Dick's Sporting Goods: Cheap, Positive Strategic Shift

The stock is down nearly $20 from recent highs and now trades at an attractive 8x FY21 estimates.

The coronavirus fears have so gripped the markets that Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is now down about 60% from recent highs, yet the retailer generated strong holiday results. My investment thesis warned investors to not chase the stock after the big rally following FQ3 results, but the sporting goods retailer is a clear buy here near $31.

Booming Comps

Dick's just reported a quarterly comp of 5.3% following an FQ3 where the company generated a comp jump of 6.0%. The retailer hit 3.7% comps for the full year.

As with any retailer, positive comp sales are the drivers of higher profits. Dick's reported a big $0.10 EPS beat for FQ4 due to the large comp sales beat and huge stock buybacks reducing the share count by over 10% from last year.

The company provided solid guidance for FY20, as follows:

Source: Dick's Sporting Goods FQ4'20 earnings report

In essence, Dick's is forecasting 2% comps for the year. The company gave a forecast for a potential for only flat comps due to a potential coronavirus impact.

Considering the environment, investors should welcome such a minimal impact to sales. The company forecast a wide EPS range from $3.60 to $4.00. Either would suffice with the stock now down to $31 or the equivalent of 8.6x the low end EPS estimate.

The numbers don't even include the benefit of share buybacks after a year in which Dick's repurchased 11.1 million shares spending over $400 million. Considering the BOD was willing to pay an average price of $36.40 per share, investors have to assume the company will aggressively buy shares down here.

Strategic Shift

The market probably doesn't like the retailer making a strategic shift to further exit the hunt department by removing the segment from another 440 Dick's Sporting Goods stores. A lot of the initial move appeared tied to removing assault-style rifles from stores in 2018 after the Parkland, FL school shooting, but the latest comp sales suggest that consumers prefer the retailer focusing on selling to athletes.

The company will take a $48.8 million charge to fully exit the hunt category. Only $13.1 million of the charge is related to writing down inventory. Dick's will only have 12% of their stores with the hunt department remaining after the first half of FY20.

Whether removing guns from stores is for political reasons or not, Dick's now has more space to actually focus on sporting goods. Sports such as basketball, soccer and volleyball are no longer seasonal. Soccer moms shopping alongside hunters buying a rifle never fit into the store concept.

What investors should care about are the actual results of the business. Shifting the hunt store space to more premium products in footwear and sports-related experiences is lifting the business. CEO Ed Stack made the following statement on the earnings call:

As I've discussed on previous calls, over the past year, we have been reallocating floor space to remove hunt and replace it with categories and products that can drive growth and better align with the needs of each market. To date, we have removed the hunt category from 135 DICK’S stores. And I'm pleased to announce these stores continued to generate positive comp sales in the fourth quarter, a noteworthy accomplishment during the peak hunting season.

The company plans to expand into soccer, dance, and other categories to attract more female shoppers. For this reason, my view is very positive on the retailer generating more positive comps as the coronavirus fear subsides in the weeks and months ahead.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is Dick's Sporting Goods is an extreme bargain here down nearly $20 from the recent highs. Analysts have the retailer earning $3.83 this FY with the stock only trading at 8x consensus estimates. The stock is a safe buy here on market weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DKS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.