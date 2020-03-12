Schroders: Secure 6% Dividend Yield And Up To 40% Upside

In an Upside Case, if markets rebound and/or new business initiatives succeed, shares can provide a 20-40% return in the next 2 years. Buy.

At 1,974p, Schroders has a secure 6% Dividend Yield and, even with no inflows, can grow earnings at 1-2% annually over time.

Year-to-date asset price declines are likely to have only brought assets back to 2019 average, meaning the shares are still on approx. 10x P/E.

While we have lowered our growth expectations in light of the market correction and 2019 results last week, we believe the shares are a Buy.

After rising more than a third in 9 months since our Buy initiation last March, Schroders shares have now fallen back to below 2,000p.

(We previously wrote about Schroders as "Blue Sky Capital")

Introduction

Asset managers are a good way to bet on a market recovery. Schroders (OTCPK:SHNWF) is particularly attractive, being the best-of-breed in the U.K., with a secure 6% Dividend Yield, a 7-8% annual return in the Base Case and a 20-40% return over the next 2 years in an Upside Case, as we will explain below.

All figures here refer to Schroders' non-voting shares (Bloomberg ticker SDRC LN) traded in London, which have the same economics as the ordinary shares (SDR LN) but no voting rights.

Ratings History

We initiated a Buy rating on Schroders last March when the share price was 1,962p, and re-iterated it in August at 2,495p. We exited our holding during September and October at an average price of 2,369p to release funds for new, relatively more attractive opportunities, but retained our Buy rating. The share price reached 2,615p by mid-December, a one-third gain in 9 months, and a further peak of 2,635p in February. Since then, shares have corrected by a quarter, though still delivering a positive 6.4% total return (including 114p in dividends) for the entire period:

In this article we set out our updated investment case in light of the recent market correction and also Schroders' 2019 results last week.

Correction Only Takes AUM Back to 2019 Level

The market correction is likely to have brought Schroders' Assets Under Management ("AUM") only back to the average level in 2019, for example if we use the MSCI World Index as a proxy for equity prices:

MSCI World Index ($) (Last 5 Years) Source: MSCI website (11-Mar-19).

Similarly, while Schroders' 2019 year-end AUM figure was 23% higher year-on-year, the 2019 average AUM was only 2% higher, because most of the rebound occurred in 19Q4:

Schroders started 2020 with an AUM of £500bn, 10% higher than the 2019 average; 30% of this was in less market-sensitive Fixed Income and Private Assets & Alternatives, and another 24% was in Multi-Assets.

As we will explain below, this means Schroders' 2020 EPS is likely to be no more than 5% worse than 2019, which implies an approx. 10x P/E.

Asset Price Appreciation Offsets Fee Compression

Schroders' financials show natural asset price appreciation has continued to more than offset the compression in fee margin - a key concern for investors considering stocks in asset managers.

AUM had a 10.7% contribution from "Market & FX" in 2019, after a 4.5% negative impact in 2018; the average contribution was 4.8% in the last 3 years, and 5.4% in the 9 years after 2010:

Schroders AUM Growth by Component (2008-2019A) NB. Growth rates based on year-end AUM figures. Source: Schroders company filings.

We believe 3-4% is a reasonable assumption for the annual "Market & FX" contribution going forward. Net flows historically (2013-17) contributed on average 4% a year, but we are assuming zero in the Base Case.

Group operating revenue margin fell 2 bps year-on-year to 45 bps in 2019, a higher-than-usual decline due to the addition of £44.6bn of low-margin Lloyds-related assets (more below). The margin decline has been consistently at 1-2 bps annually for each business and for individual channels:

Schroders Op. Revenue Margin by Channel (2013-19A) NB. "Institutional" and "Intermediary" segments no longer exist from 2019. Source: Schroders company filings.

2020 guidance implies a similar 1 bps decline in the operating revenue margin, excluding impact of the low-margin Lloyds-related AUM in Solutions:

Segment 2019A 2020 Guidance 2020E Private & Alternative Assets 63 bps Down 1 bps 62 bps Solutions 21 bps Down 7 bps 14 bps Mutual Funds 73 bps Down 2 bps 71 bps Institutional 32 bps "broadly similar" 32 bps

An approx. 1 bps decline in operating revenue margin (from 45 bps in 2019) implies an approx. 2% headwind to revenue, which after the 3-4% AUM growth from "Market & FX" described above should still lead to a 1-2% annual revenue growth, assuming zero net flows.

Inflows Continue to Be Weak

Our Base Case assumption of zero net flows is more pessimistic than before and the result of disappointing 2019 figures. Excluding £44.6bn inflows related to Lloyds (LYG) (as part of a wealth management joint venture it is forming with Schroders), the year saw a £1.2bn net outflow (better than the £9.5bn outflow in 2018). As in prior years, there were sizable outflows in the Institutional channel (£7.1bn) and in Mutual Funds (£1.5bn):

Schroders Net New Business - Mutual Funds & Institutional (2013-19A) Source: Schroders results presentation (2019).

As these outflows have continued even during bullish markets in late 2019, we now consider the problem more structural. Schroders' brand appears strong in the U.K. and parts of Asia, but its ability to build a business in the U.S. remains unproven, and competition seems to be intensifying both there and in EMEA, based on flow figures in 2019:

The U.K. had £3.3bn of inflows, excluding Lloyds

Asia Pacific excluding Australia had £1.1bn inflows

Australia had £2.2bn of outflows

Americas had £3.3bn of outflows, after £2.5bn in inflows in 2018; the Hartford partnership generated inflows of £0.5bn, after £1.4bn in 2018

EMEA had £2.1bn of outflows, after £6.1bn of outflows in 2018

Likely Flat/Improving Operating Margin

Schroders' operating margin should be flat/improving, due to improvements in both the compensation cost ratio and the non-compensation cost ratio:

In 2019, due to the decision to keep increasing costs (including in IT investments) on flat revenues, the cost/income ratio increased from 65% to 67% (vs. a target of 65%). Schroders is still running duplicated IT platforms; costs also went up due to IFRS 16 (leases), acquisitions and currency:

Schroders OpEx & Cost Ratios (2008-2019A) Source: Schroders company filings.

