 1.75 times. The board intends to maintain the dividend at 9.07 pence per share going forward until we reach cover of 2 times after which we will resume a progressive dividend policy.

Last but by no means least health and safety, as you all know G4S operates in industries which are inherently hazardous. This is not something that is specific just for G4S. When you are delivering security services you face not only the conventional hazards of road traffic safety but unfortunately our staff and the industry's staff come under regular and often quite violent attack. We have invested heavily over the last five years in mitigating that risk. All of our programs are having a positive effect. We track a number of important KPIs. Those are all trending in the right direction.

And most importantly of course we focus on reducing fatalities in our industry. We collaborate with our competitors on this, so this is an industry wide effort and I think we can lay claim to leading the industry in this area. In 2019 we saw a further 17% reduction in work related fatalities which represents a 59% reduction since 2013.

We traveled a very long way on our health and safety journey and I would like to thank all of my colleagues who have made a massive contribution to the progress that we have made. We know that we have some way to go on this journey but I am confident that with this skill and energy and commitment that our colleagues have shown so far we will continue to make good progress.

Now we have also been making very important journey in transforming G4S. And I would like to now turn to that.

Two weeks ago we announced a very important milestone in the execution of our corporate strategy and that was the disposal of the majority of our conventional cash businesses. That gives us great confidence in the future growth and profitability of our company and the reasons for that I think are clear that transaction will enable us to greatly increase our execution focus. We're exiting mature, capital intensive cash businesses and we're directing management's effort, energy and focus and our investment program on to growing our security and technology businesses which we believe offer great opportunity for both growth and profitability.

We will have a simplified organization structure and that in addition to the programs already launched will give us the opportunity to extract further efficiencies of around 15 million pounds to 20 million pounds per annum and we'll be executing our strategy within a strengthened financial framework setting a goal of net debt to EBITDA of 2 to 2.5 times.

Now the shape of the refocused group I think can be seen clearly on our next slide. This is on a pro forma 2019 basis and you can see that on that basis fully 96% of the group's revenues came from security or technology related services in 2019 with 4% coming from a mature and X-growth cash businesses. This obviously has very important implications for future profitability and growth. A well established franchise in security services, so typically manned and mobile guarding represents 81% of our revenues offering margins of around 5% to 6% and growth potential of 4% to 6%.

The investment we've been making in risk consulting and security technology is now expressed in 11% of the group's total revenues coming from those services and they offer higher margins and we believe higher growth opportunities. We're leveraging that capability now to reach into our blue chip customer base and around 47% of our revenues today come from customer accounts where the customer has crossed the threshold and is using some of the technology that we're offering and that's being driven off our capability the 11% of our revenues.

Retail technology solutions has been the fastest growing business measured in both revenue and profit terms in our company for some time, offering margins of 10% to 15% that is after, remember this is a growing business so those margins today are after deducting sales and marketing and product development expense we continue to invest in developing those products and that is offering us further growth opportunities. We see strong growth potential. In fact we have grown much faster than 14% to 16% in recent years but as that business gets scale and we look ahead we think that that is a good ambition for the business.

So with a refocused business we now have clear strategic priorities addressing growth, profitability and free cash flow. And growth of course we are going to continue to drive very hard to grow and extend our traditional services. We have a great franchise in offering traditional security services and it creates a platform into which we can sell our higher value services. So driving organic growth in our core services remains a priority and alongside that we will accelerate growth in risk consulting and technology solutions. That in turn gives us the opportunity to offer higher value products and earn higher margins with a positive margin mix effect as we move through the plan period.

In addition to top-line priorities we will remain cost focused and deliver the efficiency programs that we have announced. This year and next year we intend to deliver the existing program of 10 million and the incremental program of 15 million to 20 million. And of course we will remain very focused on cash flow. We had a good performance in 2019. We will look to sustain that as we move forward in order to increase our investment in our growth strategy and of course to support our dividend policy.

Before handing over to Tim I'd like to now turn to the outlook and of course we're meeting at a time when there is enormous near-term uncertainty about both the human and financial cost of Corona virus. We have had one reported case of Corona virus infection in Singapore and I'm pleased to say that our colleague is expected to make a speedy and full recovery. To date the financial impact of Corona virus has been immaterial. In fact negligible.

We're focused now on stepping up a health and safety program, providing employees with additional protection where they operate in areas that might expose them to Corona virus. We've launched a proactive communication program, communicating frequently with employees about the risks and the precautions that they should take and also reaching out to customers to help them with their business continuity planning and to make sure that our program is synchronized with their program and of course we're talking to our suppliers in case they are affected by the virus.

We'll continue to update our business continuity plans and we will monitor the situation closely going forward but as I said a moment ago the impact today has been immaterial on our group. Now notwithstanding the near-term uncertainty caused by Corona virus we have good reasons to have confidence in the outlook for G4S. Firstly the long-term fundamentals of the security market are unchanged. This is a growth market and G4S has a leading, we would say the leading franchise in the global security market. That's reflected in our continued success in the marketplace. Last year we won new contracts of 1.5 billion pounds annual contract value and we sustained a contract retention of around 90%.

Alongside that we see growing capability and traction in the marketplace with our technology enabled solutions and as I mentioned a moment ago we continue to be very focused on productivity. These element taken together give us good reason to be confident in the outlook for G4S.

And on that note I will hand over to Tim.

Tim Weller

Thanks Ashley, good morning everyone. As Ashley has outlined we reported full-year results with sustained revenue momentum. PBITA in line with 2018 and improved cash flow performance.

So turning to the underlying results, overall group revenues were up by 4.7% to 7.7 billion reflecting growth in the secure solutions businesses at 4.7% driven by strong growth in Africa, the Americas and Asia and revenues margin above last year in Europe and the Middle East.

Strong growth in cash technology up 18% overall in North America in particular which is up 29% combined with marginal growth in conventional cash to result in cash solutions revenue growth of 4.6%.

PBITA was 501 million in line with 2018 with 1.7% reduction in Secure Solutions and the 3.9% increase in Cash Solutions. In Secure Solutions incremental sales, marketing and integrated solutions development costs coupled with challenging market conditions in Latin America and lower revenues in the UK led to 7 million reduction in PBITA. In Cash Solutions as we've indicated previously 2018 included an 8 million benefit from the early completion a bullions under contract in the UK and adjusting for this one-off the 3.9% reported PBITA increased would rise to 10.7%.

Corporate costs were 2 million lower at 48 million and all things being equal we’d expect them to be 4 million lower on an annualized basis by the end of 2020 as a result of the attributable costs of the businesses being sold to Brink’s.

The interest charge is 118 million, 16 million lower than 2018 as a result of the re-financings we've affected over the last couple of years. We’d expect to see a small reduction in interest cost in 2020, reflecting the phased received a disposal proceeds from Brink’s but anticipated that by the end of the year interest cost could be around 10 million lower on an annualized basis once the bulk of the disposal proceeds have been received.

The effective tax rate was 27%, an increase compared with last year's rate of 25% mainly driven by a shift in the geographic mix of profit to higher tax jurisdictions. We’d anticipate the tax rate for 2020 and beyond to be at this level or slightly higher depending on tax rate changes in our key countries of operation and developments in the geographic mix of our business after the conventional cash disposal.

