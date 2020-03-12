Earn 6% To 8% With 5 Buy Ratings While The Market Is Running Amok

We have 5 options to get you a high yield with relatively low risk.

The market is running amok

Investors are frantically trying to understand what's going on. Further, many of them are confused if they should buy, sell, or just hold on tight for the ride. Many readers know The REIT Forum for our exceptional mortgage REIT research. As many of you know, we view mortgage REITs as having a material amount of risk. Consequently, we lowered our allocation to common stocks in the space between 2/25/2020 and 3/2/2020. Today, share prices are vastly more attractive than they were in late February.

The preferred shares from the mortgage REITs offer investors a great alternative with a high yield and significantly lower risk.

We will be covering 5 preferred shares with yields between 6.98% and 7.68% from AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA), and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY).

AGNC preferred shares

AGNCO (AGNCO) comes from AGNC Investment Corp. It is a great fit for most buy-and-hold investors due to the low-risk rating. A risk rating of 1 reflects shares carrying a relatively low amount of risk. Our outlook is summarized below:

Who wants AGNCO? Mostly defensive investors. When we suggest preferred shares, we aren't going to suggest shares where we are concerned about their ability to cover dividends. So, it comes as no surprise that the dividend should be solid. We want to look at other factors.

The most notable factor here is price stability. The shares of AGNCO have seen some volatility lately along with most of the market. The price will still move, but it should move far less than most other stocks in a normal portfolio. The recent drop in AGNCO has created an excellent buying opportunity for investors.

AGNC is one of the larger mortgage REITs. All else equal (a critical distinction), we expect the preferred shares from a larger mortgage REIT to be less volatile.

However, there are a few other factors to consider:

AGNC has a common/preferred ratio of 5.11x. That is significantly better than average. Preferred dividends are only expected to take up about 7.9% of total core earnings next year. That's very low. AGNC runs a portfolio of agency MBS (mortgage-backed securities). The agency guarantee on these assets protects AGNC from catastrophic loss if home values plunged and houses were foreclosed. AGNC generally runs a fairly significant hedge portfolio, reducing its exposure to rapid changes in book value.

Each of those factors contributes to AGNC's preferred shares earning a risk rating of 1.

We have recently purchased shares of AGNCO. AGNCO is one of the most attractive mortgage REIT preferred shares. It carries a stripped yield of 7.2%. We believe ANGCO is significantly underpriced.

Another great option from AGNC is ANGCP which also comes with a risk rating of 1:

AGNCP comes with a lower stripped yield at 6.92%. However, shares have a bit more call protection than AGNCO, and AGNCP is trading at a greater discount to the call value of $25. AGNCP is currently trading at $22.30 while AGNCO is at $22.89.

Investors could purchase either of these preferred shares from AGNC and be in good shape. We currently view AGNCO as being the better of the 2 at current prices, but the difference is about $0.10. Both offer an excellent option for investors.

MFA preferred shares

MFA-B (MFA.PB) comes from MFA Financial. This preferred share is a good fit for most buy-and-hold investors due to the lower than average risk rating. A risk rating of 2 reflects shares carrying less than average risk:

While MFA-B has a higher risk rating, it also comes with a stripped yield of 7.68%.

MFA-B has several positives that stick out. The ratio of common equity to preferred is good at 5.22x. The payout ratio is excellent at 15.1%. The stripped yield of 7.68% is excellent. So, why do we have a risk rating of 2 on these shares?

The most important factor is that MFA Financial primarily generates its income by taking on credit risk. In the event of a major recession, this strategy is exposed to dramatically larger losses than mortgage REITs focusing on agency MBS (mortgage-backed securities). So, why do mortgage REITs use it? When the economy is expanding and home prices are rising, the strategy performs very well. Rising home prices increase the value of the collateral, which creates a form of protection for MFA so long as home prices don't plunge.

By using these credit-sensitive home loans, MFA can generate solid income even if interest rates jump higher or drop lower. That technique has worked very well for creating returns to common shareholders. It hasn't bit either the common or preferred shareholder yet, but it encourages us to apply a higher risk rating to the MFA preferred shares than to their safest peers.

The Worst-Cash-to-Call dominates pricing decisions (and ratings) for MFA-B. The current worst-cash-to-call is $0.59. MFA has already announced and issued MFA-C (MFA.PC). Their press release indicated that the funds are to be used for calling 82.5% of MFA-B and 100% of their baby bond MFO. So far, the call is not official so we don't have complete certainty yet.

NLY preferred shares

NLY-I (NLY.PI) comes from Annaly Capital Management and is another preferred share that is a great fit for most buy-and-hold investors due to the low risk rating. NLY and AGNC preferred shares have a lot in common. NLY preferred shares also come with a risk rating of 1:

Like AGNC preferred shares, NLY preferred shares have normally had a stable price and offer a steady dividend. Just last month, NLY-I had some call risk which is no longer the case, given the significant drop in price. NLY-I is now offering a striped yield of 7.26%. We can work with that.

If you're looking to build a steady portfolio and a reliable dividend, NLY-I is a great security to include in the portfolio. So, what helps NLY preferred risks remain low?

The payout ratio to preferred shares is good at 9.0%. The ratio of common equity to preferred equity is solid also at 5.76x. NLY is the largest mortgage REIT as well, which gives the shares a little more stability. Because there are so many shares of NLY-I outstanding, it can be more liquid than several of the other preferred shares we cover. That's attractive for investors who want an easier time getting in or out of positions.

NLY-I is just one of the great deals from NLY. NLY-F is currently well into our strong-buy range:

A stripped yield of 7.57% from NLY-I is excellent.

If shares aren't called, the 4.99% spread is reasonable compensation for Annaly's credit risk. Remember that investors are getting the short-term rate in addition to the spread. If the Federal Reserve decides to push short-term rates higher, that can be quite favorable. If the Federal Reserve cuts rates, it would be less attractive. Currently, rates have been cut and additional cuts are still possible.

There is a common fallacy that says a mortgage REIT would simply call their floating rate shares if rates rise. Many investors believe that if short-term rates went to 4% (creating an 8.99% coupon rate), NLY would simply call shares. There is a problem with that theory. NLY would still need financing. The cost of borrowing on repurchase agreements would be around 4%. Could NLY just issue new fixed-rate shares at 6.5%? Probably not. If we see short-term rates at 4%, who would buy a fixed-rate 6.5% share at $25.00?

What kind of scenario would get NLY to call the shares? If they determine they could issue shares where the "Floating Spread" was around 3.99%, that would encourage them to call shares.

Final thoughts

Our outlook is based on the current share price. We establish target price ranges for each preferred share and our ratings depend on the price. Our price targets will routinely change based on dividend accrual and macroeconomic shifts (such as interest rate changes).

We create our risk rating for a preferred share using the risk excluding call risk. We want to exclude the call risk from this calculation because call risk depends on price. After the share is callable, the company has the right to pay you $25 and take the share. Investors need to be aware of that risk, but we want to track it separately. If you purchased a share for $23, then being called at $25 isn't nearly as painful as if you purchased the share at $26 (all else equal). We measure and evaluate call risk in different ways throughout the spreadsheet to create a more comprehensive picture. Here is how you can look at our risk ratings:

Our maximum suggested buy-and-hold allocation for preferred shares will usually depend on the risk rating. We believe going above our suggested level creates too much exposure to one individual company. If we're going above this level, it means we may plan to treat part of the investment as a short-term opportunity.

