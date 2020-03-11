Global FX: Lack Of Global Coordination Hurts

By Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK & CEE

Aggressive easing from the Bank of England and presumed budgetary support from the UK government later is welcome coordination at a national level. Yet there seems little prospect of anything similar at the G7/G20 level. Expect risk assets to stay under pressure, with JPY and CHF staying bid. A broader dollar decline will be the story if the Fed goes near QE

National, not global coordination.

Today's move from the BoE was bold. The targeted measures seek to keep firms in business and people in jobs, but the over-riding objective is to restore confidence. Thus, frequent references from the BoE’s Mark Carney to the size of the package. Nearly £300bn could be made available for banks to lend – assuming the demand is there.

The references to the package smacks of the confidence-building measures undertaken during the Global Financial Crisis in 2008/2009. Most famously the US$1trn package from the G20 stands out – largely via fresh funding for the IMF and trade finance credits.

Sadly, there seems little such coordination today. The Fed could not get the rest of the G7 onside last Monday and had to cut rates alone. We have since seen the Bank of Canada and the BoE cut rates and await the ECB tomorrow.

But when it comes to the government response, markets are still fearful that the moves are disjointed. In the US, for example, the Congressional response to the crisis has unsurprisingly become politicised – where President Trump is now proposing a payroll tax cut – at least until the November elections!

In Europe, Heads of State held a video conference call yesterday, but beyond modest targeted measures, the response seems to be one of providing some leeway in terms of budget deficits and some support for SMEs. More measures may emerge at the March 26-27 EU summit. For the time being, however, there are no signs of shock and awe.

Faced with a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and without global policy coordination, policymakers will struggle to get ahead of the crisis. We see risk assets staying under pressure (at least through March) with the onus once again remaining on the central banks to deliver what they can.

G10 FX: Safe haven JPY and CHF to outperform; Fed QE key for dollar

Since the S&P 500 topped on February 19th, G10 FX has largely split along risk-sensitive lines – overlaid with an oil shock.

JPY, CHF, EUR and SEK have out-performed against the dollar, GBP is around flat, while CAD and NOK have understandably under-performed.

While national governments will be doing their best to delay the spread of the virus, the impact on people and businesses will still be ‘large and sharp’ (Mark Carney’s description this morning). We see risk assets staying under pressure through March and pressure will remain on the Fed to do more. That will keep US Treasuries bid and the market speculating on whether the Fed will need to re-start QE. We thus see the dollar staying under pressure against JPY and CHF through March, with big support areas at 101/102 and 0.92 coming under pressure for USD/JPY and USD/CHF respectively.

For EUR/USD, the Fed QE story will be key. We doubt expansionary policy from the ECB tomorrow will be enough to meaningfully dent the EUR and are looking at EUR/$ retesting 1.15 through March, with outside risk to 1.17/18 if the Fed strongly signals a new QE programme.

GBP can probably hold its own against the EUR, if not appreciate a little if UK authorities are seen to be more pro-active than those in the Eurozone. It is also hard to see commodity FX (especially oil-exporters) making much of a come-back yet – though we will watch out whether a rising tide of fresh QE from the Fed can lift all currencies, including commodity FX.

G10FX: JPY, CHF and Europe outperform; commodity FX (especially oil-linked) underperform

Bloomberg, ING

EMFX: Europe outperforming

European EM currencies have so far outperformed, helped by the short squeeze in the EUR. We expect that will continue to be the case though we will monitor the scope for surprise easing carefully.

Asian FX seems to be benefitting from a 'First In First Out' (FIFO) stage in the crisis. $/CNY topside may be limited near the 7.05 region, but $/KRW may retest the 1220 area as equities stay pressured.

High yield FX has been hit very hard and most recently undermined by the oil crash. Our team sees the oil price war continuing for several months and certainly we think it is too early to be buying into dips given the high levels of volatility. Yet there is a chance that Monday’s blow-out levels in USD/MXN and USD/RUB to 22 and 75 respectively could mark the low point in the correction – even if those levels could be retested.

EMFX: Europe outperforms; high yield FX to remain vulnerable

Bloomberg, ING

