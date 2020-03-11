Maybe Some Good News In The Short-Term Charts (Technically Speaking For 10/11)

Despite the understandable near-term concern, the US economy is in a good place at the macro level.

The Bank of England cut rates 50 basis points and provide additional stimulus (emphasis added):

At its special meeting ending on 10 March 2020, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to reduce Bank Rate by 50 basis points to 0.25%. The MPC voted unanimously for the Bank of England to introduce a new Term Funding scheme with additional incentives for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (TFSME), financed by the issuance of central bank reserves. The MPC voted unanimously to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £10 billion. The Committee also voted unanimously to maintain the stock of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £435 billion.

Obviously, coronavirus is the reason:

Although the magnitude of the economic shock from Covid-19 is highly uncertain, activity is likely to weaken materially in the United Kingdom over the coming months. Temporary, but significant, disruptions to supply chains and weaker activity could challenge cash flows and increase demand for short-term credit from households and for working capital from companies. Such issues are likely to be most acute for smaller businesses. This economic shock will affect both demand and supply in the economy.

The BOE is following the lead of other central bankers.

Let's look at a long-term SPY chart to put the following decline in perspective:

Since the market bottom in 2009, there have been four big drops.

100.4-83.54: -16.79%

115.2-90.99: -21.01%

194.99-167.43: -14.13%

286.10-229.42: -19.81%

The current decline is flirting with bear market territory.

So that makes one drop that was technically a decline into bear market territory, two (including the current drop) that are really close, and two others that were "corrections."

Let's remember that the economic backdrop is actually pretty good. GDP growth was 2.1% in the latest report. Last week's payroll number was very good; I noted on Friday that the moving averages were especially robust considering the expansion was in its 11th year. The housing market -- which almost always contracts before a recession -- is very strong thanks to cycle-high permits and low interest rates. Personal consumption expenditures for durables, non-durables, and services, are advancing apace. All of the preceding data will probably take a hit during the next 3-6 months, but that drop will occur from decent levels of activity. While investors are understandably worried about a cascading effect through the economy, it's just as important to remember that at the macro level, things are fairly solid.

Let's turn to today's performance tables. This is actually a very interesting table. Normally over the last few weeks, we've seen a split between equities and bonds -- one is up, while the other is down and visa versa. Today, everybody dropped, including a 3.54% drop in the TLT and 0.55% decline in the IEF. Smaller-cap indexes were a bloodbath. There's no rhyme or reason to the sector performance table -- everybody dropped.

There's actually some good news in the short-term charts. Before we get into them, remember -- these are short-term. Some are 5-day charts while others are 30-day charts. That means that technically, the developments aren't that strong. But there are enough of them to give us pause.

Let's start with the Treasury market, starting with the IEF: The IEF broke an upward-sloping trend line yesterday and has continued to move lower. Today, the TLT broke trend with a large downward bar at the close.

Is money leaving the Treasury market? It certainly looks like it, at least over the last few days.

And, some of the larger indexes are trying to form a short-term bottom. The SPY is trying to use the lower 270s for support. Near today's close, prices dipped below that level but rebounded above. The QQQ is trying to form a bottom in the lower 190s ... ... while the OEF is using lower 120s.

The goods news ends there, however, as micro, small, and mid-caps were still trending lower at the open.

Again, I want to stress that this is preliminary, new, and based on short-term charts. In the current environment, it's possible that an overnight news event sends the markets lower. However, the combination of the Treasury market sell-off and large-cap bottoming could be good news.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.