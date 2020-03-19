Wall Street Is Wrong: Don't Sell REITs

We are loading up on several REITs that are deeply undervalued.

The market appears to have forgotten that REITs enjoy more resilient fundamentals and are set to benefit from the collapsing interest rates.

When panic erupts, there's no where to hide. During the latest sell off, REITs crashed along with all other stocks.

Over the past weeks, the entire stock market sold off and went into a correction. Coronavirus fears quickly turned into recession fears… Something that we haven’t experienced in more than 10 years. And investors still have a bitter memory of the last recession which was particularly painful.

Is the market overreacting?

There's no clear answer because it greatly depends on what investment we are talking about. It-s probably under-reacting to some while overreacting for others.

Everybody agrees on one thing: The fear of the virus is just as dangerous, if not more dangerous than the virus itself to the economy. When people sit at home, they do not spend money, and as a result, it causes the economy to shrink.

There's no doubt that there will be some losers. Good examples are the following businesses:

Entertainment venues

Retail online and offline

Travel-related

I can somewhat understand the drop in valuations in these cases, at least until we get a better picture of what's going on. However, the market was very indiscriminate in its selling, and as a result, it has led to some great opportunities among the least-affected companies.

This includes a lot of REITs. At the exception of hotel and mall REITs, REITs are not greatly affected. Yet, they dropped just as much as other stocks, and in some cases even more:

Data by YCharts

We believe that Wall Street is wrong to sell REITs and investors who now step in to buy the discounted shares will enjoy market-beating returns in the coming years. Below we explain why:

Reason #1: Fundamentals Favor REITs

REITs represent diversified portfolios of income-producing properties. These are mostly Class A properties in good locations with high barriers to entry, limited supply, and consistent demand growth.

They earn rents from leases, which are often guaranteed for many years to come. And therefore, even if the virus continues to spread, the rental income does not change from one day to the next.

Example: Realty Income (O) earns rents from leases with ~10 years remaining on average. Some of its major tenants include Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), and Home Depot (NYSE:HD). These businesses won’t stop paying rent and close shop just because of a temporary crisis. In fact, their rents will keep automatically increasing by 1%-2% per year, according to the leases, even if we go into a recession.

source

Moreover, REIT balance sheets are today stronger than ever before. Unlike other companies, REITs learned their lesson from the great financial crisis and have ever since made sure to conservatively finance their properties in a way that they can withstand another crisis.

Leverage is at an all-time low, interest coverage is at an all-time high, and maturities are well staggered to avoid another liquidity crunch.

When you combine steady cash flow with defensive balance sheets, you have a recipe for resilient fundamentals.

While a cruise ship may see its earnings drop like a rock, most REITs will continue to earn steady and predictable cash flow even if people stay in their homes and we go into a recession.

Reason #2: Late Cycle Favors REITs

REITs dropped just as much as other stocks during the past weeks. Yet, if you study market history, you will find that REITs outperform other stocks during late cycle periods and provide considerable downside protection during recessions.

A research study by Cohen & Steers found that REITs generated much higher returns leading to recessions and protected investors with nearly 2x lower losses during recessions:

source

This is not surprising when you consider that cash flow remains steady and predictable during the whole cycle. And this is particularly true today because REITs enjoy the strongest balance sheets in their history.

Reason #3: Election Cycle Favors REITs

The presidential election will be in November.

Will President Trump win the reelection?

Will Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders take the reign?

The outcome of this election could have profound effects on your portfolio performance.

source

Each candidate has a very different agenda. One thing is clear: If Trump loses the reelection, corporate taxes and regulations are likely to go up, possibly quite significantly.

Biden and Sanders have indicated that they will go after big tech companies such as Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to make sure they pay their fair share.

Higher taxes, nationwide minimal wage, and other regulations will impact most companies. REITs are the exception. REITs are not immune to policy changes, but as tax-exempt vehicles, with minimal reliance on minimum wage workers, they are better insulated from policy changes.

Therefore, they are less impacted by the uncertainty caused the election. In fact, if Democrats win the election, there could be many positives for REITs.

Reason #4: Low Yield World Favors REITs

As a result of the fears, the Fed decided to cut interest rates by another 50 basis points. The 10 year treasury dipped to 1% - the lowest level ever recorded.

Data by YCharts

When interest rates drop, real estate appreciates because:

It leads to cap rate compression (yield required by investors for real estate investments).

It allows to refinance mortgages at lower rates (more cash flow for real estate investors).

Ultimately, this will lead to higher NAVs and greater cash flow for REITs. Interestingly, the lower rates benefit the highly-leveraged REITs the most in terms of growth and upside potential.

We are now one step closer to negative interest rates in the US, and in this environment, REITs have a long way to go as the grab for yield continues.

Real estate (and by extension REITs) is the only remaining asset class of scale that allows investors to earn high income that's sustainable and growing over time. Therefore, a lot of investors including pension funds, insurance companies, retirees, etc., have no other options than to replace fixed income with real estate.

This trend began in 2000 and will only accelerate as interest rates hit new lows. Twenty years ago, real assets had only a 5% allocation investor portfolios. Today, this allocation has already multiplied by 5 – reaching 25%.

source

And within the next 10 years, real assets are expected to reach a 40%-plus allocation in an institutional portfolio. If we are in a "lower for longer" environment, there's really no other option. And this speaks highly for REITs, which will be bid up as investors pile in for the income.

Brookfield (BAM) expects nearly $50 trillion to shift to real asset investments over the coming decade:

source

This rush to real estate already has happened in Europe, where negative interest rates pushed investors into real estate. The US market is only following the same lead and still has a long way to go.

Right now, the spread between cap rates and the 10-year Treasury is historically high because cap rates have not yet adjusted lower:

source

Profit from the Rush to Real Estate

While investors were panicking about the Coronavirus, they seem to have forgotten that REITs are set to benefit from the lower interest rates. It results in:

Higher cash flow - refinance debt at lower rates

Faster growth - higher investment spreads

Higher property values - compressing cap rates

And you can profit from this by buying undervalued REITs today. We cannot predict whether we are at a market bottom. Nobody can. But what we can say is that there are some great deals in the REIT sector.

Recently, we bought more shares of Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), EPR Properties (EPR) and several other REITs.

These are high-quality REITs with defensive assets and consistent growth. Yet, they pay 6% to 9% right now. We do not expect these yield levels to last for long in an environment of 0.5% yielding 10-year Treasuries.

Once the panic is over, we expect investors to quickly return to REITs for the resilient fundamentals and higher income. Lock in the yields today, and wait patiently for long-term appreciation.

If the volatility continues, we stay ready to make significant additions to our REIT positions. We believe that they are more attractive than ever, relative to other major asset classes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR; SRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.