Earnings after minority interest were 0.8% higher than in 2018 at 263 million with earnings per share of 17 pence. Operating cash flow after pension deficit repayments of 52 million was 633 million, 51 million higher than 2018 reflecting an improvement in the working capital performance across the group as expected. This represents a conversion percentage of 126%. Following completion of the conventional cash disposal we'd expect cash conversion to remain between 110% and 125% each year reflecting that disposed businesses tend to have higher conversion levels and the less capital intensive retained businesses.

Turning now to the bridge from underlying statutory results. We continue to manage effectively the onerous contract portfolio which as anticipated is having a diminishing impact on the overall group.

Improved performance on certain of our UK onerous contracts enable us to release 18 million of the brought forward provisions as a specific item and we saw a net operating cash inflow of EBITDA of 5 million from the overall portfolio in the year. As you know the COMPASS contract ended in August 2019 and this couple of the improved performance you saw in the year leaves the group with an onerous contract provisions of 21 million at year end.

Restructuring investment at 19 million relates mainly to strategic efficiency programs in UK cash solutions in the Europe and America's regions. The group also incurred costs of 38 million in 2019 in respect to the cash separation work which led up to the transaction at Brink's. Given that the cash separation process entailed parallel disposal and demerger streams up to the date we reached agreement with Brink's we expect that the overall separation cost will be in line with the upper end of our initial 25 million to 50 million estimate.

During the year we recognize impairments of historical goodwill balances totaling 291 million related to the UK cash solutions, UK facilities management, UAE and Brazil secure solutions businesses and each case reflecting our expectations for the future performance those businesses given development in each of their markets as outlined in detail in today's announcement.

And finally in addition to intangible amortization and disposable effects we recognized next specific items are 13 million in 2019 which included the right off of capitalized recruitment fees of 50 million a provision for historic labor claims in the U.S. of 9 million and 5 million of legal costs related to the ongoing SFO investigation offset by the release of 80 million of surplus original in the final settlement in respect to the California class action at a cash cost of 87 million. So that was the bridge. Now let's turn to the statutory results themselves.

Statutory revenues were 7.8 billion. As you already said underlying revenues showed a 4.7% increase in the year and the 3.4% increase in statutory revenues reflects this underlying growth. The impact of foreign exchange movements, a couple of the reduction of 114 million in revenues from businesses disposed of during the prior year. There was also a 36 million onerous contract revenue recognition mainly related to the COMPASS contract coming to an end.

PBITA increased by 3.7%, reflecting 1% impact of exchange rate movements and the remaining 2.7% arising from onerous contracts and disposed businesses. Specific and other separately disposed items mainly including the goodwill impairment charge and investment in restructuring cash separation resulted in net charge of 356 million after last year's charge of 204 million. Net interest cost of 118 million was 17 million lower than this 2018 and tax was up by 52 million on the prior year mainly reflecting the tax credit in 2018 on the California class action provision, an increase in the underlying effective tax rate in 2019. Overall statutory earnings were 172 million lower than 2019 loss of 91 million or 5.9 pence per share.

Let me now turn to cash flow and net debt. The full movement in net debt for the year is shown in the slide. Starting with the 2018 year-end net debt of two billion, underlying operating cash flow was 633 million and operating cash conversion rate of 126% compared with 118% in 2018.

In terms of investing activities, we invested 188 million in net capital expenditure including 78 million of new lease commitments that are capitalized in accordance with IFRS 16. The 47 million restructuring outflow reflects the cash spend on the cash separation project together with investment and strategic restructuring.

We received net cash consideration of 11 million from disposals and made no significant acquisitions. Looking at the use of funds of 492 million, we paid net interest of 122 million in line with guidance and cash tax paid was 90 million. Dividends paid to equity shareholders and minorities were 172 million, we paid 87 million to settle the U.S. class action claim.

Over net debt increased by 68 million to 2.1 billion and reflecting this increase together with a year-on-year reduction of 10 million in adjusted EBITDA, the net debt to EBITDA ratio increased 2.88 times at year end.

As you'd be aware, over the last few years the group has seen substantial costs from legacy issues such as electronic monitoring, the COMPASS and other onerous contracts and the California class action. In aggregate since 2014 these alone have resulted in cash outflows of some 330 million.

Looking forward was a substantial geographic diverse group such as G4S like to these challenges from time to time, the tight operating and financial controls in place since 2013 can be expected to yield benefits significantly reduced financial impacts from such items. Over the last couple of years we've refinanced a number of tranches of high-cost debt and that continued during 2019. Overall this refinancing program has secured annualized savings of around 20 million, which is now being realized in our ongoing interest expense.

We continue to enjoy strong liquidity with half a billion of cash and cash equivalents and access to a further 0.8 billion of unutilized credit facilities at year end. The conventional cash disposal will generate 670 million of net cash proceeds which initially will facilitate repayment to the drawings under our revolver and we will cancel the bridge facility and repay the U.S. private placement maturing in July this year. Overall as I mentioned earlier, we'd expect interest savings around 10 million per annum on an annualized basis as a result of the disposal.

Now this slide provides more detail on the financial impact of the sale to Brink's. Further analysis is provided in today's announcement. The pro forma presentation on the slide shows the underlying 2019 segmental revenue and PBITA for the group split between the conventional cash businesses which you've agreed to sell to Brink's and the retained businesses. We're selling cash businesses with the revenues totaling 623 million including in a small number of countries where there are fully integrated managed security activities with revenues of 82 million in 2019.

Total EBITDA for the disposal businesses in 2019 was 119 million pounds non-controlling interest had an earnings impact of 6 million and the effective tax rate for disposal businesses was broadly in line with that for the rest of the group at 27%.

As we noted at the time we announced the deal, completion of the transaction will facilitate the creation of a simplified group and will create the opportunity to reduce overheads when analyzed 15 million to 20 million by the end of 2021 including 7 million of directly attributable overheads. When these efficiencies are coupled with the incremental overhead reduction of 10 million resisting programs which Ashley mentioned earlier and interest savings from reduced leverage the net impact on the group's earnings at the disposal for 2021 full year is expected to be between 22 million and 26 million.

I will now hand back to Ashley.

Ashley Almanza

Thank you, Tim. Now we'll be holding a capital markets date later in the year. So this section of the presentation is designed to provide you with a high-level overview of the refocused strategy of the group following the disposal of the majority of our conventional cash businesses. Our vision for G4S is simply to be the world's leading global integrated security company and we know that to achieve that aim everywhere that we operate. We need to be the trusted partner of choice in our industry offering innovative industry-leading solutions to our customers that both protect and add value to their organizations.

To achieve that we're investing in differentiating G4S. We do that by growing our technology capability, investing in our people and values and by investing in long term customer relationships. We're confident that with that approach and those investments we have all the ingredients we need to achieve our ambition for G4S.

