VIQ Solutions: The Training Wheels Have Come Off

My first article on VIQ ((OTCQB:VQSLF) (VN:VQS), presented a case that the stock was being undervalued as the market had not recognized the transformation from a development stage company to a commercial stage company. Despite the stock price appreciation over the past month, I believe VIQ remains undervalued.

Last week the company conducted its first ever investor conference with forward guidance in which management disclosed some financial information, customer conversion progress and backlog info in advance of their annual report which is scheduled for early April. There were also two recent acquisitions that occurred since my article that I want to discuss.

Financials

The company expects to report $25 million in revenue for fiscal year 2019 with gross margins of about 44%. The current run rate for recurring revenue is $35.5 million. a 51% increase over $23.5 million reported for 2018.

There were 1,103,526 outstanding warrants originally issued pursuant to private placements in 2018 and 2019. The warrants were repriced at $1.60 USD and callable at a stock price of $2.01 and above for 10 days, which has been attained, allowing the company to accelerate warrant expiration. If all the warrants are exercised, as expected, outstanding shares will be 18,351,791, giving the company a market cap (share price x number of shares) of about $55 million, more than double the $25.5 market cap a month ago.

Debt was reported at $14.5 million in the investor call with cash at $2.3 million as of the end of the Q 3. I estimate that cash at the end of the fiscal year will be reported at around $1.4 million. The accelerated warrant expiration should generate about $1.8 million. I estimate that at the end of March, the $1.4 million cash position will be reduced to $.5 million for a cash position at the end of the first quarter of $2.3 million.

CEO Pare forecast $40 million in sales for this fiscal year. With a market cap of about $55 million that results in a price to sales ratio of about 1.4x. SaaS stocks are commanding very high multiples. Let's say 4x sales is a more reasonable variable here. That would result in a stock price of about $9/share, a 300% gain from the current stock price.

VIQ reported in the investor call that it has raised its enterprise value ("EV") by over 100% from $32.5 million at the end of the year 2018, to $66 million at the end of the year 2019. The company used its credit facility to fund acquisitions. The new debt raises EV, so the increase in EV may not be relevant. We can use the new EV number to calculate the EV to sales ratio which is considered more reliable to many investors than the P/S ratio because debt and cash are inclusive.

$55 million market cap + $14.5 debt - $2.3 million cash / $40 million sales = 1.7 EV/Sales ratio. The average SaaS stock sells at an EV/S of 4, which would result in a stock price for VIQ of $7/share.

I believe that the market has not given this stock variables more in line with its peer group because the company was in development stage. It is now on a commercial stage and will be reporting strong revenue and margin growth giving investors good reason to rerate.

Backlog

The company launched NetScribe aiAssist in April of 2019 and began migrating newly acquired customers to its platform. In the investor call it was reported that as of March 1, about 40% of their work volume has been transferred to NetScribe. It is expected that client transfer will be 100% completed by the end of June but not for the two most recent acquisitions. Information is not available on when transferring these newer customers will be completed but press releases indicate that each of these acquisitions will add $6 million in yearly recurring revenue.

During the investor call, the company revealed that there is a first time backlog of about $3 million per year in recurring revenue which management estimates will be initiated at the of end of 2020 and going forward. The company also announced that in the fourth quarter organic sales to six new customers were achieved, which will add $.5 million in annual recurring revenue. These contracts will be announced throughout the year as permission is obtained from the customers and are not included in the estimated $35.5 current recurring revenue run rate.

Margins are expected to rise to 60% when the transfer to NetScribe is completed. It is impossible to determine from the information provided in the investor call what percentage of the $12 million in recurring revenue from the two new acquisitions will be migrated to the platform this fiscal year and how much of that is included in the $40 million revenue guidance. I would estimate based on prior acquisition transfer time that 50% would be completed by the end of this fiscal year, resulting that for fiscal 2021 there is already a recurring revenue run rate increase of $9.5 million ($3 million backlog + $.5 million from yet to be announced organic new customers + $6 million from the two new acquisitions). That's 27% growth already baked in for next year and we're not even done with the first quarter.

Acquisitions Strategy Continues

Two companies were recently acquired. Each is expected to add $6 million dollars per year in recurring revenue. Wordexpress brings a familiar client base to VIQ with several Fortune 500 insurance companies as well as legal and law enforcement agencies. ASC Services expands the company into the media sector as well as another government layer as its clients include all of the major network and cable news companies in the U.S. and government regulatory agencies.

CEO Sebastian Pare has a clear strategy as to which companies VIQ is pursuing and you get a sense that management of the acquired companies welcomes the opportunity to improve the services that they provide. The acquired companies have a proven track record and their customers are the largest players in the industries that they serve.

There is no doubt that the company intends to continue its acquisition strategy. Mr. Pare makes no secret of his intention to duplicate success in the transcription industry that Nuance (NUAN) has achieved in the health industry. Tony Incardona was recently brought on as SVP of Sales and Business Development. He was previously employed as a VP AT Nuance Healthcare where he led sales and service for all U.S. based stand alone medical operations for the company.

The Chart Tells The Story

VIQ was an investor favorite during its development stage until investors starting getting impatient about the lack of growth. The stock price had been on a decline until other investors found the stock appealing about the same time as I did.

Source: Barchart

Conclusion

VIQ is just now being recognized as a first mover by investors. The company is proving that its formula works in acquiring transcription companies, migrating the customers to its platform and improving results both for the customer as well as profitability for VIQ.

Forecasted numbers look great factoring in customer migration being completed. There's also a first time backlog that hasn't been added to forward guidance. With the market currently valuing this stock at just over 1x sales and low P/S and EV/S ratios, I see the potential for the stock price to rise from just under $3/share to $7-$9/share within a year.

Unlike other Canadian stocks, VIQ reports in U.S. dollars. All figures in this article are in U.S. dollars. The title for this article is taken from CEO Pare's own words in the investor conference cited.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VQSLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.