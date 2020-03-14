JCDecaux: 50% Cheaper Than 4 Years Ago But Still Not A Strong Buy

The company is explicitly warning for a 10% revenue drop in Q1 2020, but will very likely have to issue a similar warning for Q2.

Introduction

JCDecaux (OTCPK:JCDXF) is a French company specialized in outdoor advertising. Virtually every airport, train station or other hot spot where people gather will have one of their advertisement billboards or panels. The company has 380,000 advertising panels in airports and stations, and an additional 1 million-plus advertising panels all over the world in almost 4,000 cities. Advertising is a tough space to be in, but JCDecaux has traditionally been able to convert a high percentage of its EBITDA and income into free cash flow. Back in 2016, I thought the company was expensive, but now, four years and a 24% revenue growth later, it appears to be attractively priced in the long run.

JCDecaux is a French company and has its primary listing on Euronext Paris where it’s trading with DEC as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is around 250,000 shares, confirming Euronext Paris as the best exchange to trade in JCD’s shares. The company reports its financial results in Euro and is also listed in Euro, so the EUR will be the base currency throughout this article.

Note: JCDecaux’s website only contains "direct download" links to press releases and financial statements. Where applicable in this article, I will link to the "general" page where you can find the relevant URLs to the press releases and financial statements.

The company’s performance in 2019 was decent

JCDecaux reported a 7.5% revenue increase in FY 2019 as the company generated almost 4B EUR in revenue, and of the 7.5% increase, approximately 2% was organic. What’s also interesting is that the revenue increase was accompanied by a margin increase. The operating margin (defined by JCDecaux as revenue minus net operating costs but excluding maintenance expenses) in FY 2019 was 792.2M EUR which is up more than 13% compared to FY 2018. This caused the operating margin to increase to in excess of 20%. The net income attributable to the JCDecaux shareholders for the year was 265.5M EUR, representing about 1.25 EUR per share given the current share count of 212.9M shares.

More important than the income statement is the cash flow statement as the cash flow performance will be key to survive 2020, which is shaping up to become a very tough year.

JCDecaux reported an operating cash flow of 1.5B EUR but this included a 6.2M EUR contribution from working capital changes but excludes a 2.9M EUR payment to non-controlling shareholders and a 949.5M EUR payment toward lease liabilities (as JCDecaux needs to pay rent on the spaces its advertising panels occupy). So taking this into consideration, the adjusted operating cash flow was 541M EUR.

Still fine, but after deducting the 379M EUR capex (up 20% compared to the 310M EUR capex in FY 2018), JCDecaux generated just 162M EUR in free cash flow. Yes, the capex was a bit higher than the previous year, but still. Even excluding the capex increase, the free cash flow per share performance of JCDecaux would still be below par with just 1.10 EUR per share, and is now just 80 cents per share. Whereas I had been expecting the free cash flow to be higher than the net income, in FY 2019, the FCF was substantially lower than the profit result. It's however important to realize over half of the 2019 capex was classified as growth capex. With a sustaining capex of around 170M EUR, JCDecaux’ sustaining free cash flow should be approximately 1.5-1.60 EUR/share.

JCDecaux is declaring a dividend of 58 cents per share and this will cost the company a bit less than 125M EUR which means approximately 40M EUR could be used to reduce the net debt, which stood at 1.12B EUR (including the value of the current financial assets). At the current share price, the 58 cent dividend represents a 3% dividend yield and is fully covered by the reported operating cash flow.

2020 will be a tough year, but cutting growth capex should help JCDecaux

Unfortunately JCDecaux will see a very negative impact due to the Coronavirus. Last week, JCDecaux’s guidance included a 10% organic revenue decrease in the first quarter of this year, and JCD is specifically blaming the COVID-19 virus for this. There's also a special warning for the business results coming from the Asia-Pacific division where the amount of travelers has gone downhill since the virus became widespread.

Fortunately the landlords are understanding of this problem, and JCDecaux already has negotiated temporary rent reductions so the lower revenue should be partly mitigated by lower expenses as well, but there’s zero doubt JCDecaux's position in Asia is weakening due to the virus.

So 2020 will very likely be a "lost year" for JCDecaux. My focus will predominantly be on the company’s free cash flow generation (I don’t expect it to turn free cash flow negative thanks to the high margins), but also on the capital allocation focus. This could be an ideal time to aggressively buy back stock (within the limits the free cash flow result, I’m not advocating borrowing money to buy back stock at this point).

Investment thesis

JCDecaux had an excellent 2019 and the free cash flow yield based on today’s share price would be 4.2% (and 5.7% if we would use last year’s capex and around 8% if we would exclude the growth capex ). However, given the high impact of the coronavirus, this metric doesn’t mean anything at this point and we will have to wait for JCDecaux to announce its Q1 results (where it's guiding for a 10% revenue drop), and perhaps even more important, its outlook for Q2 and beyond. The Q1 revenue guidance is disappointing but as the virus is just starting to spread in the Western world as well, the revenue decrease may actually accelerate in the second quarter as fewer companies will commit to spending money on outdoor advertisement.

JCDecaux is priced quite attractive, and even if it would lose 20%-30% of its free cash flow, it could be a good long-term buy at these levels. I’m carefully deploying cash these days and although JCDecaux is on my radar, I haven’t pulled the trigger just yet as the low single-digit free cash flow yield doesn’t meet my criteria. The 3% yield is nice, but I feel there are better investments elsewhere unless JCDecaux slows down its growth capex this year.