Now we already have a leading global franchise in security to wind ourselves 92% of our revenues today come from our Secure Solutions business. That's a global business operating in over 85 countries, addressing diversified markets and with a global blue-chip client base and into that client base we can continue to offer higher value-added services coming from risk consulting and security technology.

We're addressing a growing security market. This is Freedonia data showing expected growth and security services and this excludes China and residential security neither of which have been a focus area for investment in G4S for some time. We can expect growth of around 5% compound per annum and the key drivers of that growth are elevated security and safety risks, increase in wealth driven by urbanization and of course global GDP.

Now it's not just growth in the security market that interests us. It's the changing nature of the demand for security services which is important to our strategy and has important implications for both growth and profitability. This is Freedonia data as well and it shows four classic guarding services you can expect a margin globally on average of around 4%. For higher value-added services such as remote monitoring and response, secure integration and risk consulting the margins are substantially greater and you have an opportunity to earn margins between 8% and 15%.

We see growing interest in our client base in buying higher value-added services that comes from the additional functionality that they get from those services more effective risk management, more effective security management but also frankly because they are very cost conscious as well and they are acutely aware of rising labor costs.

So this has greater relevance today in developed markets Europe and North America where we see the strongest demand for these services but it doesn't mean that we don't have an opportunity to sell those services in emerging markets and we've certainly seen in Africa over the last 12 to 18 months significant opportunities to sell technology enabled solutions often to customers who are customers in developed markets. So having crossed the threshold with us in Europe or North America we're then able to sell them services in other parts of the world where they also operate.

So clearly our objective is to accelerate our growth in the higher value, higher margin areas of our business and to support that objective we have as being investing very heavily in growing our technology capability in recent years. So we will continue to invest in our security professionals. It's absolutely a foundation of our business in our strategy to have the best security professionals in the industry. In some markets, we spend twice as much as our nearest competitors on training and that remains important to us. It's not an area that we would contemplate cutting back on and I think it pays huge dividends which are reflected in our contract retention rates.

Alongside that we're stepping up our investment in technology and increasingly taking the data that we get from security systems and with products such as RISK360 offering our customers predictive analytics to help them better manage both more efficiently and more effectively their security assets across the enterprise. So this will continue to be a focal point for our strategy going forward and importantly to emphasize the point I made a moment ago we're able to take the solutions that we have developed principally in Europe and North America and increasingly deploy those in our global markets and that represents a huge opportunity for G4S.

So with a refocused company we have very clear priorities, drive hard to continue to grow our classical traditional services that still represents huge value, it creates a client base into which we can sell higher value-added services. We're accelerating our global innovation. We've established a G4S Academy in Denmark and that is a center of excellence for the rest of the group where we're developing not only technology solutions but also go to market packages that can be used for the rest of the group. So build at once use it many times is the philosophy.

I will continue to focus on growing our RISK consulting business that has had great success in both Asia and North America and we're standing up that capability in Latin America, Africa and of course we have an existing capability in Europe. We have a proprietary access control system which we're going to continue to promote aggressively and alongside that we're building capability to offer clients' global security operations centers again principally today in developed markets but we stood our first GSOC in South Africa in the past 12 months for a major global blue chip company and we think there are many more opportunities in emerging markets as well as developed markets. So a clear priority for us.

We can leverage our global clients to having successfully sold them a solution in one market sell it in another market and as I mentioned a moment ago to take solutions developed in our academy and sell those in emerging markets. And finally a portfolio management will remain an important strategic tool at G4S. Every business has to earn its place in the portfolio and I think we've demonstrated over past five years that program can help us to not only grow but to improve margins.

I want to turn now to cash briefly is an increasing focus here too on technology with for the first time in our company's history post the transaction profits from retail technology solutions will be greater than profits from our traditional cash services. We've seen rapid growth in retail technology solutions and is a simple reason for that, we own the industry-leading products and solutions in this market, principally in North America but also in Africa and Asia our depositor service continues to grow strongly and stands up well against any competitor.

Our conventional cash business we will return to in a moment. So I want to recap on the transaction with Brink's. We disposed of 65% of our revenues in conventional, mature, capital intensive cash businesses and we retained, of course, our higher growth, higher margin technology solutions, our businesses with revenues of just over 260 million pounds.

The largest of our conventional cash businesses almost all of the conventional cash revenues that we retained related to our UK business and then we have spread across more than 20 countries, small cash businesses that are profitable but highly integrated with they are hosted in effect by our secure solutions businesses in those countries.

We kept our UK Cash Solutions business principally because it is the business that has the largest share of our pension fund obligation in the group. Roughly two-thirds of the group's pension fund obligation resides in UK cash solution. So this was obviously a very important topic for both management and the board and having considered it very carefully, we concluded it was in the best interest of the pension fund members but also the company to retain UK cash solutions in the group. Having decided to keep that business we will of course optimize the value of the business. We have a leading position in the UK market and I think we are ideally placed to be the natural aggregator of bank processing volumes as they look to outsource cash processing.

We'll also of course offer that company retail cash solutions from other parts of the group. As to the cash businesses in the rest of the world as I mentioned they are small, they're highly integrated and hosted by our secure solutions business which offer tremendous cost synergies for those business. So overall the focus here is to manage these businesses for free cash flow as we go forward.

Turning to retail technology again. We offer a unique customer value proposition which is at the heart of why this business has been so successful over the last five years. We're continuing to invest in expanding both the functionality of our existing platforms so that has been in North America a big-box platform, large format stores and in Africa and Asia at the opposite end of the spectrum we have focused on a small box format.

We continue to add functionality to both of those product sets and indeed in January of 2019 we launched our new product in the U.S. a small box product. Up until then we have been competing almost exclusively in the big-box market and really growing small box on the back of reverse inquiries.

We decided in 2018 to change that and attack that market segment far more aggressively and we launched a new product in January 2019. Last year retail cash solutions G4S Retail Cash Solutions won the biggest contract in North America by a country mile and that's the first year out of the box. So our team I think in North America have done a phenomenal job of launching a new product and entering that segment in a very powerful and credible way which I think sent a very strong signal not just to the competition but to customers in that marketplace and we're very optimistic about the prospects for both big box and small box solutions. Depositor has continued to go from strength to strength and in particular is now a recognized brand name in Asia and we're starting to sell the solution in Europe as well.

So in this part of our business we have also a very clear set of priorities. In North America, both USA and Canada continue to drive our large box program. We continue to run pilots and we're adding customers year-on-year. Grow our addressable market in North America that refers to the extension of existing product functionality. So going back to customers and offering that existing customers and offering them new services. So for example we've extended to self-checkout now. So in some of our existing customers we've gone back and we've sold them the application self checkout which previously it had focused on manned teller operations and also by offering new products like our small box solution in North America. Thirdly, follow our customers internationally. Some of the customers that we have won over the last few years in North America for example have operations outside of North America and we're in active dialogue with them about following their operations overseas and offering them the same benefits in those operations.

And then finally we know that the bank market is a huge market, processes as much cash as the retail segment and we have developed a product offering in South Africa which is now installed in several hundred branches across that marketplace and we want to take the opportunity to build on that and start to offer that in other markets. So four clear areas for us to grow our retail technology solutions business in the coming years and it's a massive market. In retail alone this is a $13 billion addressable market.

