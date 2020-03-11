Saudi Oil Market Gambit May Spark Innovative Solutions

Oil markets are far more volatile than the stock market. Lows go lower and the highs higher when there are demand shocks, and supply shocks now.

The Saudi Arabian government’s decision to do the opposite of what was originally intended, from oil production cuts of 1 million b/d through OPEC to ramping up production from 12 million b/d to 13 million, destabilized oil prices and markets alike. Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) said Wednesday it received the directive from the energy ministry, which such a move would be at the behest of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, or MBS. Brent crude was trading at around $36 at midday March 11. A Barron’s article notes that during “the 2014-2016 oil market rout, it took about six quarters for the market to bottom.” Given the swiftness of this shock (and the sentiment in the market), the recovery will not likely take as long, according to the analyst.

As I mentioned in my last article, oil markets are far more volatile than the stock market, the lows go lower and the highs higher when there are demand shocks, to which now a supply shock has been added. Both Saudi Arabia and Russia are suggesting they will pump in excess the amounts they were initially attempting to cut, 1 million b/d and 500,000 b/d, respectively.

The move by the Saudis reverberated through the U.S. stock market and shale patch. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) was trading at $125 per share March 5, just a week ago. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has been the worst hit, partly owing to the dividend cut from $.79 per share to $.11.

Rough day for shale

Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer, says they are preparing for two years of low prices. Sheffield returning as CEO after a short break in his tenure is a positive for Pioneer in this environment. He's the right leader for volatile and uncertain times, and leadership matters right now. Vicki Hollub, CEO of Oxy, also is making the right decisions to shore up her firm’s future, including cutting capex. She too is no stranger to volatility and has a strong technical background given her operations management experience prior to becoming chief executive. Sheffield says that U.S. shale firms will cut half of their drilling rigs by year-end when their hedges expire. Sheffield has consistently, and typically correctly, voiced his expertise about the impact of OPEC decisions on U.S. shale. (My articles from 2013 – 2016 capture this history.)

As for the publicly-traded portion of Aramco, shares fell 9% by Sunday, according to a March 8 reporting on the initial Russia-Saudi standoff. The influence of the top leadership’s agenda in Saudi Arabia was always a concern for investors who are more safeguarded by Western markets’ transparency. There will be a reputational penalty for the stock, given the politically-motivated aspect of it now.

The resulting low prices may help consumers and consuming nations of oil, but the impact to producers in the U.S. will result in reductions to employment and firm operations overall in the industry. A number of shale-oriented firms had strained balance sheets and this demand destruction, with a potential supply surge, will tip the balance for the more vulnerable. Other OPEC members such as Algeria, Iraq and Nigeria are attempting to bring oil-producing countries back to the table to stabilize the situation, as their budgets come under strain.

In the unusually defensive position countries and economies face with the coronavirus fallout for institutions, systems, business and economic decision makers, the gambit by Saudi Arabia could backfire in new and unexpected ways for oil and those economically dependent on it. A global health crisis coupled with an energy transition will create the need for more innovation. Who knows how energy-related firms may find ways to create partnerships that provide protection and diversify risks to be prepared for the next crisis. Creative destruction, wherein innovative entrepreneurs shake up the status quo, may be energized by the crises.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY,XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.