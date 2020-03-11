All Eyes On Dollar General And Its Take On COVID-19 Implications

Even though the stock has not corrected since the market peak of February 19, DG still makes sense to me at current levels.

A large player in the US retail sector will report earnings on March 12, in the middle of a coronavirus-driven market tailspin. This may be one of the first opportunities for investors to assess the implications of the now-declared pandemic on consumer spending and the supply chain.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) will disclose fiscal 4Q19 results ahead of the opening bell. Revenue and earnings per share are likely to come in close to expectations of $7.14 billion and $2.01, respectively, since the quarter being reported ended before the global spread of the virus. But the narrative around February and March business activity, as well as the management team's expectations for the quarter and year ahead, will certainly be the most important topic of conversation.

Credit: company's website

What to expect

There have been plenty of recent reports addressing the increased demand for non-perishable household items in the past few weeks. But the "stockpiling phenomenon" should be a non-factor for Dollar General's results in fiscal 4Q19, purely due to the timing of the virus outbreak. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see how guidance for the upcoming quarter may be impacted by the short-term demand spike, particularly in the consumables product category (79% of total revenues last quarter) that had already been outperforming as of late. See comp graph below.

Two of the more important topics of conversation will revolve around margins and inventory management. As international trade is likely to suffer from the virus outbreak, it is plausible that Dollar General's inventories might get a boost in preparation for potential shortages. The consequences are likely to be some cash flow pressure as well as increased fulfillment costs. Should this scenario play out, profitability will probably take a turn for the worse in the first half of calendar 2020, reversing a favorable trend towards margins expansion that had been forming for the past few quarters.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

DG has been a staple in my All-Equities Storm Resistant Growth (a.k.a. AE SRG) portfolio. While past performance is not a guarantee of future results, it is worth mentioning that this stock has outperformed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) left and right recently, both during bull and bears periods.

See graph below. Notice how, in absolute terms, DG produced more than twice the returns of the broad market between the start of 2017 (when I launched my SRG service) and the end of 2019. In 2020, a year that has so far proven to be quite bearish, DG continues to beat the S&P 500 by a very wide margin (return and volatility metrics below are annualized). When risk protection mattered the most, DG endured less volatility than the equities market, and the stock's worst day in 2020 so far has been a tamer loss of -4.7%.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Should stocks recover quickly from the COVID-19 spread, a prediction that seems less probable on the day that the World Health Organization declared the virus outbreak a pandemic, DG would be one the least likely stocks to rebound sharply. But should the health crisis and its business implications extend much further, I think DG will continue to outperform the S&P 500 in the foreseeable future.

Given what I believe to be the agnostic nature of Dollar General's business to the COVID-19 spread (at least in the mid-to-long terms) and a potential global recession to follow, I remain highly bullish on DG. Even though the stock has not corrected since the market peak of February 19 and valuation remains high at a P/E ratio of 21x, buying and holding DG still makes sense to me at current levels.

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on DG (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.