So to wrap up our refocus group has got three areas of strategic focus; growth, profitability and free cash flow. In growth, as I mentioned before we're going to continue to drive hard to grow our core services whilst at the same time accelerating growth in risk consulting and technology services. That will help us to promote a positive margin mix by selling higher value and therefore higher margin services to our customers and alongside that we're going to continue relentlessly to focus on cost efficiency and as well focus on cash conversion and delivering free cash flow to support increasing investment in our organic growth strategy as well as supporting our dividend, all of this is supported by our people, our values and our culture. This is the golden thread and the golden rules that run through our company and are vitally important to the future success of the business. We act with integrity and respect. We are passionate about safety, security and service excellence and we are successful through employing innovation and through teamwork.

Ladies and gentlemen that concludes the presentation and Tim and I will be happy to take any questions that you might have. Thank you. So I think what we're going to do is and we'll go to the room first and then we'll take any questions over the line. So I'm going to go to Rob first. Thank you Rob. When you ask your question for the benefit of those listening in please could you give your name and your affiliation.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Robert Plant

Thanks, Ashley. Robert Plant from Panmure Gordon. It looks like the second half margin decline was bigger than the first half. Could you give us any weighting as to the 8 million Bullion contract comparable first half, second half also 10 million investment and any other factors because looking at the divisional details as talk about high wage costs, etc. and then what would you expect for the margin into 2020. Thanks.

Ashley Almanza

I will ask Tim to assist with some of that Rob but and there is no doubt that we stepped up through the year our investment in sales and marketing and in our technology capability. I think for this business to be successful, we have to take a longer-term view and when there's an opportunity to grow high-value services we have to be prepared to make that investment even though we know that it creates P&L drag in the short term. I'm going to refer to Tim as the --

Tim Weller

On the 8 million was all in the first half of 2018.

Ashley Almanza

And the balance of the sales and marketing technology --

Tim Weller

Once again we did step that up as Ashley said we kind of stepped up investment during the course of the year to sustain and increase the raising revenue growth in particular in America.

Ashley Almanza

As to the future our goal obviously is to not only grow the business but grow profitably and to grow our margins by accelerating our growth in technology enabled solutions in both security and cash and risk consulting. That's the goal. As to this year we'll have to wait see. We don't provide end year guidance on margin. We go to Andy please.

Andy Grobler

Hi, Andy Grobler from Credit Suisse. Three if I may. Firstly, depreciation was down very sharply and drove quite a lot of PBITA in line with last year. Can you explain why that fell so fast? And what your expectations are going forward? Secondly a Corona virus question. Can you just explain the dynamics of that for your contracts? I know it will vary but on average if you have ten people out two you have to self quarantine what happens? Do you lose the revenue, are you on the hook for additional cost if you have to find additional people and so forth. And then thirdly you talked about increasing marketing spend and investment into technology. Isn't that just going to be an ongoing investment. So when you talk about the savings through 2020, why aren't those going to get wiped out by further investment?

Ashley Almanza

Okay. Thanks Andy. I will ask Tim in a moment to comment on depreciation and I'll take the other two. Corona virus first. It varies by market and by customer frankly. It depends on the service that you're delivering. The most obvious area that is being affected I would say in global economy is labor and hospitality including travel. And for us that's 2% of our revenues, leisure and hospitality and because we happen to be in markets which so far have not seen a significant impact, although Hong Kong and Macau fairly obviously have been affected and leisure is an important industry in Macau but in the context of our group it's just very very small.

And as to the dynamics there are several things that we're doing to mitigate some of the effects that you mentioned. So although this hasn't happened yet, we're prepared that for example if in an urban area we have employees, self isolating that we've already started to talk to customers about that how we could cover that through mutual aid programs.

So mutual aid might be self mutual aid. So that we pull for example, security officers across a number of clients and we step up mobile security. So instead of having to use a simple example, a hundred security officers deployed at four locations in an urban environment if you had only 300 officers available by agreement you could start to pool officers and use mobile security to cover in the short term to cover all four locations. So that's part of our contingency planning. We haven't had to put that into action yet.

Andy Grobler

Can I just ask one that is there a revenue impact from that? So you go from 400 to 300 till you get paid --

Ashley Almanza

There would be a revenue impact in that in some contracts. You wouldn't be able to bill I think at the same rate and another contract and there wouldn't be so long as you were delivering the service it depends on whether the contract is based on input or output. So if it's an input based contract there would be revenue impact. If it's an output based contract and by agreement with the customer then it would not be a revenue impact.

On the cost side whatever the local regulations are in relation to statutory sick pay or a collective bargaining agreement we would follow that.

Again standard G4S contract these days to refer to enhanced risk management over the last years. Standard G4S contract these days provides some relief in terms of not on the employee side but in terms of the mitigation that you can get from your customer for additional costs or for open posts.

So hopefully we will not have to call all of these things into action but I think today we have a contract portfolio that offers us significantly better protection than we had probably five or six years ago. I would say this but I think our management teams at country level and we've got a business continuity plan in every country, I think the management teams today are better prepared and probably not something we spoke about very much but we obviously have a significant presence in West Africa and therefore we are right in the middle of the Ebola virus and our teams did a phenomenal job there.

We had -- I know this is Macau, but we had not a single loss of life in G4S through and we're in those countries in depth. We supported our clients and we learned a lot from that crisis which early on when Corona virus emerged, we got that team to share the learnings with the rest of the group.

So it's what I said earlier the uncertainty is so huge nobody knows what the human and financial cost of this will be. We obviously hope that the human cost will be contained and the financial impact will continue to be immaterial for G4S but I think we're as well prepared as we could hope to be.

And I'll move on to your other question about ongoing investment and the relative weight of investment on the one hand and efficiencies on the other hand. There's a third part of the equation which is a competitive market and year-on-year as we grow the business we go into the market place and we compete and we can't predict with precision what the intensity of their competition will be in the market and how much pricing power we'll have as we put more technology into our service offering. But to come to your question we have further 10 million to come from our previously announced productivity program and then we're adding to that another 15 to 20 over the next two years.

I don't think we'll use all of that on sales and marketing and on expanding our technology capability, although I have to say if we saw the opportunity and it was tangible and it was backed up by contract revenues we want to be clear about this. We want to be aggressive about growing risk consulting, remote monitoring and response. Our GSOC business, our AMAG business. These are all great assets for our company. We want to promote those. We don't want to let them languish and to under invest in those but I think it's unlikely that we will as you put it wipeout or the efficiencies. So depreciation --

Ashley Almanza

It's down about 25 million year-on-year. You got a few moving parts in that but the main two are candidly we do adopt a relatively prudent depreciation policy and we went through a burst of investment a few years ago. Those assets have dropped out of depreciation but we are still using them. In other words we depreciate quite quickly but actually the assets continue being used and therefore to a degree the drop down in depreciation is just asked if we continue to use that known being depreciated.

