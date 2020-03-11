HYG: Tide Going Out For High-Yield Borrowers

Recent action in the energy sector is reflective of broader fragility in the high-yield market.

The coronavirus outbreak has hit the global economy at a time of record debt levels and maximum fragility. High yield borrowers that need to refinance are especially vulnerable. Popular ETFs such as the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) are heavily exposed to some of the worst credit risk. The tide of easy money is exiting the high yield market, and many borrowers will be left swimming naked.

Rising Debt Levels

In late 2019, the ratio of global debt to GDP hit an all time high of 322%, according to the Institute of International Finance.

Source: Institute of International Finance

The problem is accelerating, because the amount of debt in most major economies has been continuing to grow faster than GDP

Source: Financial Times

The rise in debt levels has coincided with a decline in lending standards. According to a report from the OECD:

in comparison with previous credit cycles, today's stock of outstanding corporate bonds has lower overall rating quality, higher payback requirements, longer maturities and inferior investor protection.

A large number of high yield issuers depend on constant refinancing in order to survive. This has been easy in prior years due to the constant bid from price insensitive, yield seeking investors. AUM in high yield bond ETFs and index mutual funds grew from almost zero in 2007, to over $40 billion by the end of 2019. However, if investors exit the high yield space it could create serious capital constraints, leading to a Minsky moment in the most indebted sectors. Nearly 1/3 of non financial corporate bond debt is due within three years.

Source: Financial Times

A closer look at HYG

HYG tracks Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index, a market cap weighted index of US dollar denominated high yield bonds. Its a popular holding for income focused investors- at the current price it yields over 5.3%. In spite of recent outflows, HYG still has $15.2 billion in assets. Slightly over half of HYG’s holding are BB rated. An additional 36% are B rated, and the rest are lower. Since HYG follows an index, it purchases these bonds whether or not the price provides a good risk/reward tradeoff.

The majority ofHYG’s holdings mature in over three years. This exposes them to duration risk. On the other hand, it reduces the risk that a large portion of their holdings will default due to inability to refinance in the near term.

This chart shows the maturity breakdown of HYG’s holdings.

Source: Fund Website

HYG is highly diversified by industry. The following chart shows its industry exposure:

Source: Fund Website, Author’s calculations

The coronavirus is impacting both the supply and demand side of the economy, wreaking havoc on nearly all sectors. The communications industry(25% of HYG’s portfolio) is potentially impacted by delayed 5G rollouts around the world. Consumer cyclicals(15%) are highly vulnerable to a recession. Consumer non-cyclicals(17%) are safe from a demand standpoint, but logistical issues, and “social distancing” measures might prevent companies from getting goods to customers. Capital goods and basic industry are also both sensitive to supply chain disruptions.

Although HYG’s entire portfolio has potential problems, the most severe issues are in the energy sector.

Energy

The energy sector, which accounts for ~11% of HYG’s portfolio provides a prime example of how the coronavirus has been a shock to the overly complacent high yield market.

The energy sector has excess leverage and excess supply for several years now. It's no surprise there has been a steady flow of bankruptcies.

Source: Haynes and Boone LLP

Nonetheless, yield-seeking investors continued to provide capital to the sector. Just two months ago, Reuters reported that there was increased interest in new energy debt issuance. Ironically, this brief reprieve has kept many energy companies alive longer, but will ultimately worsen the pain for investors.

Yet simultaneous demand and supply shocks are devastating the industry. The coronavirus caused a 20% drop in energy demand from China alone. Now that is spreading to the US and the world, and it is likely there will be year on year drop in oil consumption. Then OPEC talks broke down, and Saudi Arabia declared war on the US shale sector, flooding the market with supply. Oil prices plummeted 30% overnight.

This has drastically changed sentiment in the high yield bond market. All but two of the 50 worst-performing bonds on Monday were in the energy sector. Analysts cited by Reuters expressed concerns that many energy companies would have difficulty making principal payments in 2020 and 2021. Default risk has risen across the sector.

To take one example, Laredo Petroleum issued new 2025 bonds in January 2020 at Par, upsizing the offering because of high demand. The latest bid on these bonds is 44.

Source: Thomson Reuters EIKON

Distressed credit newsletter Petition highlighted Laredo Petroleum as an example of problems in the energy space. HYG owns both 2023 and 2025 bonds from Laredo Petroleum, along with many other problematic energy credits such as Whiting Petroleum and Nabors Industries. Oil companies will face borrowing base redeterminations again in the spring. When this occurs, their bank facilities will be restricted, exposing junior debt such as high yield bonds to greater risk.

Conclusion

The outbreak of the coronavirus is exposing fragility in the financial system. Problems in the energy sector will inevitably impact other high yield borrowers as well. Index based investors will need to sell down other sectors to meet investor redemptions, and maintain allocation targets. It might seem like the sharp dropoff in bond prices is overdone. However, keep in mind that lagged macroeconomic data from economies with a large number of virus cases still hasn’t come in yet. Additionally, companies will not report earnings impacted by the coronavirus until later this spring. As the more regions report cases, market prices are shedding some of their prior optimism. There will likely be more negative shocks to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HYG, JNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own put options on HYG and JNK.