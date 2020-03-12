Everbridge Stock Is Immune To The Coronavirus

The stock price is up close to 20% over the last month, while the S&P 500 is down almost 20%.

Everbridge is one of only two digital transformation companies that are flourishing during the coronavirus scare.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) is one of only two companies I track that are prospering during the recent market turbulence. Zoom Video (ZM) is the other company, and I wrote an article on it yesterday. Everbridge doesn't suffer from extreme overvaluation, the reason I couldn't give Zoom Video a buy rating.

Everbridge is well-positioned product-wise for the coronavirus pandemic. The company is a leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), providing applications that automate and accelerate the operational response to critical events such as terrorist acts, natural disasters, and of course, pandemics.

During the last month, Everbridge stock has gone up approximately 20%, while the S&P 500 is down almost as much, indicating that investors believe that the company will benefit from the coronavirus scare. Besides the pandemic theme, I am impressed by the consistent annual 37% revenue growth not only for the last year but for the 5-year average. Everbridge also has positive free cash flow giving the company close to a pass on the software Rule of 40. I am therefore giving Everbridge a bullish rating, something that I expect to be a rare occurrence in this bearish environment.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

In Everbridge's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 36.5% + 2.5% = 39%

Everbridge scores 39% and, for all intents and purposes, meets the Rule of 40. This signifies that Everbridge has a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates Everbridge's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the scatter plot, Everbridge is situated somewhat above the best-fit line, implying that the company is somewhat overvalued based on forward sales multiple.

The Sales/EV multiple tells me that the stock is slightly overvalued, but my value assessment changes when I substitute next year's earnings estimates for forward sales.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The results shown on this second scatter plot suggest that Everbridge is fairly valued based on next year's earnings estimates. Therefore, I have to conclude that Everbridge is fairly valued so long as the company maintains the earnings estimated for next year.

Recent Stock Performance

The performance of Everbridge stock has been rather remarkable since the start of the coronavirus scare. In the last month, Everbridge was up ~20% while the S&P 500 was down 14%*.

* this was written prior to the S&P 500 decline of 5% on March 11 while Everbridge was up 1%.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

It appears that Everbridge investors are holding the line during the coronavirus scare. This does not surprise me, given the nature of Everbridge's products.

Investment Risks

The company management may be overestimating the Total Addressable Market (TAM) of around $40 billion. The company may have captured the low hanging fruit as explained in this fine article:

Everbridge counts on 9 out of 10 largest investment banks, 9 out of 10 largest U.S. cities, 46 out of 50 busiest North American airports, 6 out of 10 largest global consulting firms, as current clients. Going forward, the company will need these same customers to simply add features and spend more on a wider range of solutions. The implication here is to question the addressable market and long-term growth outlook.

The coronavirus scare may subside as summer arrives in northern climates, reducing the need for governments and enterprises to reach out for crisis management products. Note that there is some controversy on whether the weather will play a part in the spread of the virus.

As the stock market enters bear market territory, the bear market machine may supersede the coronavirus scare. Everbridge may be dragged down along with all of the other stocks if the economy goes into recession.

Summary and Conclusions

Everbridge is one of only two companies in my 152 stock digital transformation universe that is thriving during the coronavirus market scare. Zoom Video is popular with investors due to its very high double-digit revenue growth rate and remote video conferencing products that China and other countries are taking advantage of during the pandemic. But as I indicated in my previous article, Zoom Video has an extremely high stock valuation. Everbridge, on the other hand, is close to being fairly valued, in my opinion. Everbridge will likely flourish in this environment with its CEM product offering. I am impressed by the company's steady annual revenue growth of 37% along with positive free cash flow. For these reasons, I am giving Everbridge a bullish rating.

Digital Transformation is a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity fueled by the need for businesses to convert to the new digital era or risk being left behind. You can take advantage of this opportunity by subscribing to the Digital Transformation marketplace service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.