Merk Research: U.S. Business Cycle Report March 2020
Includes: BIL, DDM, DFVL, DFVS, DIA, DLBS, DOG, DTUL, DTUS, DTYL, DTYS, DXD, EDV, EEH, EGF, EPS, EQL, FEX, FIBR, GBIL, GOVT, GSY, HUSV, HYDD, IEF, IEI, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, OTPIX, PLW, PSQ, PST, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RISE, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCAP, SCHO, SCHR, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SHV, SHY, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TAPR, TBF, TBT, TBX, TLH, TLT, TMF, TMV, TNA, TQQQ, TTT, TUZ, TWM, TYBS, TYD, TYNS, TYO, TZA, UBT, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UST, UWM, VFINX, VGIT, VGLT, VGSH, VOO, VTWO, VUSTX, VV, ZROZ
by: Axel Merk
Summary
If you want attention, fear monger. We live in a media era of extreme negativity.
The rise of excessive fear mongering of course doesn’t negate the fact that genuine risks exist.
We’re currently in a fog of uncertainty with questionable information. The picture will likely become clearer in the days and weeks ahead.
The recent sharp drop in Treasury yields suggests a massive slowdown in growth ahead, particularly over the near term.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.