The non-compensation cost ratio should improve in 2020. Non-compensation costs are expected to be £535m, a small increase from 2019's £496m. This will be offset by the full-year contribution of the £44.6bn Lloyds-related AUM transferred in 2019 and the new Schroders Personal Wealth business (£13m revenues in 3 months), as well as the upcoming transfer of another £20bn of Lloyds-related AUM. In addition, management hinted at cost reductions in 2020 on the earnings call and in the presentation:

"Exceptional items … this year (2019) they also include £29 million related to a further cost-reduction programme. This is another step to realising operational efficiencies from the investments we have made in technology" "We … look at our costs as a percentage of AUM. This percentage increased as we invested in our systems and technology over the last few years, but as you can see on the slide, I am anticipating our expenses as a percentage of AUM returning to more normalised levels."" Richard Keers, Schroders CFO (2019 earnings call)

Schroders Non-Compensation Costs (2015-19A) Source: Schroders results presentation (2019).

There are obvious savings in IT. The costs of duplicated IT systems will start to be removed in 20H2, as explained in our previous article. With the completion of significant investments, there will also be a £35m reduction in cash spend, though with little immediate P&L impact:

"Having made these significant investments in our IT infrastructure, we are now able to reduce our project spend to more normalised levels … As a result, we expect our cash spend on technology to reduce by £35 million in 2020. That's cash spend. Remember, the accounting rules require us to capitalise cost, so this won't translate to an immediate reduction in expenses" Richard Keers, Schroders CFO (2019 earnings call)

The compensation cost ratio is expected to be flat at 44% in 2020, although it is likely to return to the pre-2017 45-49% range over time, due to the run-off of the benefits of the 2017 accounting change on deferred income.

Base Case Future Earnings

In 2019, Schroders revenues were flat and Profit Before Tax ("PBT") declined 7.9% year-on-year, a second year of decline after a strong 2017:

Schroders Net Revenue & PBT Growth Y/Y (2015-19A) Source: Schroders company filings.

However, we expect 2020 EPS to be no more than 5% worse year-on-year, assuming no further drastic falls in asset prices. This is based on the average AUM being roughly flat year-on-year, operating revenue margin falling 1 bps, and the cost ratios improving. For the longer term, 2020 will likely represent a trough for earnings, as market recovery materializes after.

In our Base Case, for the years after 2020, we conservatively assume neutral net flows, 3-4% p.a. natural asset price appreciation, 1 bps p.a. operating revenue margin decline, which given 1-2% p.a. revenue growth; on flat/improving operating margin this gives 1-2% p.a. in EPS growth.

Upside Case Future Earnings

Our Base Case does not include any benefit from Schroders' new business initiatives. The wealth management joint venture with Lloyds is the most important, tapping into Lloyds' customer base to target the "mass affluent" in the U.K., and may bring in far more AUM than the existing amounts being transferred. Schroders also has joint ventures in China (with the Bank of Communications (OTCPK:BKFCF)) and India (Axis Bank), with both showing promise.

In an Upside Case, we believe a market recovery and/or the success of the new business initiatives will push AUM growth to 5-7% p.a. (from 3-4% in Base Case), for example if asset price appreciation improves by 1% p.a. and net flows contribute 1-2% p.a. (half of the 2013-17 average of 4% p.a.). In this scenario, on the same 1 bps p.a. operating revenue margin compression, Schroders will likely see revenue and EPS both growing at 3-5% p.a.

Secure 6% Dividend

In either scenario, Schroders shares offer a secure 6% Dividend Yield. Total dividends of 114p were declared for 2019, the same as 2018, implying a payout ratio of 57.6% (vs. a 50% target). Schroders has a "progressive" dividend policy, and has had rising/flat dividends even during 2008-9:

Schroders Dividends vs. EPS (2007-19A) Source: Schroders company filings.

The dividend, which takes £314m to pay, is also 1.4x covered by 2019's normalized Free Cash Flow ("FCF") and backed by £1.0bn of surplus capital.

Valuation

At 1,974p, SDR's non-voting shares are on a 9.9x P/E and a 7.9% FCF Yield; the Dividend Yield is 5.9% (114p):

Schroders Cashflows & Valuation (2014-19A) Source: Schroders company filings.

FCF is likely to improve in 2020, given capital expenditure already declined in 2019, and management guided to a £35m reduction in IT cash costs for 2020.

Conclusion

At 1,974p, with a conservative Base Case, Schroders can deliver a 7-8% annual return, consisting of a secure 6% Dividend Yield, EPS rising 1-2% annually and share price rising in line with it.

In an Upside Case, with market recovery and/or success of new business initiatives, Schroders' EPS will grow 3-5% annually. In this scenario, shares are also likely to re-rate upwards, with P/E potentially returning to its late 2019 level, i.e. up to 13x. Assuming this 30% re-rating takes place over 3 years, the return over the next 2 years will be 20-40%, consisting of 2 years of 6% Dividend Yields, 2 years of 3-5% EPS growth, and up to 20% in re-rating. This would give a total return of 20%-40% over the next 2 years.

We believe this is an attractive mix of good downside protection and strong upside, and we reiterate our Buy rating.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.