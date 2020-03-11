Remain Calm In The Storm - Use Logic

Making yourself into a better investor and a more balanced individual in the context of investment choices is crucial, and it involves the study of other things than finance.

Today, I'm not going to talk about which individual stocks to invest in or what great deals are available on the market for investors.

One of the most important things in becoming a great investor is, as I see it, not read balance sheets or follow company quarterlies. It's important stuff, to be absolutely certain.

There are, however, important topics that we do not often discuss. Today, I'm going to share a few aspects with you which I've found extremely helpful both earlier, and now going into the market uncertainty we've found ourselves in.

Let's get going.

Volatility brings out the worst in us

Over the past few weeks, I've spoken to many investors and received a lot of messages from people who despite consistent preparations and high levels of intelligence, find themselves in a volatile emotional state as a result of this recent stock market uncertainty.

To say it does not affect everyone would, I believe, be a lie. I myself have not been spared completely either - and this tells me it's a good time to revisit some training and some concepts I spent years studying prior to investing in the stock market.

Collectively, I would say it's about making better decisions in life.

These concepts are timeless. They come not from one discipline or area of study, but many. They come from Mathematics, from Finance, from Chemistry, from Physics, from Biology, Philosophy, and from many other disciplines. They come from some of the biggest thinkers in human history.

(Photo Source)

What I'm going to cover in this article is the use of mental models. A mental model is an explanation of a thought process about how something works. In this context, we'll be looking at mental models I've found useful putting to work when it comes to making investment decisions - or fiscal decisions in life overall.

First, it's important to know that smart people make terrible decisions.

Not as a rule, but it's not as though smart people are somehow insulated from poor investment decisions - quite the opposite. We all know investment decisions or deals being recommended by very smart people which turned out terribly. That's actually the first mental model I want to talk to you about.

(Photo Source)

The Circle of Competence - or how Warren Buffett tries to avoid investment problems.

No surprise that my first example is going to be pulled out of Warren Buffett's playbook. Buffett has often been famously quoted as not investing in certain types of businesses because he does not know them. The same is true for a lot of people.

This is what's can be called the Circle of Competence.

Each of us, through either schooling or experience, has useful knowledge of some areas of the world - some can be considered to be pretty universal, but some require a lot more speciality.

Take me for instance. As a Swedish investor, my competence when it comes to being able to understand the positions of a Swedish grocer is probably higher than many people who do not live here geographically. Interacting with people here on a daily basis, and through my basic economical competence and investment training, means I probably have a better idea of the current market position and future potential of Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF), than someone from say, China. The reverse is obviously also true.

The fact is, most of us think we know a lot more about things than we do. This sort of market volatility is a useful reminder that in fact, we do not. We know less than we think we do.

Because of this, In approaching investment, I think it useful to:

Identify your areas of competence, limited as they may be Focus on these If you want to focus on other areas as well, you must find people whom you deem have competence in these areas and listen to their wisdom.

Barring point 3, you would be wiser to avoid these areas or study up on them.

This mental model, I think, is about defining your limits. Do not kid yourself that you know things better than you think you do - it can certainly come back and hurt you.

Over the course of my investment career, it certainly has me - and this volatility is an excellent reminder.

Bayesian/Probabilistic Thinking - how to calm yourself down in market turmoil

This is a model rooted in mathematics. To be clear, I'm far from a math wizard - I wish I was better at it. But even I can get on board very basic probabilities.

The core of Bayesian thinking is that we have a limited but useful amount of information about the world we live in, and we're constantly bombarded with new information, we need to take into account the information we already know when learning something new.

We should, argues Bayesian thinking, take into account relevant prior information in investment (not just investment, but in this context) decisions.

This has an excellent real-world application in our current situation. Namely, the Coronavirus.

The coronavirus can sound like a pretty scary thing, as can the associated stock drops, which let's say, also includes the recent oil scare. Without the application of Bayesian thinking, we might be pretty scared about the headlines we're bombarded with. The fact is, you might already be using Bayesian thinking and not be realizing it.

Take the Coronavirus for instance. Thousands of people dead and over 100 000 infected. Pretty scary stuff.

(Photo Source)

Or is it? Relevant prior information would tell us it's less contagious than Measles and Chicken Pox and less deadly than SARS, MERS, Bird Flu and other diseases. It is neither as deadly nor as communicable as some of our more scary diseases, despite what the media wants to bombard you with.