The other big swing year-on-year is actually in respect of the COMPASS contract in the UK where under IFRS 16 we had to start accounting for that. As I said at least is for the properties we were using for the asylum seeker accommodation, the amortization those leases was of course in the full year the prior year and then dropped out in the current year when the contract came to an end up to August last year when the contract came to an end. So that is the biggest element of the reduction year-on-year because we don't actually produce a cash flow [indiscernible] because that will be onerous contract separately, you can’t say it in the statutory cash flow.

Ashley Almanza

At the moment we don't have a question from the room so if the operator could kindly let us know if there any questions from the webcast. We'll take the first of those and in the order first-come first-served.

Operator

Our first question comes from David Roux of Bank of America. David the line is yours.

David Roux

Good morning David.

David Roux

Good morning guys. Just a couple questions from me. I think just to start from leverage, taking a step back and looking at your initial budget of around 2.7 for the end of 2019, could you perhaps share which components within your budget leads to leverage being above your initial expectations? That's my first one. And then my second question relates to the remaining UK cash services business. Is the plan still to accept this business over time and then just lastly on Care & Justice. Does that still remain noncore to your portfolio? Thank you.

Ashley Almanza

Thanks David. I'll ask Tim to break out the component parts of leverage and maybe also comment on where net debt and operating cash flow were for the year. UK cash business, I think the safest assumption here is that this will remain in the group for the foreseeable future. This is something we looked at in depth and very closely, very carefully through the cash separation review. The plan is to keep that business. It will be, I think, ultimately a steady-state business almost utility like, much like our Dutch business. So those who followed this closely in Holland, which I think went through the cash evolution cycle slightly ahead of the UK, eventually G4S became the utility cash service provider in the country the only commercial operator today is G4S and we work in close partnership with a utility that represents the four major banks and we deliver most of the cash services in Holland today.

I think a model similar to that is possible if not likely in the UK and because of the scale and not to scale but position of our network, so having the best infrastructure in the largest urban locations which have the highest cash volumes which cannot be matched by I think our other competitors and you can't really rebuild, you can't build that network today. I think it means that business is going to be in group for a long time and provide, our goal is for to have it to provide steady cash flows as utility it's not a growth of business.

Care & Justice I think this business has changed massively in the last five years. Tim referred to COMPASS. We've exited a large number of contracts which at least relative to our risk appetite and our desire for risk reward, just didn't fit with our company and what we have today now is a far more compact portfolio which in terms of operational and commercial risk sits far more comfortably against the sort of returns and margins that we expect from our businesses.

It's unlikely to be a high-growth area and the reason for that is not that we're not making a judgment about the rate at which outsourcing we will continue to grow in the UK or Australia. It's more judgment on the number of opportunities which we will feel motivated or enthusiastic about and I think we're going to continue to bid very selectively. You used the term non-core I think what we can say it is unlikely to become a material part of the group but it is today a far better business that as I say is on a risk/reward basis producing appropriate returns for our shareholders and good cash flow, very good cash flow. So Tim?

Tim Weller

On the leverage. So we ended up the year with 2.88 net debts to EBITDA versus 2.75 last year. The calculations set out on page 43 of the release versus the 2.7 times year end expectation we said at the half year, net debt itself is candidly in line with broad in line with expectations. I think is actually quite close to where the analyst averages are in terms of the overall expected net debt for year-end, EBITDA a little bit short of that. So broadly speaking versus where we are and I think versus where analyst or forecast sit in the outside world probably around two-thirds of the increased leverage versus 2.7 comes from profit and the rest from debt.

Obvious point to note when the Brink's transaction completes, we receive 670 million pounds. Net debt will pay to drop by 270 million pounds. On the basis of the year-end 2019 pro forma numbers that will reduce leverage to below 2.4 times and as Ashley said in presentation over the medium term we intent to manage this group with leverage between 2 and 2.5 times net debt to EBITDA.

Ashley Almanza

Thanks Tim, thanks David. Could we take the next question please.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sylvia Barker of JPMorgan. Sylvia the line is yours.

Ashley Almanza

Good morning Sylvia.

Sylvia Barker

Hi, good morning. Hopefully you can hear me. A couple of follow ups. So on North America obviously very strong growth. Could you may be split out within the Americas what the North America organic growth was and multi North America margin movement was for the year? And can you quantify what the mobilization cost that you referred to were in 2019? And how much of that, do you think has kind of fallen out now, should be coming back in 2020? Then on the UK cash business could you just remind us what the profit is of that UK and maybe be UK and Ireland cash business please? And then finally sorry the line was a little bit faint, did you give any guidance on 2020 leverage either pre the transaction or post the transaction? Thank you.

Ashley Almanza

Thank you Sylvia. Just to deal with leverage first for the full year we expect to be within the guidance that we've given of 2 to 2.5 times. On North America, I'll ask Tim to comment on UK cash please in the moment and also to fill in on North America and North America growth was very strong. I think in excess of 10% on the nose, so extremely strong and I think that is broken out.

What there's a page number, so there's a bit more detail on page 5 of the release on North America but extremely strong growth and fundamentally this is being driven by I think an enhanced offering to the marketplace going to the market with a proposition that incorporates not just premiere man guarding services but risk consulting at the front end and a willingness to work with clients to find better solutions to their needs and that has really now started to work in our favor in North America that obviously requires investment in at least three ways.

One; sales and marketing as your business grows you obviously you need to cover more ground to win more contracts and we're doing that. We're focused in that. We're not hunting everywhere, we're quite focused but nevertheless we've had to grow our sales capability. We continue to invest in risk consulting. So we built a risk Intelligence center in the U.S., which provides clients with daily travel and risk and just general intelligence services every single day if you're a subscriber and in the current environment actually that's proved to be something that has found a lot of favor with customers.

You can imagine with heightened concerns around travel risk. This is just one more source that they can draw on. So that comes out investment. You don't have to just build it which is obviously CapEx but you have to employ risk specialists and consultants to operate that facility and offer the service to customers and then the third cost is the one you alluded to which is mobilization. When you're growing fast, if you're mobilizing a big contract you don't get to stable operating efficiency on day one or even month one and you often have to include in your contract assessment when you bid some provision for and build over time and that sort of thing.

So I think the pure mobilization costs around 4 million in North America incremental and the over time figure is a bit harder to calculate because you can imagine if you're in urban location you're managing multiple locations dynamically and attributing costs to individual contracts remains, I think as much an art as a science. So I would guess is at least another 2 million pounds or 3 million pounds on top of that four unidentified mobilization fiction cost as you ramp up when you are growing at 10%.

Tim Weller

On UK cash Sylvia, the revenues of the UK and Ireland cash business are just over 200 million pounds. It is one of our lower margin cash business. It tends to trade somewhere between 5% and 7% margin. In 2019, it was more towards the 5 rather than 7 clearly we are putting in place and have put in place improvement plans to drive the margin higher.

Ashley Almanza

Thanks Tim. Thank you Sylvia.

Sylvia Barker

Thank you very much.

Ashley Almanza

Could we take our next question please?

Operator

Our next question comes from Edward Stanley of Morgan Stanley. Edward please go ahead.

Ashley Almanza

Morning Edward.

