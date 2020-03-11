Ford And GM: Market, Oil Crackup Will Pose Stress Test For U.S. Auto Sales

GM and Ford say they are substantially backstopped with cash and access to bank borrowings.

Ford’s new Bronco SUV, F Series and other new 2020 models will face headwinds from steep market sell-off and possibly from Covid-19.

One of two Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) new models for 2020, the Ford Bronco SUV, is about to go into production. Accordingly, the press is invited to a deep dive on Bronco specifics in a week or so with the model's first public "reveal" and first drives by reviewers follow in the months ahead.

Ford Bronco spy photo Source: Fox News

New models coming

Ford is counting on Bronco, F Series pickups and other model updates to spur brisk sales, energize pricing and add market share; but also to repair the automaker's battered image in the wake of last year's fumbled launch of Explorer, bloated warranty costs and disappointing financial results.

The buzz on Bronco from the automotive press (and spy photography) has been positive, marking the return of a well-known brand name at a time when buyers are exceptionally hungry for SUVs, crossovers, and trucks. Unfortunately, the economic headlines have been grim, pointing to a year that is likely to be a tough one for automakers.

Cadillac CT5 Source: Autotrader

General Motors Co. (GM), Ford's crosstown rival, has postponed journalist briefings and reveals for Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans, a preview of Cadillac's battery-powered Lyriq SUV and test drives for reviewers of the Chevrolet Trailblazer due to concern over Covid-19.

Chevrolet Trailblazer Source: GM

Precautions against the pandemic have also clouded macroeconomic forecasts, which may spell repercussions for auto sales generally, as well as those of GM and Ford.

Jonathan Smoke, chief economist for Cox Automotive Inc. - a research and marketing organization - sees the likelihood of negative economic activity in the second quarter, with the possibility of a negative third and fourth quarter as well - in other words, a possible recession for the U.S.

Recession looking likely

If a recession does unfold, he says, U.S. new car sales could fall to the range of 13.5 million to 14 million, roughly 20% down from 2019. For the moment, his forecast is for new car sales in the range of 15 million to 16 million, which would represent a big drop from last year, though not nearly as bad as the collapse during the global financial crisis of 2008-9.

Adam Jonas, Morgan Stanley analyst, cut his 2020 forecast to 15.5 million to 16.5 million new vehicles, according to Barron's.

Jonas cut his forecasts for earnings at General Motors (ticker: GM), Ford Motor (F), and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU). His full-year 2020 GM estimate has gone from $5.80 in per-share earnings to $4.26, down about 26%. Jonas's Ford estimate went from $1 to 58 cents, while he said Fiat Chrysler is now likely to earn $2.20 a share, down from $3.25.

Following the global financial crisis, GM and Ford said they intended to weather the next recession and prove sustainable. GM reported a $17.3 billion cash position and $34.6 billion in liquidity at the end of 2019; Ford said it held $22 billion in cash and $35 billion in liquid assets at year's end. Will those sums be enough during a short downturn? Will the downturn be short?

Prior to the global financial crisis, Ford, in 2006, mortgaged the entire company to avoid what it foresaw as a possible credit crunch and bankruptcy. GM was caught without credit following the failure of Lehman Brothers in the fall of 2018, leading to a government-led reorganization.

Shaky ground

How deeply equities will descend into "bear market" territory, whether oil prices rebound and how quickly COVID-19 can be subdued, the automotive industry - already in the throes of transition from gasoline to electricity - feels itself suddenly on shaky ground.

New car purchases, a classic gauge of economic optimism, are about to be tested by the triple disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, falling stock market prices and upheaval in the price of crude oil.

The lowering of interest rates by the Fed has little or no influence over auto loans, which average about 4.6% for a sixty-month loan, assuming a high credit score. For those with poor credit scores, loans cost closer to 10%.

While it's too early to know precisely how, in the age of coronavirus, employment will be affected by the shutdown of offices, schools, factories, the cancellation of mass events and self-imposed social distancing by consumers, some impact on carbuyers and the auto industry appears likely.

As of the first week of March, Cox Automotive noted stock market volatility and a Fed credit rate cut of fifty basis points, as well as slightly negative sentiment among car dealers - all of which bode ill for vehicle sales, new and used.

History is an important factor as well, since the cyclical U.S. automotive market has been overdue for a downturn after 11 solid years following the collapse during the global financial crisis.

Normally, plunging gasoline prices and easy availability of fuel would be viewed as a positive for vehicle sales. In the current context, the price war sparked by Saudi Arabia and Russia over fossil fuel market share likely will claim collateral victims, namely U.S. shale oil producers, their lenders and investors. In that case, the U.S. must decide at a policy level whether and how to protect oil-producing assets - all of which could be decided against the backdrop of a presidential election.

My guess is that any financial damage that threatens U.S. energy independence will be mitigated to some extent by governmental action. The nation won't be interested in returning to a situation, such as in the 1970s or the early 1990s, in which it (or European allies) can be pressured by Middle Eastern oil or by Russia. The longer-term trend toward more renewable energy will continue, though access to fossil fuels remains essential.

The chronic weakness of Ford and GM equities is traceable to investor skepticism of either one to weather a deep and possibly lengthy economic downturn. If Ford and GM were able to demonstrate their financial viability without bankruptcy, such as GM and Chrysler experienced in 2009, or near-bankruptcy, such as Ford endured during the same period, then presumably investors would show more faith - reflected by stronger share prices - that the automakers had learned how to manage prosperity without letting structural costs get out of hand.

At their current prices, GM and Ford shares are buys if you presume the economic downturn will be short, and the cash and liquidity positions of the automakers will see them through to the next expansion of new-vehicles sales.

