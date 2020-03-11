Black Swan Events Are Making MSM Industrial A Bargain

The company has faced recent headwinds from tariffs and margin declines. But recently the stock has been slammed by the recent market sell off.

Introduction and Thesis

The coronavirus-induced seloff continues to pummel stocks worldwide. This has now been compounded by the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. We are likely to have more down days and volatility. But with that said, there are cheap stock and bargains to be had now. One stock that fits this bill is MSM Industrial Direct (MSM), which is down over 30% since early January.

I have written about this stock before have been bullish due to restructuring, dividend growth, and the special dividend. But after the last couple of weeks the stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of only 10.6 and the yield has gone up to ~5.8% at the current stock price. The stock has been hit by a double whammy of largely unpredictable or ‘Black Swan’ events at the same time.

The company is a major player in industrial products and services distribution. It is also a dividend growth stock, having raised the dividend for 17 straight years making it a Dividend Contender. Despite the current challenges, I still view the stock as a long-term buy.

Source: MSM Industrial

Impact of Coronavirus and Oil Price War On MSM

MSM faces risk from both the coronavirus and oil price war due to its supply chain and end markets. From the perspective of the supply chain, the coronavirus will likely cause disruptions in the global supply chain and thus negatively affect MSM Industrial’s business. In fact, the company clearly identifies that supply chain disruptions are a key risk in the 2019 Annual Report as stated below.

Our ability to offer a wide range of products and services is dependent on obtaining adequate product supply and services from our key suppliers and contractors. The loss of or a substantial decrease in the availability of products or services from key suppliers or contractors at competitive prices, or the loss of a key brand, could cause our revenues and profitability to decrease. In addition, supply interruptions could arise due to transportation disruptions, labor disputes or other factors beyond our control. Disruptions in our supply chain could result in a decrease in revenues and profitability.

As an industrial distributor the company sources product from manufacturers in China. The company’s Asia Procurement Office is in Shanghai, China. Furthermore, one only needs to look at the news headlines to realize that China’s manufacturing activity was essentially stopped for a couple of weeks and still remains slow. MSM Industrial can likely deal with a limited short-term disruption to its supply chain. However, over a longer time period, supply chain disruptions resulting from the coronavirus could negatively impact the ability of the company to purchase product for its customers. But with that said, China is now reporting that the coronavirus outbreak is largely ‘curbed’ to a specific province. I view this as an indication that business activity in other parts of the country will return to a more normal setting.

On the other hand, oil price drops may negatively impact demand as oil and energy companies adjust their business activity and capital expenditures to compensate for lower prices. MSM Industrial will likely be impacted as a major player in metalworking and MRO distribution. It is not clear when oil prices will return to more normal prices as it seems that protracted price war may occur. On a positive note, though, lower oil prices may improve margins for MSM Industrial as input costs and transportation costs are adjusted lower.

MSC Industrial’s Dividend and Safety

MSC Industrial’s dividend is safe from the perspective of earnings, free cash flow, and debt. After a 19% increase in the dividend, the regular forward annual dividend is now $3.00 per share. Consensus fiscal 2020 earnings per share is down a bit now to $4.83. This gives a payout ratio of ~62.1%. Although higher than before, this value is still an OK one and below my threshold of 65%. I do not foresee a large dividend increase next fiscal year since the payout ratio is now much higher, but it should increase albeit at a slow rate. Even if the dividend increases by 4% on average and earnings by 6% on average for the next few years, the payout ratio will remain between 56% and 62%. These are OK values in my opinion.

The dividend is much safer from the perspective of free cash flow. In FY2019, the dividend required $145.71M. Operating cash flow was $328.43M and capital expenditures were $51.77M giving free cash flow of $276.66M. The dividend-to-FCF ratio was 52.7% a decent value and well below my criteria of 70%.

MSC Industrial’s balance sheet is very conservative. At end of Q1 FY2020, short-term debt was $137.69M and long-term debt was $264.32M. This was offset by $27.78M in cash. I would like to see greater cash holdings. But the company’s debt load is not large. Net debt was over $535M at end of Q2 FY2019 and it is down by over $100M or 20% since then. The long-term debt-to-equity ratio is 0.20, an excellent value. Interest coverage is almost 30X. The company should not have difficulties paying its obligations. Hence, debt should not pose a risk to the dividend at the current time.

MSC Industrial’s Valuation

Now let’s examine the valuation of MSC Industrial. The forward price-to-earnings ratio based on consensus 2020 adjusted EPS of $4.83 is now about 10.6. This is well below the trailing average over the past decade of ~19. It is also much lower than that of the broader market. I have decided to drop my fair value multiple to 15X accounting for the recent challenges faced by the company. I obtain a fair value of $72.45. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 14.0 and 16.0, I obtain a fair value range from $67.62 to $77.28. The current stock price is ~66% to ~76% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$51.34, suggesting that the stock is very undervalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 14.0 15.0 16.0 Estimated Value $67.62 $72.45 $77.28 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 76% 71% 66%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash low model and provides a fair value of $83. The Gordon Growth Model gives an estimated value of $75, assuming a 4% dividend growth rate and an 8% desired return. An average of these three models is ~$76.82, suggesting that MSC Industrial is very undervalued at the current price.

How does MSC Industrial compare to other asset managers? We make the comparison to two other industrial distributors: Fastenal (FAST) and W.W. Grainger (GWW). The comparison indicates that MSC Industrial is likely undervalued relative to its competitors.

Technical Comparison of Valuations

MSC Industrial Fastenal W.W. Grainger Price-to-earnings ratio [FWD] 10.6 21.6 13.8 EV-to-EBITDA [TTM] 7.0 15.2 9.8

Source: Dividend Power and Seeking Alpha

MSC Industrial is a reasonably safe stock and it is not too volatile. The company has the advantage of its scale and entrenched relationships. Morningstar gives it a narrow economic moat with a stable trend. Value Line gives the stock a safety rating of ‘2’, financial strength rating of ‘A’, a stock price stability of 75, and an earnings predictability of 90. The Dividend Power score is 9.32 [out of a scale of 9.0] due to the double-digit dividend growth, and relatively low valuation, low beta, high dividend yield but offset by weak earnings growth. But with that said, this is a good value.

Final Thoughts On MSC Industrial

MSC Industrial is stock that I have been relatively positive on. But both the combined effects of the coronavirus and oil price wars have slammed the stock. I view these events as largely ‘Black Swan’ type events. The main issue before these events were the compressing margins, which management was trying to deal with by restructuring. With that said, the dividend yield is nearly 5.8% compared to interest rates of about 0.7% for the 30-year Treasury and 0.32% for the 1-year Treasury. That is fairly large spread. Furthermore, the growing dividend is well covered by free cash flow, although safety from the perspective of earnings is not as strong at the moment. Debt does not currently pose a risk to the dividend since the balance sheet is conservative. I believe that positives outweigh the negatives here despite the near-term challenges. Hence, I still view the stock as a long-term buy.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.