Edward Stanley

Morning. You can hear me. Thanks for taking the questions. Can you give us an update on the pipeline of opportunities you see in retail cash? And how many of those you expect to get over the line in 2020 please? Secondly, what proportion of your sales can you remind us relates to event because you say there being no real impact from the virus on financials yet but there have been a lot of canceled events. So I just wonder whether you still get paid for those events even if they don't happen? What's the sort of dynamic around that and then finally selling cash has obviously been helpful to your leverage but did you consider scrapping the dividend at any point and really focusing on accelerating and deleveraging rather than just keeping it frozen? Thanks very much.

Ashley Almanza

Thanks Edward. Let me take the dividend question first. The board always, each year looks at the dividend policy, looks at the investment requirements of the business, takes into account a range of factors including the outlook, expected growth in the business and the financial position of the business and all of that was done and I believe the same rigorous fashion that it's done each year and we're quite content that this is an appropriate level of dividend given both the outlook for the business and the investment requirements.

So the policy that we announced today is, I believe well considered position. On events; events fits within our hospitality and leisure segment which were the group as a whole is 2% of revenues. Most of our events business is in the northern hemisphere and it is weighted towards the summer months. That's when we do most of our events business.

We have had some canceled events. Not many. I'm aware of a few in continental Europe and if the event is canceled I think it's safe to assume we don't get paid. We might recover some of our upfront cost but we certainly wouldn't get paid for the security over the event period. We do tend to manage our event business with a very flat flexible labor model. So we can respond quite quickly in most cases without excessive cost.

On the retail cash solutions pipeline, pipeline looks a bit different now because we're putting more resource to work in the small box sector. I think I did mention we won a contract for 7,000, 7,000 stores that was a single contract one customer and that will mobilize during 2020.

We have just won another small box contract hot on the heels of the first win for about 1,000 stores. So we do have quite a busy period ahead of us in terms of mobilizing contracts and obviously when you win a big contract there's good news and I suppose if you glass-half-full some bad news your pipeline goes down when you win a big contract. Good news is you've won the contract. So we do have quite a bit of work to do now to replenish our small box contract and we'll be looking to add a bit more resource to our sales and marketing team.

So a good, I think a dozen pipeline opportunities or more actually not very hard to find in a small box space. In big box that same level of pilots this year. It's difficult to predict how many will get over the line. It is a bit like London buses. You have a long quiet period that come along probably unfair to London transport but anyway they come along in a lumpy fashion. I think we're all feeling confident that we'll get some of them over the line and that we will continue to grow retail cash solutions at double-digit rate. I think that's probably the best metric we can give you rather than how many pilots will get over the line in a particular year because also what matters of course is the size of the pilot.

So if you'd asked me that question 12 months ago I would have hesitated before suggesting we would win a 7,000 store contract and that matters more than winning 10 pilots of 50. So hopefully that gives a bit of color probably not as much precision as you would like but in summary we expect that business to continue to grow double-digit rate and we should not neglect to mention depositor which continues to perform very well and expand outside of its original market in southern Africa and is now as I mentioned in the presentation got very clear brand recognition. I was visiting with some customers and partners recently and actually post the announcement of the Brink's transaction the most frequently asked question I received was will you please continue to supply depositor to the business from local end customers and local partners. So I think that business is in a good position. Thanks Ed.

Edward Stanley

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Steve Goulden of Deutsche Bank. Stephen please go ahead.

Ashley Almanza

Good morning Steve.

Steve Goulden

Hi guys. Thanks for taking the question. I just wanted to ask, I have got three if you will. So firstly just on the UK goodwill write-off. Can you just give a bit more color around that and why specifically now post the cash sale? Before you were talking about in fact that you see that business as a kind of quasi utility business in line with what you do in the Netherlands but obviously you've just going to make you could write off. So if you could kind of if there's a bit of a square circle around give us a bit of an explanation.

Secondly just on the free cash flow. Going through your cash flow statement there appears to be a roughly 157 adjustment in the cash flow from financing. Is this the IFRS ‘16 adjustment out of the otherwise higher depreciation in which case free cash flow to equity is pretty much close to zero? Can you just give me a bit more of an understanding that would be very helpful and then the last one was just on the pension. Obviously the pension liability went up which I think surprised some people. Could you give us a bit of color there too? That would be great. Thank you very much.

Ashley Almanza

Thanks Steven. I think most of those questions are probably for Tim particularly there's a specialist area of goodwill accounting. Just one comment on timing, nothing to do with the disposal. I think that a complete coincidence that that goodwill write-off was taking place at the same time as the cash disposal. Obviously the profit from the disposal will only appear in the 2020 accounts but Tim could you take?

Tim Weller

I will take them in reverse order. The pension deficit, post tax 2019 is 330 million compared with 302 million we had in last year's accounts. Last year's accounts did include I think about 50 or so million of pension deficit in respect to the Netherlands business which because that is being sold as part of the Brink's transaction that now sits in discontinued business is in the balance sheet.

So there has been an increase from year-end in terms of the pension scheme deficit and actually from a half year as well. The principal reason is discount rates dropping from where 2.85% last year and 2% this year. Inflation coming down slightly. The triennial valuation was agreed with an effective date of April 2018 during the course of last year.

Actuarial valuations can move at a somewhat at a glacial pace and took a while to get it agreed. Under that agreement the deficit contributions in respect of the UK schemes are around 50 million pounds a year growing slightly as we move forward. So the 2020 contribution is 53 million pounds.

The next triennial effective date will be April 2021 and I expect I'll be talking to you sometime during 2022 about the outcome of that knowing the pace at which the pension scheme discussions move.

On free cash flow, probably the easiest statement to look at is on page 42 of the announcement itself because that actually shows the movements in cash flow that results in the shift in net debt from the 2 billion last year to 2092 million this year and that candidly strips out the vagaries of the IFRS 16 accounting and I think is a clear presentation of the cash flow sadly than results from accounting standards these days.

You can see in there, the effect of new leases on our net debt. So in 2018, we had a 125 million of new leases that came into the business. That dropped to 78 million. Therefore, the increase in net debt from leases in the year was lower. A point to note about cash flows moving forward is obviously post the Brink's transaction, the cash flow is relative to those businesses will actually drop out.

CapEx in respect of the disposed businesses represents about 25% of the group CapEx number versus around 13% of the PBITA. So one of the benefits that comes from the disposal in addition to receiving 670 million of net cash is the capital intensity of the remaining businesses is lower.

As I mentioned in the presentation, the other point moving forward is the drags we have seen from legacy contracts are expected to diminish as we benefit from the tight controls we've operated within the group since 2013.

And then finally on the goodwill write-off, we carried out impairment testing goodwill every year and the goodwill write-off itself in respective UK cash that goodwill actually arose in 2004 on the merger of -- I think it was group 4 Falck with Securicor and at that particular point in time as part of merger accounting you have to fair value all different businesses.

Patently the UK cash market was very very different in 2004 than it is now. There's been a material reduction in cash volumes in that market. ATM estates have reduced significantly and as part of this year's impairment testing, looking at the performance of the business and I mentioned in response to Sylvia's question, what the margins are on that business the result is that the allocated goodwill from 2004 transaction cannot be supported by the cash flows expected to be delivered by the UK cash business moving forward.