Mind you, I'm not saying "Don't be scared of Corona". I'm saying we've been here before, and it's been far worse. It's the concept that's important - not Corona, or any disease specifically.

Same thing with yesterday's stock price drop of 7%+, tripping circuit breakers. People at my job today asked me "Has this ever happened before?" My answer to this, because I've applied Bayesian thinking to my investment decisions, was:

(Photo Source)

"Why yes. Only about 12 times, at least". Bayesian thinking is something of what allows logic to guide you, and fear and a lack of logic to take the back as opposed to the front seat.

Bayesian thinking can also be applied when considering a volatile shift in the stock market like this. If you're not familiar with the concept of a bell curve, see below.

(Photo Source)

The bell curve captures the relative frequency of things. It's also known as "Normal distribution". The top of the curve shows the most likely event. One of the things it's used for in investing is arguing that most stock days are likely, on the basis of gathered data, to be pretty uneventful. Statistically speaking, very few days are likely to be extreme highs or lows. In fact, I've seen this model used on Seeking Alpha before to argue that volatile days are extremely unlikely compared to less volatile days.

However, this is where I want to exemplify to you the concept of fat-tailed curves.

(Photo Source)

The key difference here is that while the curve looks similar, the amount of potential extreme events is increasing. Think of it like this - you'll hardly ever meet a person who's both 7 feet tall and 7 feet wide. Those would be the outliers, the extreme market days.

But in a situation with more extreme potentialities, such as wealth (or the current stock market situation), you're more likely to have these fat tails. Meeting someone who's, say, 10 or 100 times as wealthy as the average person isn't all that unusual. Going into a market situation like this, I consider it likely that we're suddenly in a fat-tailed curve sort of scenario in the short/medium term as opposed to a bell-curve. Extreme days aren't as unlikely.

The important thing when it comes to bell curves and fat-tailed curves is, as I see it, not to obsess for every extreme market potentiality or act irrationally because of it, but to be prepared for the extremes and position ourselves accordingly.

(Source)

Inversion - how to not be stupid and make costly mistakes

I had a friend ask me a few months ago "How do I become self-sufficient on dividends as quickly as possible?" Given that this is something I'm lucky enough to be, I get asked this question quite often. It's an interesting question to be sure, but one that I consider very hard to answer individually.

I've taken to answering the question with a question here - and am often baffled by the realization people get. I'm German, so I'm a fan of Carl Gustav Jacobi, who solved extremely hard (he was a mathematician) problems through the use of "Man muss immer umkehren", or to Inversion.

Charlie Munger and other great investors are great other proponents of this.

My answer is "How do you not become poor?"

Answers that people usually come up with, in the context of investing are (even if they aren't that adept at investment altogether):

Don't invest in unsafe/low-quality stocks/garbage

Don't over-expose yourself to one equity/position

Don't waste money, either in investing or privately

Don't believe/follow hypes

Don't be stupid

I would argue that becoming self-sufficient isn't so much about making brilliant investment decisions - it's avoiding bad ones. I am certainly no stranger to having failed this very basic mental model in some of my trades - and it took me this volatility to realize that during 2019, I went off-base a few times. This highlights the importance of going back and reviewing such basic concepts from time to time.

So instead of asking yourself if a dividend is safe or a company is safe - ask yourself how unsafe is it? Certain sites rate dividends. A 60/100 dividend safety score means a 40/100 "unsafety" score, or risk of a cut. If someone tells you, "why shouldn't you just buy a small allocation in company X", invert it and ask "Why should you?", if that company is too risky for your investment goals. A 15% yield should only appeal if that yield can be realistically maintained for decades to come, if you mean to become long-term self-sufficient if that is your goal.

Inversion is a very useful tool, not just for investing, but for life. Don't always try to be smart.

(Photo Source)

Just try to not be stupid. Because the simple fact is, most of the time, this is enough.

(Photo Source)

Second-order Thinking - or thinking beyond the immediate effects

Howard Marks is the co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management and has a net worth of over $2.2B. Having co-founded the largest distressed security investment firm in the world, he's no stranger to Second-order thinking. In his book, The most important thing, he says:

All the first-level thinker needs is an opinion about the future, as in "The outlook for the company is favorable, meaning the stock will go up." Second-level thinking is deep, complex and convoluted.

We won't go into 3rd or 4th order thinking here - second-order is complex enough. It requires you to study the results/consequences of results, in essence, play a mind game with yourself about the risks and potential consequences of decisions.

