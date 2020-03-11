In The Hole In 3 European Countries, Tesla Has Much Wood To Chop For Q1

My confidence level is low as it’s only March 11 yet, but I'm sticking my neck out and estimating 94,500 units for Q1 2020 as best I can guess right now.

However, there are lots of other moving parts, from the new factory in China, to the rest of Asia, North American and let’s not forget the rest of Europe either.

Assuming that Tesla can plug one percentage point of this gap per remaining day in March - I think that’s realistic - it would end the quarter down only 72%.

That means it’s 93% in the hole, as of March 10. It implies almost 14,000 units lost from these three countries alone, compared to Q4 2020.

Daily Q1 registration data from three countries in Europe, collectively constituting 17% of Tesla’s overall global Q4 2019 unit sales, shows Tesla has only sold 7% of that Q4 volume.

We get daily registration data from three countries in Europe: Spain, Norway and The Netherlands. In Q4 2019, those countries constituted 17% of Tesla’s (TSLA) global unit sales. They were 19,330 units out of 112,095 sold in total.

Here's the reference link: EV registration statistics for The Netherlands, Norway and Spain So, you can check the numbers for yourselves. Mind you, these numbers are updated frequently, so checking them even hours later will mean that they will have advanced from when I grabbed the numbers cited in this article, in the early morning of March 11. They will be different by the time you read this article.

In the early morning of March 11, I took the temperature on this metric yet again. 1,348 Teslas had been sold in those countries as of March 10, plus or minus a few hours depending on time zone, etc.

That means that Tesla, thus far, has sold 7% of its Q4 2019 number. It’s got a 93% hole to fill in 21 days, in order to be flat with Q4 2019, in those three countries.

It looks to me that Tesla could fill approximately 1% of that hole per day. That would mean shaving 21 percentage points from that 93% hole. That estimate would put Tesla at 72% for the quarter. No, that’s not a 28% shortfall (100% minus 72%). Rather, the math is the inverse: 72% would be the shortfall for the quarter - in those three European countries.

It remains too early to estimate with any confidence what Tesla will sell in other countries in March. Tesla still has a path to selling right around 100,000 units for the quarter. My current thinking is a hair lower, but I need another few more days to say with higher confidence.

On the one hand, selling 90,000 to 100,000 units would be a huge jump from last year’s 63,000, which was the outlier for 2019 - all other quarters in 2019 were materially higher. On the other hand, Tesla just added a second factory and ended the previous year at 112,095 units sold. So why shouldn’t Q1 2020 be even higher than Q4 2019?

Well, we can be pretty confident that the three countries being tracked daily in Europe, which constituted 17% of sales last quarter, will mean that Tesla will be down likely in the ballpark of 72% during Q1. That’s a shortfall of almost 14,000 units, taking the overall number down from 112K to 98K before we add any changes just from China - let alone the rest of Asia, North America, and the rest of Europe.

For that reason, I think a 98,000 number, plus or minus 5%, is probably the ceiling of what’s possible this quarter. It also may be a realistic number. Put me down for 94,500 for now.

One of the remaining uncertainties on the top line is any “financially delivered” fleet sale, whether in China or in Europe. That would be cars that Tesla sells, but not to an end customer. It would be channel stuffing.

The major uncertainty on the bottom line is the annual CO2 payment for Europe, from FCA (FCAU). I think that could be as much as $550 million, and if it’s all accounted for in Q1 - which I believe is likely - then it would help the GAAP income dramatically.

For example, divide $550 million by 190 million fully diluted shares, and it’s $2.89 per share from that FCA payment alone. Unless GAAP losses would have been greater than $2.89 per share otherwise, that would put Tesla in the green for the quarter - for the third quarter in a row, a new record (it posted GAAP profits twice in a row, twice before).

Finally, let’s take a look at the daily sales rate for these three countries so that you can see the trend going all the way back to the beginning of 2019. Mind you, these numbers are for the Model 3 only - no X or S - but the 3 is such a large percentage of the total that it’s what people want to know in this context anyway.

Let’s start with The Netherlands:

Netherlands 2019 Model 3 daily January 40 1 February 474 17 March 2188 71 April 464 15 May 414 13 June 2482 83 July 591 19 August 1180 38 September 5523 190 October 287 9 November 3971 132 December 12012 387 Netherlands 2020 Model 3 daily January 152 5 February 124 4 March 332 33

As you can see in the table above, the March number is trending down dramatically from December, September, June and even March 2019.

Next, Norway, which was Tesla’s biggest country in Europe until the middle of 2019:

Norway 2019 Model 3 daily January 17 1 February 792 28 March 5318 172 April 721 24 May 705 23 June 3012 100 July 308 10 August 649 21 September 2342 78 October 119 4 November 452 15 December 1251 40 Norway 2020 Model 3 daily January 166 5 February 53 2 March 243 22

As you can see in the table above, March 2020 continues the dramatic downtrend from December, September, June and March 2019.

Spain 2019 Model 3 daily January 1 0 February 200 7 March 396 13 April 51 2 May 122 4 June 281 9 July 87 3 August 63 2 September 228 8 October 26 1 November 69 2 December 164 5 Spain 2020 Model 3 daily January 18 1 February 111 4 March 109 11

As you can see in the table above, Spain is a lot better in terms of the trend. It's on track for being the second-best month for the Model 3 ever, with 11 cars per day sold. The problem for Tesla here is that Spain is so small in absolute numbers, that it doesn’t move the needle. That said, it could still have positive implications for other countries in Europe in the month of March 2020 - other than Norway and The Netherlands.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.