Ashley Almanza

Thank you Tim. Could we take our next question please?

Operator

Our next question comes from Bartek Pastwa of Schroders, Bartek please go ahead.

Bartek Pastwa

Good morning. Most questions were answered actually. But you mentioned in the context of Corona virus, you talked about your input based and output based contracts, would you be able to just --

Ashley Almanza

I am sorry Bartek, could you, the line is quite poor. Could you repeat your question please on Corona virus?

Operator

Bartek your line is open. Please go ahead.

Ashley Almanza

Operator I think we might have lost.

Operator

Our next question comes from Paul Checketts of Barclays. Paul please go ahead.

Ashley Almanza

Morning Paul.

Paul Checketts

Morning. I've got three questions please. The first could you just run us through what you think various restructuring separation and the other one-off cash costs would be for 2020? The second is I couldn't see it in the annual report but again would you just remind us what your covenants are on the debt and then lastly if you look at the retail cash solutions business how much of the revenue the minute is ongoing service revenue? Thanks.

Ashley Almanza

Thanks Paul. I'll ask Tim to comment on the covenants and perhaps assist on the split of the RCS revenue. I think that you have to include depository in that. But restructuring, 30 million from a new program over two years would be the expected spend. I think we try and target a 12 months payback, where possible. So if we take out 15 to 20 plus the 10 from our previous programs and we're looking to spend around 30 million this year and next year. Other one of separation costs I think we've got 12 to go. 12 million pounds to go covenant.

Tim Weller

Covenant, in the U.S. private placements and the bonds we've got in place, the covenant is net debt to EBITDA of 3.5 times.

Ashley Almanza

Thanks Tim. The split there isn't a steady state because it depends on whether you're mobilizing or not. Obviously as we mobilize and talk about retail cash solutions as we mobilize the, I was going to say two but it's three major contracts part of our revenues will include mobilization revenues and occasionally the customer asks us to supply the equipment in our North American business that's not something that we see as the core of the business and so we would aim to have half or more of our revenues in any year coming from services. In depository it's a bit different because we do own the equipment business as well. So it's the reverse, more than half of our annual revenues and depositor will come from equipment and mobilization costs revenues, I beg your pardon. Thanks Paul. We have another question I believe.

Operator

We now have a question from Bartek Pastwa. please go ahead.

Bartek Pastwa

Hi, can you hear me now?

Ashley Almanza

Yes.

Operator

Your line is open.

Bartek Pastwa

Okay. I was just wanted to ask you to clarify the input based versus output based contract? What are the percentages that for your business? Thank you.

Ashley Almanza

Okay. So Bartek, I think what you are referring to is my comment about input and output based contracts, literally this is market by market and customer by customer that we would have these discussions but in some contracts you get paid for delivering a service of defined service and there is flexibility as to how that service can be rendered.

So that's what we would call an output based contract and in others it will be for example so many people, so many hours in these times at these posts and that would be an input based contract and the point I was making was we have more flexibility on the output based contracts and these are spread throughout the business whereas on the input based contracts we have to and we are going to customers and by and large in fact without exception so far having constructive discussions about how we could help them manage security provision if either they or we had a significant infection rate in a particular location and bear in mind that it does rather depend on which of those it is. In other words if the customer at a particular location has a Corona virus infection and that facility for example, the local health authority closes that facility then we enjoy much better protection in those circumstances.

We would not expect contractually to take the revenue impact of that decision. If on the other hand, one of our security offices unfortunately became infected or several of our security officers became infected and we couldn't deliver on an input based contract all of the posts in the required time then we would be on the line for the revenue effect of not providing all of those offices.

So that was the point and where that happens with what will it hasn't happened yet but if it were to happen, the first thing you do is you look if it's a business that's incurring overtime first the most obvious thing you do is you look to reduce overtime and deploy within standard hours to those contracts that are short and if that doesn't work then you go to mutual aid and mutual aid can be the internal or external. Internal mutual aid would be by agreement with customers sharing security resources across multiple sites and then external we go to some subcontractors extremely unlikely we would go to a large competitor but we do have some subcontractors who help us out for what we call peak shaving at times and we also have a where we have an event business in a particular market, we also have a reserve force that we can call on.

So there are a number of lines of defense that are available to us should the need arise. And hopefully that clarifies the distinction between input and output based contracts.

Bartek Pastwa

Thank you. Yes I understand this things are quite well now but would you be able to go guide us into, are input-based contracts 60%, 70% of your business what sort of roughly, what sort of magnitude am I looking at?

Ashley Almanza

Okay. That look there isn't a standard by market and the reason I say that is it's obviously at this stage at least very important for us to be looking at it on a by market basis. Input base contracts are quite typical in North America whereas in Africa it's not unusual to see an out based contract. In Asia, we have both and as I mentioned earlier so far the impact is being insignificant. So again, I think even within input based contract it rather depends on why that particular facility is being turned down or closed but I think rule of thumb in Asia you could comfortably assume at least half of our contracts are input based.

Bartek Pastwa

Thank you very much.

Ashley Almanza

You are welcome.

Operator

We now have a question from Chirag Vadhia of HSBC. Chirag please go ahead.

Chirag Vadhia

Hi there. Just two from me. Firstly just on the retaining the UK cash business. As you mentioned because the two third of the pensions is sort of associated with this. The pension regulator have any input in the decision behind that retention of the business and that pension and secondly just going back to the goodwill side of the business and the impairments in the cash business and the facility management business, could you just give a further detail as to why it was you have chosen to take in it at the state and also how comfortable you are around the assumptions behind the impairment testing? Thank you.

Ashley Almanza

So let me start and then Tim if you could add please. UK cash pension regulator this was a decision taken by the board of a company not the pension regulator. We obviously have got a well, not obviously we do have a good relationship with the pension trustees and we kept them appropriately informed through the cash separation review. But this was absolutely a decision taken by the board, by the company, not the regulator and on timing of goodwill as I said earlier it is a complete, well it's a coincidence that had coincided with our announcement roughly of the disposal the cash business.

We are required to perform a goodwill impairment test every year, every financial year. So it was the end of the financial year and it was part of routine impairment testing and as I think Tim explained what we did was we looked at the rate of bank branch closures, ATM closures and the future levels of revenue available to that business and you can imagine that from an accounting point of view, assets you have to demonstrate virtual certainty where as costs are taken as a given. What I mean by that is of course having decided to keep this business we're going to maximize its value.

We are going to pursue bank processing, the outsourcing of bank processing volumes and of course it's our goal to improve the profitability and the margin of that business and we could down the track find out that the business is performing better than the assumptions that went into the impairment test but as I'm sure that's not the way the impairment test works. You can't discount all of the future upside. You have to take a pragmatic view.