Take investment into high-risk securities as an example. Usually, the proponents of such securities argue that in any normal market environment, dividends are safe. The company is well-covered and you need not worry. Oil and midstream companies are good, recent examples of this. Proponents for these investments have long argued that distribution coverage is extremely high and that these investments are safe come hell or high water.

Had you taken second-order thinking into account, i.e not just considering "Distribution is safe in any normal market environment", you might have reconsidered too high an investment here. Very few people foresaw/expected the Saudi/Russian oil conflict, yet looking at the history, we could have used this mental model to include the potential of this, and to consider what it would result in. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) cutting their much-lauded dividend is just the first step of this, I believe.

I consider this mental model tailor-made for investing in quality stocks. It requires you to consider an investment's potential performance not just during standard market environments, but during extremes and industry-changing times. In the context of investing, the companies which usually stand out here positively, are those who've survived for very long time, and adapted to all manner of market situations. A combination of Bayesian thinking and second-order consequences can, in investment decisions, be a very useful thing.

Most proponents of Investment A or B are very persuasive with regard to the potential safety of said investment. That is, after all, what they're trying to do. Objective articles are rare - and it's something I myself am trying to incorporate to a much higher degree. I'm trying to expose my own second- and third-order thinking process to you, through the use of risks, potential scenarios and what assumptions I make when I invest in a stock.

Using second-order thinking has nearly always (sadly, not always) prevented me from investing in securities which later turned out to be unsafe. Again, don't interpret this as me saying "don't invest in high yield". The point here is to make an investor think about the decisions he/she is making to make absolutely certain that risks and potentialities are considered.

(Photo Source)

The path of Via Negativa

Including multi-disciplinary thinking in your investment decisions is a great way to become more aware of different ways of thinking and become more flexible as a result.

Via Negativa, the negative road, means that we add/gain more value from subtracting as opposed to adding. In adding more and more things - or stocks - to a situation - or portfolio - we risk making things more vulnerable and fragile, as opposed to what we're actually out to do - increase safety.

This is a concept that I've learned from the medical profession and a friend who works as a doctor, where Via Negativa is used (sometimes, not often enough) to improve health by subtracting potential harmful things through trial and error, such as habits, foodstuffs or various intoxicants. This is opposed to the practice of stacking medicine upon medicine without first understanding the cause.

The path of Via Negativa can be included in investing as well, and is particularly useful for not over-diversifying or unnecessarily overcomplicating your portfolio. If you have 2 5%-yielding stocks which you consider qualitative, you may consider prior to adding a third simply for the reason that it also seems good. Diversification is important, but don't fall into the trap which can be avoided by the application of Via Negativa.

In Nassim Taleb's book Antifragile, he discusses the concept of antifragility, things that get better with uncertainty, shocks, and volatility. Antifragility, while interesting, is secondary to me here however. I focus instead on robustness, meaning resilience or resistance to shocks and disturbances in the context of investing. While we as investors, over time, (i believe), become more antifragile as we accumulate experiences of what investment failure feels like, there's value to be garnered from considering portfolio resilience as a desirable quality. A fragile portfolio is, as I see it, never "stable" or antifragile. This sort of portfolio, with high volatility and high yield, may be a goal to some, but it is not to me.

Again - I'm not arguing for a volatile or nonvolatile portfolio - what I'm saying is that investors may see value in considering such questions.

Wrapping it up

While these are only the smallest sort of selection from over 100 different famous mental models and concepts, I find these modes of thinking to be very valuable to me. Many investors land on the concept of a qualitative portfolio filled with resistant companies and dividend-paying stocks naturally.

Using these methods to me means I've always sought to maximize the substance or the logic within. At times, we find ourselves straying from the path or the method we've chosen - I'm no different here. These methods serve as an excellent grounding for what I'm trying to achieve, and that there are no real shortcuts to long-term safe profit or independence.

The fact that looking for such shortcuts or "easy" ways out, such as extremely high-yield stocks, go (as I see it) in direct opposition against these very basic concepts from a variety of fields means to me that such roads are, in the end, not worth taking for me in the long term.

If you've read all the way down here, I congratulate you. I also encourage you to further your own learning by taking more modes of thinking into your process when selecting and choosing stocks that meet with your investment needs and goals - whatever they may be.

If anything, I hope you've found this interesting, even if you disagree with the concepts here.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXFOF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.