Tim Weller

Nor do you write back good will if the business improves. I mean, I guess the heart of the question is a fairly obvious point. I'll be comfortable with the forecast reviews for the impairment testing the answer is yes and clearly we went through those in some considerable detail. Can leisure -- if you're going to do one of these things and marginal improvement and we clearly had a choice for example around the UK cash business about the precise quantum of the goodwill write off, writing all of it off in one go because there was a mathematical impairment coming out of an NPV model, seemed to make sense to us and then if you like there is no ongoing residual impairment testing one has to do. For a goodwill balance that arose from a very different view of the world dating back to 2004.

Ashley Almanza

All of the goodwill attaching to the business is gone.

Chirag Vadhia

And just on the facility management business as well?

Ashley Almanza

Yes. So there's about 30 million of remaining goodwill in respect to the FM, I will make the point again, if you're doing this you might as well be prudent. I mean believe you're taking a prudent approach to the forecast use for impairment testing facilities management.

Chirag Vadhia

Thanks.

Ashley Almanza

Thanks Chirag.

Operator

We have no further questions on the line.

Ashley Almanza

And Helen do you have any by email?

Helen Parris

Yes. I just have one question if it's okay I'm going to summarize it. It's from Stuart Gatley at Estate Investments Limited. I think his questions really are around the group pipeline, in terms of sales outlook and the book of business that we have and our win rate. So sort of what do we have already both in terms of what we've won, our sort of retained business going forward and the sales pipeline. Thank you.

Ashley Almanza

Thanks very much. I'll answer this in old money, in other words including the cash businesses that are going to leave the group because that's the easiest reference point for those who follow this data. I mentioned in the presentation that in 2019 we had new contract wins with an annual contract value of 1.5 billion, which I think is probably a high point for us in recent years and through our retention program we retained good contract retention around 90%.

Not all of those contracts will have mobilized. I mean on a sort of simple prorating basis you mobilize half of what you win during the year, you could count as a full year effect. So much of what we won in 2019 will hit revenue in 2020.

Typically we sustain a pipeline of between 5.5 billion and 7 billion. It can vary obviously if you have a number of big contract wins very close together then your pipeline will reduce and outside of our pipeline we have qualified leads that feed the pipeline and I would say our pipeline is in good health, in all of the regions in which we operate. We take, I think now a more aggressive approach at qualifying the pipeline early. What does that mean? It means we decide early on in an opportunities life as to whether or not we're going to pursue it to the end. That's what we endeavor to do so if you looked back five years, we would have had a bigger pipeline and on the face of it bigger sounds better, actually it isn't if you're not qualifying your pipeline aggressively. So our pipeline continues to be around 6 billion and our wins were 1.5 billion some of which will flow through into revenues this year, some of which we captured last year.

Helen Parris

Okay. I have two more questions. So the first one is from Kean Marden at Jefferies. What was your year-on-year change in debtor days in 2019 and why have they been increasing since full year ‘16 and what is your medium-term target?

Tim Weller

The debtor days is roughly about four days I think from last year to this year. They're about 53, 54 at the moment. Clearly we managed working capital very effectively. We had a very good operating cash performance in the year and actually we improved working capital across the course of 2019 versus the year in position 2018.

It is a constant discussion with customers about what payment terms might be in a business where most of our costs are human resource and you pay wages on a weekly, monthly basis. If you see extended contract payment terms from customers, the net probably isn't economic unless it's a very high margin contract and some of the things that have led to extended payment terms have actually been some of the longer duration contracts. We've got some of the more technology-rich contracts. The higher margin effective remunerated the extended payment terms. So the degree of business mix but it certainly is one of our performance indicators that we will continue to manage and you need to seek to improve on.

Ashley Almanza

And just to add on that. I think Tim puts his finger on the key issue which is business mix and he's identified margin as a trade off and driving in higher value-added services gives us a higher margin and sometimes the customer asked for a trade off but the other dimension is large enterprise accounts. So we have been particularly successful in winning blue-chip large enterprise accounts. I'm sure they tend to have very effective procurement processes and you have to understand where the market is at any point in time. So undoubtedly in, I would say North America we've seen in large enterprise places, the market shift a bit and that's added some debtor days. Helen?

Helen Parris

Thank you. And the other question is sort of slightly sort of related with what is our exposure to the oil and gas industry and how much of the receivables are in areas exposed to the Corona virus and the oil and gas industry and is there a risk of increased impairment from these? I think you've partly answered some of it but piece on the oil and gas industry.

Ashley Almanza

So a couple of points. One is most of our revenues as it happens are in Europe and North America. None of it is in Italy. None of it in Iran, and very little of it in China. So on the face of it not much of our revenue is exposed to what you might call current hotspots. But we do have some large oil and gas clients. I won't name them but we have some very large oil -- typically what we're talking about here is IOCs, so international oil companies rather than national oil companies and our experience has been that they are good payers and we expect that that will and continue to be the case.

Helen Parris

I promised I haven't planted this question and they said it's from Nick Kissack at Schroders at Schroeder's and the shares are down heavily today and have basically half since the cash disposal announcement. What is the market missing?

Ashley Almanza

I think it's obviously a very relevant question. This was a very difficult question for executives to answer because our job is to manage the company and obviously we are acutely aware of the share price and we acutely aware of the pain that inflicts on our shareholders. I'll venture into dangerous waters a bit. It does seem to us that the net debt to EBITDA metric has been an important factor in the share price reaction to the announcement of the transaction. I think that it's clear to us. It's clear to the board. It's clear to management, to advisors everybody that it's a good transaction. It's the right thing to do strategically and actually a good deal.

So in of itself I don't believe that the market's reaction is to the deal per se. I think it's much more to do with net debt to EBITDA. As Tim mentioned, we ended the year with leverage broadly where we expected to be in as I understand it broadly in line with analysts’ consensus.

So it's unlikely that leverage if that data is correct is the issue. We were light on our PBITA by 2% or 3%. So that would have had some impact on net debt to EBITDA but fundamentally leverages where it was expected to be and we're going to get the best part of 700 million pounds coming through the door reducing net debt. Of course we will also lose some EBITDA that is associated with those businesses.

So this is obviously something I'm not talking now about the share price reaction but the financial position of the company and the impact of the transaction on the strategy, the growth prospects for the business, the profitability of the business and the financial positions business those are all fundamental questions that our board looked at extremely carefully and concluded unanimously and not marginally.

So it's not a marginal decision, concluded unanimously that transaction was in the best interest of the company, shareholders and other stakeholders. So I can't explain the share price movement in this entirety. So it’s obviously announcing that transaction in that week must have had some effect but we're off more than the market. So it's not all of the effect and as best as we can tell it is a focus on net debt to EBITDA but do you want to add anything to that Tim?

Tim Weller

I guess, I would say what's the market missing, it's the huge potential of this organization and its ability to grow. We will be more focused. That will enable us to drive revenue growth, drive margin improvement, drive cash flow. It's that simple.

Ashley Almanza

Which was essentially the message we delivered I believe in the presentation. So that must be it. Thanks Nick. Thank you Helen. Operator are there any more questions?

Operator

We have a follow-up question from Steven Goulden of Deutsche Bank. Steven, please go ahead.

Steven Goulden

Sorry, my question was answered.

Ashley Almanza

Okay.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for participating today and we look forward to seeing you at our next presentation. Have a good day. Thank you.